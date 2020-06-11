GK Questions 2020 For June 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 11, 2020

1. The Satapatha Brahmana and Taitriya Brahmana are the Brahmana texts of?

Rigveda

Yajurveda

Samaveda

Atharvaveda

2. Which one of the following districts do not have Dharwar geological formations?

Munger

Rohtas

Jamui

Nawada

3. Who said that India's Swaraj would have to come either from the British Parliament or through violence.

Sir Jayson-Hicks

Lord Curzon

Lord Napier

Lord Chelmsford

4. Which rock edict informs us about Asoka's first Dhamma Yatra to Bodhgaya and Bodhi Tree?

Bhabra rock edict

Minor rock edict of Yerragudi

13th Major Rock Edict

8th Major Rock Edict

5. The number of districts situated on the bank of Ganga river in Bihar State is?

21

17

12

6

6. Tools for navigating the economy in a constant state of disequilibrium are?

I. Change in modelling approaches

II. Measurement of new concepts

III. Microdata

IV. Both stocks and flows

Correct code is :

Only I, II and III

Only II, III and IV

Only I, III and IV

I, II, III and IV all

7. Rudrasagar Lake, also known as Rudijala, is a lake located in which of the following states?

Madhya Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Tripura

8. Who led the 1857 Revolt in Bihar?

Babu Amar Singh

Hare Krishna Singh

Kunwar Singh

Raja Shahzada Singh

9. Mount Paetku is the highest mountain in ---------.

North Korea

Myanmar

Mongolia

Vietnam

10. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari accepted the Punjab state government's demand for including which city in an expressway project that will connect Delhi and Katra, Jammu & Kashmir?

Amritsar

Jalandhar

Patiala

Bathinda

11. Which one of the following wildlife sanctuaries is in Munger district of Bihar?

Valmiki

Rajgir

Bhimbandh

Gautam Buddha

12. World Pest Day or World Pest Awareness Day is celebrated every year on which day to raise awareness of how pest management helps preserve the quality of life?

June 4

June 6

June 5

June 3

13. The Karkota period of Kashmir is the most significant in terms of -----------.

Law and Order

Architecture

Agriculture

Governance

14. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister presented a Rs 2,17,287 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21. Who is Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat?

Nitin Patel

Ratubhai Adani

Savjibhai Korat

Prabodh Raval

15. Which Bank has created a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market vertical within the bank with an exclusive focus to provide financial services to people in the interior of the country?

Central Bank of India

Punjab and Sind Bank

Punjab National Bank

State Bank of India

16. Which state government has launched "Raj Kaushal Portal" and "Online Shramik Employment Exchange"?

Punjab

Rajasthan

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

17. In accordance with the official data provided by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, how many tigers have died in the country in the last eight years due to poaching and other causes?

350

750

450

550

18. What is the capital of Finland?

Copenhagen

Oslo

Ottawa

Helsinki

19. Who has been appointed as chairperson of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts?

Alok Sharma

Rishi Sunak

Priti Patel

Krishnendu Majumdar

20. Who led cultivators in Bihar during the Non-co-operation Movement?

Swami Vidyanand

Raj Kumar Shukla

Shri Krishna Singh

J. Sen

21. To encourage the Make In India initiative the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals identified how many types of chemicals, petrochemicals, pesticides and Dyestuff and assessed the domestic manufacturing capacity and local competition?

35

45

55

25

22. Who has been appointed as non-executive chairman of the Larsen & Toubro company for a period of three years from October 1, 2020?

Pande

Nitinbhai Patel

A M Naik

Ishwarbhai Parmar

23. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been permitted to increase Deposit Insurance Coverage for a depositor, which is now ₹1 lakh to --------.

₹. 5 lakh per depositor

₹. 10 lakh per depositor

₹. 12 lakh per depositor

₹. 15 lakh per depositor

24. Who became the first brand ambassador of the IIFL Finance?

K. L. Rahul

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Shikhar Dhawan

25. Who wrote the book, India for Indians?

R. Das

M. G. Ranade

V. Savarkar

S. N. Banerjee

26. In Asia-Pacific Annual Green Airport Recognition ACI awarded the highest Platinum Recognition to which Indian airport for their effective water management under the 15-35 Million Passengers per annum category?

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport

Veer Savarkar International Airport

Visakhapatnam International Airport

Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport

27. Which day is annually celebrated as the Russian Language Day by the United Nation to promote and support Multilingualism and cultural diversity?

June 3

June 4

June 5

June 6

28. Which Union Territory of India is the smallest in terms of land area?

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Puducherry

Lakshadweep

Daman and Diu

29. The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event's First phase of the Conference was conducted in which city?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Chennai

Mumbai

30. The United Nation annually observes which day as the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing to ensure the sustainability of the fisheries to stop the illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities?

June 2

June 5

June 3

June 4

GK 2020 Answers

1. The Satapatha Brahmana and Taitriya Brahmana are the Brahmana texts of -

Answer- Yajurveda

2. Which one of the following districts does not have Dharwar geological formations?

Answer- Rohtas

3. Who said that India's Swaraj would have to come either from the British Parliament or through violence.

Answer- Lord Curzon

4. Which rock edict informs us about Asoka's first Dhamma Yatra to Bodhgaya and Bodhi Tree?

Answer- 8th Major Rock Edict

5. The number of districts situated on the bank of Ganga river in Bihar State is -

Answer -12

6. Tools for navigating the economy in a constant state of disequilibrium are -

I. Change in modelling approaches

II. Measurement of new concepts

III. Microdata

IV. Both stocks and flows

Answer- I, II, III and IV all

7. Rudrasagar Lake, also known as Rudijala, is a lake located in which of the following states?

Answer- Tripura

8. Who led the 1857 Revolt in Bihar?

Answer- Kunwar Singh

9. Mount Paetku is the highest mountain in ---------.

Answer- North Korea

10. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari accepted the Punjab state government's demand for including which city in an expressway project that will connect Delhi and Katra, Jammu & Kashmir?

Answer- Amritsar

11. Which one of the following wildlife sanctuaries is in Munger district of Bihar?

Answer -3

12. World Pest Day or World Pest Awareness Day is celebrated every year on which day to raise awareness of how pest management helps preserve the quality of life?

Answer- June 6

13. The Karkota period of Kashmir is the most significant in terms of -----------.

Answer- Architecture

14. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister presented a Rs 2,17,287 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21. Who is Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat?

Answer- Nitin Patel

15. Which Bank has created a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market vertical within the bank with an exclusive focus to provide financial services to people in the interior of the country?

Answer- State Bank of India

16. Which state government has launched "Raj Kaushal Portal" and "Online Shramik Employment Exchange"?

Answer- Rajasthan

17. In accordance with the official data provided by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, how many tigers have died in the country in the last eight years due to poaching and other causes?

Answer- 750

18. What is the capital of Finland?

Answer- Helsinki

19. Who has been appointed as chairperson of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts?

Answer- Krishnendu Majumdar

20. Who led cultivators in Bihar during the Non-co-operation Movement?

Answer- Swami Vidyanand

21. To encourage the Make In India initiative the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals identified how many types of chemicals, petrochemicals, pesticides and Dyestuff and assessed the domestic manufacturing capacity and local competition?

Answer- 55

22. Who has been appointed as non-executive chairman of the Larsen & Toubro company for a period of three years from October 1, 2020?

Answer- A M Naik

23. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been permitted to increase Deposit Insurance Coverage for a depositor, which is now ₹1lakh to --------.

Answer- ₹5 lakh per depositor

24. Who became the first brand ambassador of the IIFL Finance?

Answer- Rohit Sharma

25. Who wrote the book, India for Indians?

Answer- R. Das

26. In Asia-Pacific Annual Green Airport Recognition ACI awarded the highest Platinum Recognition to which indian airport for their effective water management under the 15-35 Million Passengers per annum category?

Answer- Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport

27. Which day is annually celebrated as the Russian Language Day by the United Nation to promote and support Multilingualism and cultural diversity?

Answer- June 6

28. Which Union Territory of India is the smallest in terms of land area?

Answer- Lakshadweep

29. The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event's First phase of the Conference was conducted in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

30. The United Nation annually observes which day as the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing to ensure the sustainability of the fisheries to stop the illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities?

Answer- June 5

