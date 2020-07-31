GK Questions 2020 For July 31 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 31, 2020

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

My father goes

to the office

five day week

No error

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

If she will be promoted

she will get

a higher salary.

No error

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

If I were him

I would have taught

those cheats a lesson.

No error

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Looking back, I find that among the many impressions of the people of India

absorbed while I lived among them,

are their reverence for great men and women.

No error

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

If you work hard

you will get good grades

in examinations

No error

6. Which Indian satellite had a main function to perform X-ray experiments in space and send back data to earth?

Aryabhatta

Bhaskara II

Bhaskara IL

None of the above

7. Which of the following causes Poliomyelitis?

Dengue virus

Enterovirus

Mumps virus

Rhabdovirus

8. Which of the following became the first black President of South Africa?

Nelson Mandela

George Washington

Jamo Kenyatta

None of the above

9. Where did the three leaders, F. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin, meet in 1943 and agreed on the need for maintaining international peace?

Moscow

San Francisco

Teheran

Washington

10. Which is the language used in Bihar?

Hindi

Marathi and English

Urdu

Bangla

11. Where is BARC's Research Centre?

Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Kolkata

Nuclear Research Lab, Kashmir

High Altitude Research Lab, Gulmarg

All of the above

12. Which of the following cities of Maharashtra have airports?

Mumbai and Nagpur

Pune

Sholapur and Akola

All of the above

13. Where was the headquarters of European Union located?

Brussels

Paris

London

Rome

14. Which is India's largest library with a collection of over 190 million volumes of reading and information material?

National Book Trust

National Library

National Educational Resource Centre

None of the above

15. Which of the following UN agencies has its headquarters at Paris?

UNESCO

ILO

FAO

IMO

16. Zawar (Rajasthan) is famous for -------------.

ship manufacturing

zinc mines

salt

major port

17. Which of the following cities will be the host of XIX Commonwealth Games 2010?

London

Delhi

Melbourne

Auckland

18. Where did last world cup soccer tournament took place (2010)?

Japan and South Korea

France

South Africa

West Germany

19. When was Ranasinghe Premadasa, President of Sri Lanka, assassinated?

1963

1973

1983

1993

20. When was the city Rome found by Romulus?

753 BC

604 BC

660 BC

None of the above

21. Which launch vehicle is capable of placing around 1540 kg of INSAT class of satellites in geosynchronous transfer orbit of the earth?

SLV-S

PSLV

ASLV

GSLV

22. Which is India's largest library with a collection of over 190 million volumes of reading and information material?

National Book Trust

National Library

National Educational Resource Centre

None of the above

23. Which of the following UN agencies has its headquarters at Paris?

UNESCO

ILO

FAO

IMO

24. Which language of India belongs to the Dravidian family?

Languages of Northern India

Languages of Southern India

Languages of Eastern India

Languages of Western India

25. Which of the following are the native languages of Manipur?

Manipuri and English

Marathi and Hindi

Manipuri

None of the above

26. Which industries are common in Andhra Pradesh?

Cement and paper

Asbestos and units of HMT, BHEL

Hindustan Shipyard and Bharat Dynamics Limited

All of the above

27. Which amongst the following has the lowest metabolic rate of oxygen consumption (mm3/g hour)?

Dog

Elephant

Horse

Man

GK 2020 Answer

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- five day week

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- If she will be promoted

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- If I were him

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- Looking back, I find that among the many impressions of the people of India

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- in examinations

6. Which Indian satellite had a main function to perform X-ray experiments in space and send back data to earth?

Answer- Aryabhatta

7. Which of the following causes Poliomyelitis?

Answer- Enterovirus

8. Which of the following became the first black President of South Africa?

Answer- Nelson Mandela

9. Where did the three leaders, F. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin, meet in 1943 and agreed on the need for maintaining international peace?

Answer- Teheran

10. Which is the language used in Bihar?

Answer- Hindi

11. Where is BARC's Research Centre?

Answer- All of the above

12. Which of the following cities of Maharashtra have airports?

Answer- All of the above

13. Where was the headquarters of the European Union located?

Answer- Brussels

14. Which is India's largest library with a collection of over 190 million volumes of reading and information material?

Answer- National Library

Answer- National Library

15. Which of the following UN agencies has its headquarters in Paris?

Answer- UNESCO

Answer- UNESCO

16. Zawar (Rajasthan) is famous for -------------.

Answer- zinc mines

17. Which of the following cities will be the host of XIX Commonwealth Games 2010?

Answer- Delhi

18. Where did the last world cup soccer tournament take place (2010)?

Answer- South Africa

19. When was Ranasinghe Premadasa, President of Sri Lanka, assassinated?

Answer- 1993

20. When was the city Rome found by Romulus?

Answer- 753 BC

21. Which launch vehicle is capable of placing around 1540 kg of INSAT class of satellites in geosynchronous transfer orbit of the earth?

Answer- GSLV

22. Which is India's largest library with a collection of over 190 million volumes of reading and information material?

Answer- National Library

23. Which of the following UN agencies has its headquarters in Paris?

Answer- UNESCO

24. Which language of India belongs to the Dravidian family?

Answer- Languages of Southern India

25. Which of the following are the native languages of Manipur?

Answer- Manipuri and English

26. Which industries are common in Andhra Pradesh?

Answer- All of the above

27. Which amongst the following has the lowest metabolic rate of oxygen consumption (mm3/g hour)?

Answer- Elephant

