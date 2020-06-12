Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For June 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 13, 2020

1. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?

  • ₹ 3,250 crore
  • ₹ 4,250 crore
  • ₹ 5,250 crore
  • ₹ 6,250 crore

2. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

  • Lucknow
  • New Delhi
  • Kochi
  • Mumbai

3. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from Rs 6,000 crore to?

  • ₹ 45,000 crore
  • ₹ 35,000 crore
  • ₹ 25,000 crore
  • ₹ 55,000 crore

4. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

  • New York
  • Paris
  • London
  • Washington

5. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched how many days Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India?

  • 15 day
  • 30 day
  • 25 day
  • 20 day

6. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

  • Netflix
  • Audible
  • Google
  • Facebook

7. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

  • Article 72
  • Article 71
  • Article 76
  • Article 74

8. Who has been appointed as chairperson of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts?

  • Alok Sharma
  • Rishi Sunak
  • Priti Patel
  • Krishnendu Majumdar

9. World Pest Day or World Pest Awareness Day is celebrated every year on which day to raise awareness of how pest management helps preserve the quality of life?

  • June 4
  • June 6
  • June 5
  • June 3

10. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

  • 128
  • 138
  • 148
  • 168

12. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?

  • Federal Bank
  • Dhanlaxmi Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • IndusInd Bank Limited

13. Vistara inked codeshare agreement with which of the following company?

  • Alliance Air
  • GoAir
  • SpiceJet
  • Lufthansa

14. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

  • 2.9%
  • 4.9%
  • 3.9%
  • 1.9%

15. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

  • 1440
  • 2040
  • 1,840
  • 1740

16. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

  • 5.15%
  • 5.40%
  • 5.55%
  • 5.40%

17. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

  • Kolkata
  • Mumbai
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad

18. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 in after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan
  • UAE
  • India

19. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

  • Google
  • Nasscom Foundation
  • Infosys
  • TCS

20. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?

  • Article 20
  • Article 19
  • Article 18
  • Article 17

21. Who became the first brand ambassador of the IIFL Finance?

  • K. L. Rahul
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shikhar Dhawan

22. Which day is annually celebrated as the Russian Language Day by the United Nation to promote and support Multilingualism and cultural diversity?

  • June 3
  • June 4
  • June 5
  • June 6

23. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

  • Navinal
  • Amri
  • Lothal
  • Bet Dwarka

24. Which Bank and Mastercard India & Worldline India partnered to launch a digital point-of-sale solution 'Soft POS', the 1st financial payments service in India to transform everyday smartphones into merchant POS terminals?

  • Federal Bank
  • Dhanlaxmi Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • IndusInd Bank Limited

25. Which company has announced changes in its health insurance policy in order to provide benefits to employees involved in LGBT employees?

  • TCS
  • RIL
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Infosys

26. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

  • $574.66 billion
  • $474.66 billion
  • $774.66 billion
  • $674.66 billion

27. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

  • Operation Mongoose
  • Operation Environment
  • Operation Clean Art
  • Operation Woodrose

28. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

  • Indian bank
  • Bank of Baroda
  • Canara Bank
  • State Bank of India

29. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

  • Hyderabad, Telangana
  • Bengaluru, Karnataka
  • Panaji, Goa

30. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

  • Kiranjeet Kaur
  • M. R. Poovamma
  • Kunjarani Devi
  • K. T. Irfan

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to how much money as of 14 April 2020?

Answer- ₹4,250 crore

2. Which of the following cities is organizing the 'International Seminar on Climate Smart Farming Systems'?

Answer- New Delhi

3. Cabinet approves hike in the authorized capital of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) from ₹ 6,000 crores to?

Answer- ₹25,000 crore

4. Where did the 31st International Conference on Sindh hold?

Answer- London

5. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched how many days Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India?

Answer- 25 day

6. Which of the following launched India's First Service Audio Service 'Suno'?

Answer- Audible

7. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Answer- Article 72

8. Who has been appointed as chairperson of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts?

Answer- Krishnendu Majumdar

9. World Pest Day or World Pest Awareness Day is celebrated every year on which day to raise awareness of how pest management helps preserve the quality of life?

Answer- June 6

10. How many 'Must See Monuments' have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India?

Answer- 138

12. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?

Answer- IndusInd Bank Limited

13. Vistara inked codeshare agreement with which of the following company?

Answer- Lufthansa

14. What is India's growth rate in 2020 as per IMF?

Answer- 1.9%

15. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) added how many species to List of Threatened Species?

Answer- 1,840

16. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to reduce the policy repo rate, what is the rate now?

Answer- 5.15%

17. 7th World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Mumbai

18. Former cricketer Riaz Sheikh passed away at the age of 51 in after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was from which country?

Answer- Pakistan

19. FSSAI to develop an app to prevent food wastage in partnership with which company?

Answer- Nasscom Foundation

21. Who became the first brand ambassador of the IIFL Finance?

Answer- Rohit Sharma

22. Which day is annually celebrated as the Russian Language Day by the United Nation to promote and support Multilingualism and cultural diversity?

Answer- June 6

23. India's first maritime museum is to be established at which of the following sites?

Answer- Lothal

24. Which Bank and Mastercard India & Worldline India partnered to launch a digital point-of-sale solution 'Soft POS', the 1st financial payments service in India to transform everyday smartphones into merchant POS terminals?

Answer- Axis Bank

25. Which company has announced changes in its health insurance policy in order to provide benefits to employees involved in LGBT employees?

Answer- TCS

26. The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 902 million to how much dollars in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets?

Answer- USD 474.66 billion

27. Which of the following operation has been launched to crack down illegal trade in the mongoose hair?

Answer- Operation Clean Art

28. Which of the following banks has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for customized services?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

29. The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation Coordinating Committee of Asia for 2019 held in __________.

Answer- Panaji, Goa

30. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

Answer- Option A

