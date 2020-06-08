GK Questions 2020 For June 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 8, 2020

1. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed every year on -----------.

1 June

2 June

3 June

4 June

2. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

T. S. Thakur

Vinod Paul

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Prakash Javadekar

3. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?

Quarraisha Abdool Karim

Elizabeth Blackburn

Napoleone Ferrara

Sydney Brenner

4. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Tirupati

Mamallapuram

Puri

Ambikapur

5. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

LIC Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Anand

Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

6. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Tiruchirappalli

Nashik

Gurgaon

New Delhi

7. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?

-0.4%

-1.4%

-2.4%

-3.4%

8. Which bank has partnered with Transport Corporation of India Limited to facilitate real-time payments for truck drivers by Real-Time Application Program Interface solution to enable them to receive payments instantly?

DCB Bank

DBS Bank

Axis Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

9. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Ruad

Tuad

Suad

Nuad

10. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on which day every year?

1 June

4 June

2 June

3 June

11. The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool which was mooted by President of Costa Rica has been launched by the WHO on May 29, 2020, at Geneva, Switzerland. Who is President of Costa Rica?

Herman Van Rompuy

Carlos Alvarado

Donald Tusk

Andrej Plenkovic

12. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Samsung

Lenovo

Toshiba

DELL

13. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched how many days Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India?

15 day

30 day

25 day

20 day

14. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Hoshiarpur

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Nawanshahr

15. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

₹ 4,800 crores

₹ 3,800 crores

₹.2,800 crores

₹1,800 crores

16. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

18%

21%

28%

25%

17. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

-5.2%

-3.2%

-2.2%

-1.2%

18. Private sector lender Yes Bank Limited has acquired how much stake in Dish TV India Ltd, a company providing DTH television service in India?

14.19%

34.19%

24.19%

44.19%

19. NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?

HSBC Bank

World Bank

The Asian Development Bank

The New Development Bank

20. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Smile Foundation

INTACH

SENEH

ASSIST

21. The sports ministry has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till which date?

June 28

June 30

June 22

June 12

22. Who is appointed as the new President of The Confederation of Indian Industry?

Uday Kotak

Rahul Bajaj

R. P. Goenka

Kumar Mangalam Birla

23. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Netflix

Audible

Google

Facebook

24. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 in after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

Bangladesh

Pakistan

UAE

India

25. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

New York

Paris

London

Washington

26. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crore to?

₹ 45,000 crore

₹ 35,000 crore

₹ 25,000 crore

₹ 55,000 crore

27. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Google

Nasscom Foundation

Infosys

TCS

28. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

Kiranjeet Kaur

M. R. Poovamma

Kunjarani Devi

K. T. Irfan

29. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Kolkata

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

30. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

5.15%

5.40%

5.55%

5.40%

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Gk 2020 Answer

1. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed every year on -----------.

Answer- 4 June

2. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

Answer- Vinod Paul

3. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?

Answer- Quarraisha Abdool Karim

4. Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at which of the following historical places?

Answer- Mamallapuram

5. Which Insurance Policy is basically launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

6. Which of the following cities organized the BEE's International Workshop on Energy Efficient Cooling?

Answer- New Delhi

7. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) following the expansion of the lockdown predicted by American multinational financial services company Goldman Sachs Group?

Answer- -0.4%

8. Which bank has partnered with Transport Corporation of India Limited to facilitate real-time payments for truck drivers by Real-Time Application Program Interface solution to enable them to receive payments instantly?

Answer- DBS Bank

9. Which famous massage has been recently added to the prestigious heritage list of UNESCO?

Answer- Nuad

10. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 4 June

11. The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool which was mooted by President of Costa Rica has been launched by the WHO on May 29, 2020, at Geneva, Switzerland. Who is President of Costa Rica?

Answer- Carlos Alvarado

12. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Answer- DELL

13. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched how many days Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India?

Answer- 25 day

14. Which of the following place of Punjab is connected through Kartarpur Corridor?

Answer- Gurdaspur

15. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

Answer- ₹ 4,800 crores

16. India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by how much percentage?

Answer- 21%

17. What is India's GDP growth for 2020-21 (FY21) predicted by Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings?

Answer- -5.2%

18. Private sector lender Yes Bank Limited has acquired how much stake in Dish TV India Ltd, a company providing DTH television service in India?

Answer- 24.19%

19. NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?

Answer- World Bank

20. Which of the following NGO along with Indian Embassy is to rebuild 11 heritage sites damaged in Nepal earthquake of 2015?

Answer- INTACH

21. The sports ministry has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the national sports awards till which date?

Answer- June 22

22. Who is appointed as the new President of The Confederation of Indian Industry?

Answer- Uday Kotak

23. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Answer- Audible

24. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 in after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

Answer- Pakistan

25. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

Answer- London

26. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crore to?

Answer- ₹ 25,000 crore

27. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Answer- Nasscom Foundation

28. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

Answer- Kiranjeet Kaur

29. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai

30. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

Answer- 5.15%

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs