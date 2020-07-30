GK Questions 2020 For July 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
6. What is the literacy rate of West Bengal?
7. Which countries from the membership of CACM (Central American Common Market)?
8. Which is the oldest paramilitary force in the country?
9. Which of the following agencies related to the United Nations is concerned with promoting the growth of international trade and equilibrium in the balance of payments?
10. What is the circumference of the table tennis ball?
11. Which company manufacturers low and high power communication equipment like radius for the use of defence services and paramilitary organisations?
12. When was Mahatma Gandhi assassinated?
13. Which of the following are the members of CARICOM?
14. What is the capital of Jharkhand?
15. Where is the Judicature of Orissa?
16. Which is India's largest and the oldest museum?
17. When was the International Monetary Fund established?
18. When did Hitler become President of Germany?
19. Which of the following are the members of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation)?
20. When was pottery developed in the Indus Valley?
21. Which company carries the construction of submarines, missile-boats and destroyers and so on for the India navy and offshore supply vessels and well-head platforms and so on?
22. What is the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)?
23. Where is the permanent secretariat of the SAARC?
24. Which Academy promotes and develops literature in all the 22 languages of India?
25. Which is the major mineral found in Punjab?
26. What is the literacy rate of Mizoram?
27. When was Shakespeare born?
28. Which city in Tamil Nadu has an airport?
29. Which minerals are found in Chhattisgarh?
30. Which is a post-harvest folk dance in Assam?
1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- we should accept all our people as equals
2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- makes
3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- Regretfully, profits earned by your company
4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- Indian industry in fighting pollution.
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- He is going every day
6. What is the literacy rate of West Bengal?
Answer- 69.22 per cent
7. Which countries from the membership of CACM (Central American Common Market)?
Answer- Costa Rica, EI Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua
8. Which is the oldest paramilitary force in the country?
Answer- Assam Rifles
9. Which of the following agencies related to the United Nations is concerned with promoting the growth of international trade and equilibrium in the balance of payments?
Answer- International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Organisation
10. What is the circumference of the table tennis ball?
Answer- 3.71-3.82 cm
11. Which company manufacturers low and high power communication equipment like radius for the use of defence services and paramilitary organisations?
Answer- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
12. When was Mahatma Gandhi assassinated?
Answer- 1948
13. Which of the following are the members of CARICOM?
Answer- All of the above
14. What is the capital of Jharkhand?
Answer- Ranchi
15. Where is the Judicature of Orissa?
Answer- Cuttack
16. Which is India's largest and the oldest museum?
Answer- Indian Museum, Kolkata
17. When was the International Monetary Fund established?
Answer- 1945
18. When did Hitler become President of Germany?
Answer- 1934
19. Which of the following are the members of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation)?
Answer- Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka
20. When was pottery developed in the Indus Valley?
Answer- 3500 BC
21. Which company carries the construction of submarines, missile-boats and destroyers and so on for the India navy and offshore supply vessels and well-head platforms and so on?
Answer- Mazgaon Dock Limited (MDL)
22. What is the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)?
Answer- Group of 12 former republics of dissolved USSR
23. Where is the permanent secretariat of the SAARC?
Answer- Kathmandu
24. Which Academy promotes and develops literature in all the 22 languages of India?
Answer- Sahitya Academy
25. Which is the major mineral found in Punjab?
Answer- Salt
26. What is the literacy rate of Mizoram?
Answer- 88.49 per cent
27. When was Shakespeare born?
Answer- 1564 AD
28. Which city in Tamil Nadu has an airport?
Answer- All of the above
29. Which minerals are found in Chhattisgarh?
Answer- All of the above
30. Which is a post-harvest folk dance in Assam?
Answer- Bihu
