GK Questions 2020 For June 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India?
2. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 was held in __________.
3. Who has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, toppling American great Serena Williams?
4. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?
5. Who has been appointed as the MD of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited for 3 years?
6. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 was held in __________.
7. Jitendra Nath Pande who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week died at his residence on 23 May. Which profession did he belong to?
8. Government-launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?
9. Who was appointed as chairman of the advisory committee on service providers by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India?
10. Which space agency has partnered with NASA to host a deep-space ground station to support human spaceflight missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond?
11. BFI has nominated ________ for the Arjuna awards.
12. Who among the following was named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020?
13. Which ministry along with Human Resource Development ministry jointly launched a student internship programme named “TULIP”?
14. Union Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy as Subordinate Office under AYUSH Ministry. Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy was established in which year?
15. Which of the following scheme(s) is promoted by the #iCommit initiative?
16. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved the completion of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) famously known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Which of the following states does Lipulekh belong to?
17. Name the skill mapping exercise launched by Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry along with Civil Aviation Ministry and External Affairs Ministry under Vande Bharat Mission.
18. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on which day every year?
19. Whom did BFI nominate for Khel Ratna?
20. Ministry of Culture’s Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces (DMCS) recently digitally launched the short film A Ray of Genius to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of -
21. Which port trust was renamed as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust as approved by union cabinet?
22. The WHO has accorded the World No Tobacco Day Award 2020 to which Indian NGO, for its efforts to ban pan masala, gutkha, e-cigarettes and hookah in Bihar and Jharkhand?
23. Who heads the #iCommit initiative?
24. Which country operationalized the world's largest radio telescope?
25. Union Cabinet approved the MoU with which country to improve cooperation in the area of Environment?
26. The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool which was mooted by President of Costa Rica has been launched by the WHO on May 29, 2020, at Geneva, Switzerland. Who is President of Costa Rica?
27. What is the chemical symbol for Molybdenum?
28. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected the first woman President of -
29. The Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) started the process of consultation of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP 2020). Who is the Current PSA?
30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with President of Mozambique about the challenges posed in both countries by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Who is President of Mozambique?
Answer- Arun Singhal
Answer- Mumbai
Answer- Naomi Osaka
Answer- Nasscom Foundation
Answer- PR Jaishankar
Answer- Panaji, Goa
Answer- Doctor
Answer- IIT Bombay
Answer- TV Mohandas Pai
Answer- SANSA
Answer- All the above
Answer- Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Answer- Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Answer- 2010
Answer- All the above
Answer- Uttarakhand
Answer- SWADES
Answer- 4 June
Answer- A&C
Answer- Satyajit Ray
Answer- Kolkata Port Trust
Answer- Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society
Answer- EESL
Answer- China
Answer- Bhutan
Answer- Carlos Alvarado
Answer- Mo
Answer- Greece
Answer- K VijayRaghavan
Answer- Filipe Jacinto Nyusi
