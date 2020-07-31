GK Questions 2020 For July 31 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
6. Which Indian satellite had a main function to perform X-ray experiments in space and send back data to earth?
7. Which of the following causes Poliomyelitis?
8. Which of the following became the first black President of South Africa?
9. Where did the three leaders, F. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin, meet in 1943 and agreed on the need for maintaining international peace?
10. Which is the language used in Bihar?
11. Where is BARC's Research Centre?
12. Which of the following cities of Maharashtra have airports?
13. Where was the headquarters of European Union located?
16. Zawar (Rajasthan) is famous for -------------.
17. Which of the following cities will be the host of XIX Commonwealth Games 2010?
18. Where did last world cup soccer tournament took place (2010)?
19. When was Ranasinghe Premadasa, President of Sri Lanka, assassinated?
20. When was the city Rome found by Romulus?
21. Which launch vehicle is capable of placing around 1540 kg of INSAT class of satellites in geosynchronous transfer orbit of the earth?
24. Which language of India belongs to the Dravidian family?
25. Which of the following are the native languages of Manipur?
26. Which industries are common in Andhra Pradesh?
27. Which amongst the following has the lowest metabolic rate of oxygen consumption (mm3/g hour)?
Answer- five day week
Answer- If she will be promoted
Answer- If I were him
Answer- Looking back, I find that among the many impressions of the people of India
Answer- in examinations
Answer- Aryabhatta
Answer- Enterovirus
Answer- Nelson Mandela
Answer- Teheran
Answer- Hindi
Answer- All of the above
Answer- All of the above
Answer- Brussels
Answer- National Library
Answer- UNESCO
Answer- zinc mines
Answer- Delhi
Answer- South Africa
Answer- 1993
Answer- 753 BC
Answer- GSLV
Answer- National Library
Answer- UNESCO
Answer- Languages of Southern India
Answer- Manipuri and English
Answer- All of the above
Answer- Elephant
