GK Questions 2020 For June 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 07, 2020

1. Who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India?

Manoj Singhal

PR Jaishankar

Arun Singhal

Piyush Tripathi

2. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 was held in __________.

Kolkata

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

3. Who has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, toppling American great Serena Williams?

Venus Williams

Naomi Osaka

Steffi Graf

Simone Biles

4. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Google

Nasscom Foundation

Infosys

TCS

5. Who has been appointed as the MD of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited for 3 years?

Manoj Singhal

TV Mohandas Pai

PR Jaishankar

Piyush Tripathi

6. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 was held in __________.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Panaji, Goa

New Delhi, Delhi

7. Jitendra Nath Pande who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week died at his residence on 23 May. Which profession did he belong to?

Doctor

Cricketer

Boxer

Singer

8. Government-launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

9. Who was appointed as chairman of the advisory committee on service providers by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India?

Manoj Pande

TV Mohandas Pai

Podali Shankar

Piyush Tripathi

10. Which space agency has partnered with NASA to host a deep-space ground station to support human spaceflight missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond?

Roscosmos

JAXA

CNSA

SANSA

11. BFI has nominated ________ for the Arjuna awards.

Lovlina Borgohain

Simranjit Kaur

Manish Kaushik

All the above

12. Who among the following was named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020?

Uday Kotak

Narayana Murthy

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Anand Mahindra

13. Which ministry along with Human Resource Development ministry jointly launched a student internship programme named “TULIP”?

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Health and Family Affairs

Ministry of Social justice and Empowerment

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

14. Union Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy as Subordinate Office under AYUSH Ministry. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy was established in which year?

2005

2000

2010

2014

15. Which of the following scheme(s) is promoted by the #iCommit initiative?

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana

Saubhagya Scheme

Ujwala DISCOM Assurance Yojna (UDAY)

All the above

16. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Which of the following states does Lipulekh belong to?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

17. Name the skill mapping exercise launched by Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry along with Civil Aviation Ministry and External Affairs Ministry under Vande Bharat Mission.

SKILLS

SWADES

CIVIL

ACES

18. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on which day every year?

1 June

4 June

2 June

3 June

19. Whom did BFI nominate for Khel Ratna?

Amit Panghal

Mary Kom

Vikas Krishan

A&C

20. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film A Ray of Genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -

Jamini Roy

Satyajit Ray

Sandip Ray

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

21. Which port trust was renamed as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust as approved by union cabinet?

Mumbai Port Trust

Chennai Port Trust

Kolkata Port Trust

Cochin Port Trust

22. The WHO has accorded the World No Tobacco Day Award 2020 to which Indian NGO, for its efforts to ban pan masala, gutkha, e-cigarettes and hookah in Bihar and Jharkhand?

Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology

Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences

Child In Need Institute

23. Who heads the #iCommit initiative?

BHEL

BEL

SAIL

EESL

24. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?

USA

China

Russia

India

25. Union Cabinet approved the MoU with which country to improve cooperation in the area of Environment?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Vietnam

Bhutan

26. The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool which was mooted by President of Costa Rica has been launched by the WHO on May 29, 2020, at Geneva, Switzerland. Who is President of Costa Rica?

Herman Van Rompuy

Carlos Alvarado

Donald Tusk

Andrej Plenkovic

27. What is the chemical symbol for Molybdenum?

Mb

Md

Mo

My

28. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman President of -

Greece

Spain

Finland

Netherland

29. The Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) started the process of consultation of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP 2020). Who is the Current PSA?

ArabindaMitra

K VijayRaghavan

Shirish Panda

Shailja Vaidya Gupta

30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President of Mozambique about the challenges posed in both countries by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Who is President of Mozambique?

Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

Muhammadu Buhari

Yoweri Museveni

Felix Tshisekedi

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answers

1. Who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India?

Answer- Arun Singhal

2. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 was held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai

3. Who has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, toppling American great Serena Williams?

Answer- Naomi Osaka

4. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Answer- Nasscom Foundation

5. Who has been appointed as the MD of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited for 3 years?

Answer- PR Jaishankar

6. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 was held in __________.

Answer- Panaji, Goa

7. Jitendra Nath Pande who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week died at his residence on 23 May. Which profession did he belong to?

Answer- Doctor

8. Government-launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

Answer- IIT Bombay

9. Who was appointed as chairman of the advisory committee on service providers by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India?

Answer- TV Mohandas Pai

10. Which space agency has partnered with NASA to host a deep-space ground station to support human spaceflight missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond?

Answer- SANSA

11. BFI has nominated ________ for the Arjuna awards.

Answer- All the above

12. Who among the following was named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020?

Answer- Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

13. Which ministry along with Human Resource Development ministry jointly launched a student internship programme named “TULIP”?

Answer- Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

14. Union Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy as Subordinate Office under AYUSH Ministry. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy was established in which year?

Answer- 2010

15. Which of the following scheme(s) is promoted by the #iCommit initiative?

Answer- All the above

16. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Which of the following states does Lipulekh belong to?

Answer- Uttarakhand

17. Name the skill mapping exercise launched by Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry along with Civil Aviation Ministry and External Affairs Ministry under Vande Bharat Mission.

Answer- SWADES

18. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 4 June

19. Whom did BFI nominate for Khel Ratna?

Answer- A&C

20. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film A Ray of Genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -

Answer- Satyajit Ray

21. Which port trust was renamed as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust as approved by union cabinet?

Answer- Kolkata Port Trust

22. The WHO has accorded the World No Tobacco Day Award 2020 to which Indian NGO, for its efforts to ban pan masala, gutkha, e-cigarettes and hookah in Bihar and Jharkhand?

Answer- Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society

23. Who heads the #iCommit initiative?

Answer- EESL

24. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?

Answer- China

25. Union Cabinet approved the MoU with which country to improve cooperation in the area of Environment?

Answer- Bhutan

26. The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool which was mooted by President of Costa Rica has been launched by the WHO on May 29, 2020, at Geneva, Switzerland. Who is President of Costa Rica?

Answer- Carlos Alvarado

27. What is the chemical symbol for Molybdenum?

Answer- Mo

28. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman President of -

Answer- Greece

29. The Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) started the process of consultation of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP 2020). Who is the Current PSA?

Answer- K VijayRaghavan

30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President of Mozambique about the challenges posed in both countries by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Who is President of Mozambique?

Answer- Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs