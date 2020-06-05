GK Questions 2020 For June 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 05, 2020

1. Which state's Chief Minister and three state cabinet ministers are under self-quarantine after tourism minister, tested positive for COVID-19 virus?

Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

2. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?

Dr. Madhu Sudan

Dr. Rajiv Joshi

Madhuri Kanitkar

Shiva Ayyadurai

3. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Section 121

Section 123

Section 124

Section 122

4. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?

Kolkata

Mumbai

Kochi

Visakhapatnam

5. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

6. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Indore

Raipur

Ranchi

Kohima

7. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala. What was he famous for?

Singer

Politician

Actor

Cricketer

8. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?

Saturn

Mars

Jupiter

Neptune

9. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Ruad

Tuad

Suad

Nuad

10. NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?

HSBC Bank

World Bank

The Asian Development Bank

The New Development Bank

11. Which state launched a project that aims to provide free internet access to the poor in the State?

Sikkim

Kerala

Karnataka

Assam

12. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?

Priya Jhingan

Mitali Madhumita

Madhuri Kanitkar

Suman Gawani

13. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

30th June

1st July

2nd July

5th July

14. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?

12

16

26

22

15. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

33.9%

46.21%

45.2%

35%

16. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?

7th October

3rd October

4th October

5th October

17. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Afghanistan

18. Which day Press Freedom Day is celebrated?

7th October

3rd October

4th October

3rd May

19. What is the name of the head of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau holdings and famously known as the Casino kingpin of Gambling Capital Macau who passed away at the age of 98?

Stanley Ho

Leung Chun-Ying

Carrie Lam

Donald Tsang

20. A team of astronomers from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, the University of Pretoria, used which telescope to solve a longstanding puzzle in 'X'-shaped radio galaxies?

The Fermi Gamma-Ray Telescope

The Spitzer Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope

MeerKAT Telescope

21. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Smile Foundation

INTACH

SENEH

ASSIST

22. The Airtel Payments Bank has joined hands with which company, to develop a special type of payment solutions for Indian farmers and small and medium enterprises?

Paypal

Mastercard

Visa

Amazon

23. Centre has approved which State's Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan which provided 100% coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Bihar

24. Who is honoured with the 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award?

Vinay Badhwar

Sunil Duggal

Francisco D'Souza

Gopal Vittal

25. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?

Conservation of Cows

Protection of Cows

Progeny of Cows

All of the above

26. Lt. General PS Rajeshwar has commissioned the 103rd Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class vessel 'INLCU L 57' into the Indian Navy at which port?

Mormugao Port

Port Blair Port

Tuticorin Port

Mumbai Port

27. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Sheffield Hallam University

Portsmouth College

Highbury College

Durham University

28. What is the name of Famous Urdu author, humorist and satirist often described as the Mark Twain of Urdu who passed away at the age of 84, after a prolonged illness in Hyderabad, Telangana?

Umera Ahmad

Mujtaba Hussain

Mustansar Hussain Tarar

Qurratulain Hyder

29. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?

Luhman 16A

Suhman 16A

Luhman 12A

Suhman 12A

30. How many sites have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism in the country for development as Iconic Tourist Sites?

13

17

18

20

GK 2020 Answers

Answer- Uttarakhand

Answer- Uttarakhand

Answer- Dr. Rajiv Joshi

Answer- Dr. Rajiv Joshi

Answer- Section 124

Answer- Section 124

Answer- Mumbai

Answer- Mumbai

Answer- The India Design Council

Answer- The India Design Council

Answer- Raipur

Answer- Raipur

Answer- Politician

Answer- Politician

Answer- Jupiter

Answer- Jupiter

Answer- Nuad

Answer- Nuad

Answer- World Bank

Answer- World Bank

Answer- Kerala

Answer- Kerala

Answer- Suman Gawani

Answer- Suman Gawani

Answer- 1st July

Answer- 1st July

Answer- 26

Answer- 26

Answer- 46.21%

Answer- 46.21%

Answer- 5th October

Answer- 5th October

Answer- Nepal

Answer- Nepal

Answer- 3rd May

Answer- 3rd May

Answer- Stanley Ho

Answer- Stanley Ho

Answer- MeerKAT Telescope

Answer- MeerKAT Telescope

Answer- INTACH

Answer- INTACH

Answer- Mastercard

Answer- Mastercard

Answer- Bihar

Answer- Bihar

Answer- Vinay Badhwar

Answer- Vinay Badhwar

Answer- All of the above

Answer- All of the above

Answer- Port Blair Port

Answer- Port Blair Port

Answer- Portsmouth College

Answer- Portsmouth College

Answer- Mujtaba Hussain

Answer- Mujtaba Hussain

Answer- Luhman 16A

Answer- Luhman 16A

Answer- 17

Answer- 17

