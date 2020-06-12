GK Questions 2020 For June 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in the ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 12, 2020

1. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of Rs 4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93% stake in Jio Platforms?

South Korea

Spain

United States

United Kingdom

2. The Frank Worrell Trophy is a test-match (cricket) series played between Australia and ---------.

West Indies

South Africa

New Zealand

England

3. Who amongst the following has become the first in women cricket, to have 20 years of international cricket experience?

Smriti Mandhana

Ekta Bisht

Mithali Raj

Veda Krishnamurthy

4. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water, and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

Pratik Tirodkar

Rajiv Joshi

Shankar Joshi

Rajiv Tirodkar

5. Which of the following is not true about Official Secrets Acts?

It is colonial-era law passed in 1923 to control Indians working for colonial government keeping information about governance secret

The Second Administrative Reforms Commission (SARC) Report, 2006, suggested that the act should be substituted by a chapter in the National Security Act

The act has provisions which are in conflict with Right to Information Act

The Act also has provision for protecting Journalists possessing state secrets

6. Consider the following statements -

1. Deputy Speaker and Speaker may resign by writing to each other.

2. Attorney General and Solicitor General may resign by writing to each other.

Which of the above statements is/ are correct?

1 only

2 only

Both 1 and 2

Neither 1 nor 2

7. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?

Imperia Industries

Telemax India Industries

MEKINS Industries

Tuteja Industries

8. The unit of electric power is ---------------.

Ampere

Volt

Coulomb

Watt

9. The device to measure electric current is ----------------.

Voltmeter

Ammeter

Voltameter

Potentiometer

10. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

11. The International Solar Alliance is a group of solar resource-rich countries with headquarters in --------------.

None of those given as options

Gurugram, India

Geneva, Switzerland

Guangzhou, China

12. The UNESCO headquarters are situated in -----------------.

Geneva, Switzerland

London, UK

New York, USA

Paris, France

13. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?

$350 million

$250 million

$450 million

$550 million

14. Ekaterina Paltceva and Manju Rani both are associated with the sport of --------------.

Badminton

Basketball

Baseball

Boxing

15. The Green Park Stadium, which hosted the 500th International test cricket match played by India in 2016, is situated in the Indian city of --------------.

Kanpur

Indore

Gwalior

Rajkot

16. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Odisha

Meghalaya

17. Article 22 of the Constitution of India relates to ------------.

Protection of right to life and personal liberty

Protection of form associations or unions

Protections of rights regarding freedom of speech

Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases

18. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is related to ---------------.

Right to Property

Right to choose your partner

Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or birth

Right to education

19. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

₹ 170 crore

₹ 270 crore

₹ 370 crore

₹ 470 crore

20. What is measured in Hertz?

Frequency

Energy

Heat

Quality

21. A sound wave in air is ---------------.

Transverse

Longitudinal

Electromagnetic

Polarised

22. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science

Antrix Corporation

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing

23. A new book titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need has been authored by philanthropist -------------.

Warren Buffet

Ratan Tata

Azim Premji

Bill Gates

24. According to the 'Census 2011 data' released by the Government of India, out of the 22 scheduled languages in India the second most spoken language was ---------------.

Bengali

Marathi

Tamil

Punjabi

25. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?

Talwar

Vikramaditya

Shivalik

Kesari

26. The Asian Amateur Boxing Championships' 2019 was held in -----------.

Delhi, India

Moscow, Russia

Bangkok, Thailand

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

27. The headquarters of The International Olympic Committee is situated in ----------.

Vienna, Austria

Lausanne, Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland

Madrid, Spain

28. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?

Ramvilas Paswan

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Narendra Singh Tomar

29. Which of the following was constituted under the Panchayati Raj system?

Khap Panchayat

Caste Panchayat

Gram Panchayat

Jan Panchayat

30. Which one of the following statements is correct regarding the parliamentary form of Government?

The Legislature is responsible to Judiciary

The Legislature is responsible to Executive

The Legislature and the Executive are independent

None of the above/ More than one of the above

GK 2020 Answers

1. Which country's private equity company Silver Lake partners announced an investment of Rs 4,546.80 crore for an additional 0.93 % stake in Jio Platforms?

Answer- United States

2. The Frank Worrell Trophy is a test-match (cricket) series played between Australia and ---------.

Answer- West Indies

3. Who amongst the following has become the first in women cricket, to have 20 years of international cricket experience?

Answer- Mithali Raj

4. Who develops the Coro-robot which serves food, water and medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Thane?

Answer- Pratik Tirodkar

5. Which of the following is not true about Official Secrets Acts?

Answer - The Act also has provision for protecting Journalists possessing state secrets

6. Consider the following statements -

Deputy Speaker and Speaker may resign by writing to each other. Attorney General and Solicitor General may resign by writing to each other.

Answer- 1 only

7. International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Material and which Industries have jointly developed a UVC-based Cabinet?

Answer- MEKINS Industries

8. The unit of electric power is ---------------.

Answer- Watt

9. The device to measure electric current is ----------------.

Answer- Ammeter

10. Which Stat's Chief Minister launched India's 1st "online waste management platform" on the occasion of World Environment Day to ensure 100% safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

11. The International Solar Alliance is a group of solar resource-rich countries with headquarters in --------------.

Answer- Gurugram, India

12. The UNESCO headquarters are situated in -----------------.

Answer- Paris, France

13. To support multiple projects in India, The US International Development Finance Corporation is planning to invest how much amount in sectors of finance, health infrastructure, renewable energy and food security space?

Answer- $350 million

14. Ekaterina Paltceva and Manju Rani both are associated with the sport of --------------.

Answer- Boxing

15. The Green Park Stadium, which hosted the 500th International test cricket match played by India in 2016, is situated in the Indian city of --------------.

Answer- Kanpur

16. Which state Government has declared Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, as their new summer capital?

Answer- Uttarakhand

17. Article 22 of the Constitution of India relates to ------------.

Answer- Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases

18. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is related to ---------------.

Answer- Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or birth

19. NABARD provided how much Special Liquidity Facility to Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to support the agricultural activities of the farmers?

Answer- ₹ 270 crore

20. What is measured in Hertz?

Answer- Frequency

21. A sound wave in air is ---------------.

Answer- Longitudinal

22. For the cooperation in the Field of Space Situational Awareness and Astrophysics, ISRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with which institute?

Answer- Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science

23. A new book titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need has been authored by philanthropist -------------.

Answer- Bill Gates

24. According to the 'Census 2011 data' released by the Government of India, out of the 22 scheduled languages in India the second most spoken language was ---------------.

Answer- Bengali

25. Which Indian navy ship reached Port Victoria in Seychelles to provide COVID-19 related medicines under Mission Sagar?

Answer- Kesari

26. The Asian Amateur Boxing Championships' 2019 was held in -----------.

Answer- Bangkok, Thailand

27. The headquarters of The International Olympic Committee is situated in ----------.

Answer- Lausanne, Switzerland

28. Who inaugurated the 18th Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through a Video Conference on 8 June?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

29. Which of the following was constituted under the Panchayati Raj system?

Answer- Gram Panchayat

30. Which one of the following statements is correct regarding the parliamentary form of Government?

Answer- The Legislature and the Executive are independent

