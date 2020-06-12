GK Questions 2020 For June 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of Rs 4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93 % stake in Jio Platforms?
Answer- United States
2. The Frank Worrell Trophy is a test-match (cricket) series played between Australia and ---------.
Answer- West Indies
3. Who amongst the following has become the first in women cricket, to have 20 years of international cricket experience?
Answer- Mithali Raj
4. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?
Answer- Pratik Tirodkar
5. Which of the following is not true about Official Secrets Acts?
Answer - The Act also has provision for protecting Journalists possessing state secrets
6. Consider the following statements -
Answer- 1 only
7. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?
Answer- MEKINS Industries
8. The unit of electric power is ---------------.
Answer- Watt
9. The device to measure electric current is ----------------.
Answer- Ammeter
10. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
11. The International Solar Alliance is a group of solar resource-rich countries with headquarters in --------------.
Answer- Gurugram, India
12. The UNESCO headquarters are situated in -----------------.
Answer- Paris, France
13. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?
Answer- $350 million
14. Ekaterina Paltceva and Manju Rani both are associated with the sport of --------------.
Answer- Boxing
15. The Green Park Stadium, which hosted the 500th International test cricket match played by India in 2016, is situated in the Indian city of --------------.
Answer- Kanpur
16. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?
Answer- Uttarakhand
17. Article 22 of the Constitution of India relates to ------------.
Answer- Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases
18. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is related to ---------------.
Answer- Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or birth
19. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?
Answer- ₹ 270 crore
20. What is measured in Hertz?
Answer- Frequency
21. A sound wave in air is ---------------.
Answer- Longitudinal
22. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?
Answer- Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science
23. A new book titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need has been authored by philanthropist -------------.
Answer- Bill Gates
24. According to the 'Census 2011 data' released by the Government of India, out of the 22 scheduled languages in India the second most spoken language was ---------------.
Answer- Bengali
25. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?
Answer- Kesari
26. The Asian Amateur Boxing Championships' 2019 was held in -----------.
Answer- Bangkok, Thailand
27. The headquarters of The International Olympic Committee is situated in ----------.
Answer- Lausanne, Switzerland
28. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?
Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh
29. Which of the following was constituted under the Panchayati Raj system?
Answer- Gram Panchayat
30. Which one of the following statements is correct regarding the parliamentary form of Government?
Answer- The Legislature and the Executive are independent
