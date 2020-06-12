Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For June 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in the ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 12, 2020

1. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of Rs 4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93% stake in Jio Platforms?

  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • United States
  • United Kingdom

2. The Frank Worrell Trophy is a test-match (cricket) series played between Australia and ---------.

  •  West Indies
  •  South Africa
  •  New Zealand
  •  England

3. Who amongst the following has become the first in women cricket, to have 20 years of international cricket experience?

  •  Smriti Mandhana
  •  Ekta Bisht
  •  Mithali Raj
  •  Veda Krishnamurthy

4. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water, and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

  • Pratik Tirodkar
  • Rajiv Joshi
  • Shankar Joshi
  • Rajiv Tirodkar

5. Which of the following is not true about Official Secrets Acts?

  • It is colonial-era law passed in 1923 to control Indians working for colonial government keeping information about governance secret
  • The Second Administrative Reforms Commission (SARC) Report, 2006, suggested that the act should be substituted by a chapter in the National Security Act
  • The act has provisions which are in conflict with Right to Information Act
  • The Act also has provision for protecting Journalists possessing state secrets

6. Consider the following statements -
1. Deputy Speaker and Speaker may resign by writing to each other.
2. Attorney General and Solicitor General may resign by writing to each other.
Which of the above statements is/ are correct?

  •  1 only
  •  2 only
  •  Both 1 and 2
  •  Neither 1 nor 2

7. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?

  • Imperia Industries
  • Telemax India Industries
  • MEKINS Industries
  • Tuteja Industries

8. The unit of electric power is ---------------.

  • Ampere
  • Volt
  • Coulomb
  • Watt

9. The device to measure electric current is ----------------.

  • Voltmeter
  •  Ammeter
  •  Voltameter
  •  Potentiometer

10. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?

  • Karnataka
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Maharashtra

11. The International Solar Alliance is a group of solar resource-rich countries with headquarters in --------------.

  •  None of those given as options
  •  Gurugram, India
  •  Geneva, Switzerland
  •  Guangzhou, China

12. The UNESCO headquarters are situated in -----------------.

  •  Geneva, Switzerland
  •  London, UK
  •  New York, USA
  •  Paris, France

13. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?

  • $350 million
  • $250 million
  • $450 million
  • $550 million

14. Ekaterina Paltceva and Manju Rani both are associated with the sport of --------------.

  •  Badminton
  •  Basketball
  •  Baseball
  •  Boxing

15. The Green Park Stadium, which hosted the 500th International test cricket match played by India in 2016, is situated in the Indian city of --------------.

  •  Kanpur
  •  Indore
  •  Gwalior
  •  Rajkot

16. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?

  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • Odisha
  • Meghalaya

17. Article 22 of the Constitution of India relates to ------------.

  • Protection of right to life and personal liberty
  • Protection of form associations or unions
  • Protections of rights regarding freedom of speech
  • Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases

18. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is related to ---------------.

  •  Right to Property
  •  Right to choose your partner
  •  Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or birth
  •  Right to education

19. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

  • ₹ 170 crore
  • ₹ 270 crore
  • ₹ 370 crore
  • ₹ 470 crore

20. What is measured in Hertz?

  •  Frequency
  •  Energy
  •  Heat
  •  Quality

21. A sound wave in air is ---------------.

  •  Transverse
  •  Longitudinal
  •  Electromagnetic
  •  Polarised

22. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?

  • Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science
  • Antrix Corporation
  • Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
  • Indian Institute of Remote Sensing

23. A new book titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need has been authored by philanthropist -------------.

  •  Warren Buffet
  •  Ratan Tata
  •  Azim Premji
  •  Bill Gates

24. According to the 'Census 2011 data' released by the Government of India, out of the 22 scheduled languages in India the second most spoken language was ---------------.

  •  Bengali
  •  Marathi
  •  Tamil
  •  Punjabi

25. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?

  • Talwar
  • Vikramaditya
  • Shivalik
  • Kesari

26. The Asian Amateur Boxing Championships' 2019 was held in -----------.

  •  Delhi, India
  •  Moscow, Russia
  •  Bangkok, Thailand
  •  Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

27. The headquarters of The International Olympic Committee is situated in ----------.

  •  Vienna, Austria
  •  Lausanne, Switzerland
  •  Geneva, Switzerland
  •  Madrid, Spain

28. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?

  • Ramvilas Paswan
  • Dr. Jitendra Singh
  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • Narendra Singh Tomar

29. Which of the following was constituted under the Panchayati Raj system?

  •  Khap Panchayat
  •  Caste Panchayat
  •  Gram Panchayat
  •  Jan Panchayat

30. Which one of the following statements is correct regarding the parliamentary form of Government?

  •  The Legislature is responsible to Judiciary
  •  The Legislature is responsible to Executive
  •  The Legislature and the Executive are independent
  •  None of the above/ More than one of the above

GK 2020 Answers

1. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of Rs 4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93 % stake in Jio Platforms?

Answer- United States

2. The Frank Worrell Trophy is a test-match (cricket) series played between Australia and ---------.

Answer- West Indies

3. Who amongst the following has become the first in women cricket, to have 20 years of international cricket experience?

Answer- Mithali Raj

4. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

Answer- Pratik Tirodkar

5. Which of the following is not true about Official Secrets Acts?

 Answer - The Act also has provision for protecting Journalists possessing state secrets

6. Consider the following statements -

  1. Deputy Speaker and Speaker may resign by writing to each other.
  2. Attorney General and Solicitor General may resign by writing to each other.

Answer-  1 only

7. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?

Answer- MEKINS Industries

8. The unit of electric power is ---------------.

Answer- Watt

9. The device to measure electric current is ----------------.

Answer- Ammeter

10. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

11. The International Solar Alliance is a group of solar resource-rich countries with headquarters in --------------.
Answer- Gurugram, India

12. The UNESCO headquarters are situated in -----------------.

Answer- Paris, France

13. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?

Answer- $350 million

14. Ekaterina Paltceva and Manju Rani both are associated with the sport of --------------.

 Answer- Boxing

15. The Green Park Stadium, which hosted the 500th International test cricket match played by India in 2016, is situated in the Indian city of --------------.

 Answer- Kanpur

16. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?

Answer- Uttarakhand

17. Article 22 of the Constitution of India relates to ------------.
Answer- Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases

18. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is related to ---------------.

 Answer- Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or birth

19. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

Answer- ₹ 270 crore

20. What is measured in Hertz?

 Answer- Frequency

21. A sound wave in air is ---------------.

 Answer- Longitudinal

22. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?

Answer- Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science

23. A new book titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need has been authored by philanthropist -------------.

Answer- Bill Gates

24. According to the 'Census 2011 data' released by the Government of India, out of the 22 scheduled languages in India the second most spoken language was ---------------.

 Answer- Bengali

25. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?

Answer- Kesari

26. The Asian Amateur Boxing Championships' 2019 was held in -----------.

Answer- Bangkok, Thailand

27. The headquarters of The International Olympic Committee is situated in ----------.

Answer- Lausanne, Switzerland

28. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

29. Which of the following was constituted under the Panchayati Raj system?

Answer- Gram Panchayat

30. Which one of the following statements is correct regarding the parliamentary form of Government?

Answer- The Legislature and the Executive are independent

