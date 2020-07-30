GK Questions 2020 For July 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.







Top GK Questions for July 30, 2020

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

It is time

we should accept all our people as equals

and as partners in the task of building a strong and united nation.

No error.

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Twice twelve

makes

twenty-four

No error.

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Regretfully, the profits earned by your company

fell by 20 per cent last year

despite higher sales.

No error.

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

In a report issued by Indian Statistical Institute,

the Iron and Steel Industry is investing more than any other

Indian industry in fighting pollution.

No error.

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

He is going every day

for a morning walk

with his friends and neighbours

No error

6. What is the literacy rate of West Bengal?

69.22 per cent

72.29 per cent

51.33 per cent

70.13 per cent

7. Which countries from the membership of CACM (Central American Common Market)?

Costa Rica, EI Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua

Bogota, EI Salvedor, Honduras

Washington DC, Bogota, Guatemala

All of the above

8. Which is the oldest paramilitary force in the country?

Border Security Force (BSF)

Assam Rifles

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Coast Guard

9. Which of the following agencies related to the United Nations is concerned with promoting the growth of international trade and equilibrium in the balance of payments?

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation

International Development Association

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Organisation

United Nation Development Programme

10. What is the circumference of the table tennis ball?

3.71-3.82 cm

4.72-4.82 cm

2.72-2.82 cm

None of the above

11. Which company manufacturers low and high power communication equipment like radius for the use of defence services and paramilitary organisations?

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

God Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Bharat Dynamic Limited (BDL)

None of the above

12. When was Mahatma Gandhi assassinated?

1948

1951

1958

1971

13. Which of the following are the members of CARICOM?

Angrilla, Antigua, Trinidad, Tobago

Barbados, Belize, St. Lucia, St. Vincent

Dommica, Grenade, Guyana, Jamaica

All of the above

14. What is the capital of Jharkhand?

Raipur

Dehradun

Ranchi

None of the above

15. Where is the Judicature of Orissa?

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Both

None of the above

16. Which is India's largest and the oldest museum?

Indian Museum, Kolkata

National Museum, New Delhi

Allahabad Museum

Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

17. When was the International Monetary Fund established?

1945

1946

1947

1950

18. When did Hitler become President of Germany?

1934

1935

1936

1937

19. Which of the following are the members of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation)?

Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan

Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal and Sri Lanka

None of the above

20. When was pottery developed in the Indus Valley?

5000 BC

6000 BC

3500 BC

2600 BC

21. Which company carries the construction of submarines, missile-boats and destroyers and so on for the India navy and offshore supply vessels and well-head platforms and so on?

Mazgaon Dock Limited (MDL)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineering Limited (GRSE)

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

None of the above

22. What is the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)?

Group of 53 former colonies of Britain

Group of 12 former republics of dissolved USSR

Group of 10 Latin America countries

Group of Islamic countries in Saudi Arabia region

23. Where is the permanent secretariat of the SAARC?

Kathmandu

New Delhi

Islamabad

Colombo

24. Which Academy promotes and develops literature in all the 22 languages of India?

Sahitya Academy

Sangeet Natak Academy

Lalit Kala Academy

None of the above

25. Which is the major mineral found in Punjab?

Coal

Gold

Salt

Iron

26. What is the literacy rate of Mizoram?

88.49 per cent

63.31 per cent

67.11 per cent

50.23 per cent

27. When was Shakespeare born?

1564 AD

1618 AD

1642 AD

1776 AD

28. Which city in Tamil Nadu has an airport?

Chennai

Tiruchirapalli

Madurai

All of the above

29. Which minerals are found in Chhattisgarh?

Iron-ore, limestone, dolomite

Coal, bauxite, corundum

Gaunet, guartz, marble, diamond

All of the above

30. Which is a post-harvest folk dance in Assam?

Bihu

Ojapali

Ankia Nat

None of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1. Answer- we should accept all our people as equals

Answer- we should accept all our people as equals

2. Answer- makes

Answer- makes

3. Answer- Regretfully, profits earned by your company

Answer- Regretfully, profits earned by your company

4. Answer- Indian industry in fighting pollution.

Answer- Indian industry in fighting pollution.

5. Answer- He is going every day

Answer- He is going every day

6. Answer- 69.22 per cent

Answer- 69.22 per cent

7. Answer- Costa Rica, EI Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua

Answer- Costa Rica, EI Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua

8. Answer- Assam Rifles

Answer- Assam Rifles

9. Answer- International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Organisation

Answer- International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Organisation

10. Answer- 3.71-3.82 cm

Answer- 3.71-3.82 cm

11. Answer- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Answer- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

12. Answer- 1948

Answer- 1948

13. Answer- All of the above

Answer- All of the above

14. Answer- Ranchi

Answer- Ranchi

15. Answer- Cuttack

Answer- Cuttack

16. Answer- Indian Museum, Kolkata

Answer- Indian Museum, Kolkata

17. Answer- 1945

Answer- 1945

18. Answer- 1934

Answer- 1934

19. Answer- Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

Answer- Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

20. Answer- 3500 BC

Answer- 3500 BC

21. Answer- Mazgaon Dock Limited (MDL)

Answer- Mazgaon Dock Limited (MDL)

22. Answer- Group of 12 former republics of dissolved USSR

Answer- Group of 12 former republics of dissolved USSR

23. Answer- Kathmandu

Answer- Kathmandu

24. Answer- Sahitya Academy

Answer- Sahitya Academy

25. Answer- Salt

Answer- Salt

26. Answer- 88.49 per cent

Answer- 88.49 per cent

27. Answer- 1564 AD

Answer- 1564 AD

28. Answer- All of the above

Answer- All of the above

29. Answer- All of the above

Answer- All of the above

30. Answer- Bihu

Answer- Bihu

