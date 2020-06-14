GK Questions 2020 For June 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 14, 2020

1. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

2. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

G. S. Rawat

Shushil Chandra

Harinder Singh

Devraj Anbu

3. Which State's Chief Minister launched the Online Shramik Employment Exchange, 'Raj Kaushal Portal' developed by the Department of Information and Technology?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

4. The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal signed 7 MoUs for re-building how many higher secondary schools?

56

46

36

26

5. What is India's rank according to the biennial Environment Performance Index 2020 released jointly by Yale University and Columbia University?

138

168

158

148

6. Which company along with ICICI Lombard 'first of its kind' travel insurance, domestic multi-trip insurance to provide a stress-free travel experience to customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country?

PhonePe

Google Pay

Amazon Pay

ICICI Pockets

7. Which Indian company has joined 155 global companies by inking a joint declaration with United Nations Global Compact urging governments to align their COVID-19 recovery efforts with the latest climate science?

Tech Mahindra Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

Eureka Forbes

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

8. The International Weightlifting Federation has recently cleared which Indian weightlifter from the doping charge due to the non-conformities in the handling of samples?

Ganesh Mali

K Sanjita Chanu

Sukhen Dey

Mirabai Chanu

9. ASI monuments having places of worship to remain shut in how many states despite centre's nod to reopen them from June 8?

3

5

6

8

10. Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at 79 due to his brief illness in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar. He was famous?

Cricketer

Singer

Politician

Actor

11. World oceans day is celebrated on which day every year?

June 7

June 8

June 5

June 6

12. Athletics Integrity Unit banned which Indian athlete from Tamil Nadu who won the gold medal for 800m in the 2019 Asian Championship for 4years after testing positive for banned substances?

Dutee Chand

Hima Das

K. T. Irfan

Gomathi Marimuthu

13. Which day is annually celebrated as the World Brain Tumor Day?

June 6

June 8

June 7

June 9

14. World Bank in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect June 2020 analytical chapters reports states that India's growth is contracted by how much per cent for FY20-21?

3.2%

4.2%

2.2%

1.2%

15. Which company has bagged the world's largest solar bid of USD 6 billion?

Luminous Energy Ltd

Tata Solar Energy Ltd

Loom Solar Energy Ltd

Adani Green Energy Ltd

16. World Bank has granted a loan of how much amount to the West Bengal for tackling coronavirus situation and developmental work?

₹ 1,450 crore

₹ 1,650 crore

₹ 1,350 crore

₹ 1,950 crore

17. The World Bank has projected that the Global Economy will witness the deepest ever recession and the economy is expected to shrink by around how much per cent in 2020?

3.2%

2.2%

4.2%

5.2%

18. Students from which university has developed a mobile application called "Flyzy" for seamless and contactless air travel?

Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology - Patna

Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology – Jammu

19. In accordance with the revised Public Procurement Order 2017, the government has modified public procurement norms for giving maximum preference to companies whose goods and services have how much per cent local content?

50%

20%

30%

25%

20. Researchers from which institute claims to have developed a technology for making high-efficiency masks using waste pet bottles?

Indian Institute of Technology - Mandi

Indian Institute of Technology - Patna

Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology – Jammu

21. Western Coalfields Ltd, the subsidiary of Coal India Ltd has opened new coal mines in which state recently?

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Odisha

West Bengal

22. Which company collaborated with UNDP and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd for Project Prithvi, a joint initiative for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices?

Recykal

Synergy

GreenPencil

Ecocredible

23. Who wrote the line: ' A thing of beauty is a joy forever'?

John Keats

Robert Browing

P.B.Shelley

William Wordsworth

24. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Oxygen

Hydrogen sulphide

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

24. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of ------------.

it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution

it has to operate within the limits prescribed by the Constitution

the Supreme Court can declare laws passed by parliament as unconstitutional if they contravene the provisions of the Constitution

All of the above

25. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ----------------.

shape

area

baring

distance

26. The nucleus of an atom consists of -----------.

electrons and neutrons

electrons and protons

protons and neutrons

All of the above

27. The Paithan (Jayakwadi) Hydro-electric project, completed with the help of Japan, is on the river

Ganga

Cauvery

Narmada

Godavari

28. B. C. Roy Award is given in the field of -----------.

Music

Journalism

Medicine

Environment

29. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members

every 6 months

every 3 months

every year

every month

30. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ----------------.

Sutlej and Beas

Jhelum and Chenab

Ravi and Chenab

Ganga and Yamuna

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1. Government launched 'indianculture.gov.in' portal is developed by which of the following institutes?

Answer- IIT Bombay

2. Who represented India in Lieutenant general-level talks held between India and China at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?

Answer- Harinder Singh

3. Which State's Chief Minister launched the Online Shramik Employment Exchange, 'Raj Kaushal Portal' developed by the Department of Information and Technology?

Answer- Rajasthan

4. The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal signed 7 MoUs for re-building how many higher secondary schools?

Answer- 56

5. What is India's rank according to the biennial Environment Performance Index 2020 released jointly by Yale University and Columbia University?

Answer- 168

6. Which company along with ICICI Lombard 'first of its kind' travel insurance, domestic multi-trip insurance to provide a stress-free travel experience to customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country?

Answer- PhonePe

7. Which Indian company has joined 155 global companies by inking a joint declaration with United Nations Global Compact urging governments to align their COVID-19 recovery efforts with the latest climate science?

Answer- Tech Mahindra Ltd

8. The International Weightlifting Federation has recently cleared which Indian weightlifter from the doping charge due to the non-conformities in the handling of samples?

Answer- K Sanjita Chanu

9. ASI monuments having places of worship to remain shut in how many states despite centre's nod to reopen them from June 8?

Answer- 4

10. Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at 79 due to his brief illness in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar. He was famous?

Answer- Politician

11. World oceans day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- June 8

12. Athletics Integrity Unit banned which Indian athlete from Tamil Nadu who won the gold medal for 800m in the 2019 Asian Championship for 4years after testing positive for banned substances?

Answer- Gomathi Marimuthu

13. Which day is annually celebrated as the World Brain Tumor Day?

Answer- June 8

14. World Bank in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect June 2020 analytical chapters reports states that India's growth is contracted by how much per cent for FY20-21?

Answer- 3.2%

15. Which company has bagged the world's largest solar bid of USD 6 billion?

Answer- Adani Green Energy Ltd

16. World Bank has granted a loan of how much amount to the West Bengal for tackling coronavirus situation and developmental work?

Answer- ₹1,950 crore

17. The World Bank has projected that the Global Economy will witness the deepest ever recession and the economy is expected to shrink by around how much per cent in 2020?

Answer- 5.2%

18. Students from which university has developed a mobile application called "Flyzy" for seamless and contactless air travel?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

19. In accordance with the revised Public Procurement Order 2017, the government has modified public procurement norms for giving maximum preference to companies whose goods and services have how much per cent local content?

Answer- 50%

20. Researchers from which institute claims to have developed a technology for making high-efficiency masks using waste pet bottles?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology - Mandi

21. Western Coalfields Ltd, the subsidiary of Coal India Ltd has opened new coal mines in which state recently?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

22. Which company collaborated with UNDP and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd for Project Prithvi, a joint initiative for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices?

Answer- Recykal

23. Who wrote the line: ' A thing of beauty is a joy forever'?

Answer- John Keats

24. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Answer- Hydrogen sulphide

24. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of ------------.

Answer- All of the above

25. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ----------------.

Answer- area

26. The nucleus of an atom consists of -----------.

Answer- protons and neutrons

27. The Paithan (Jayakwadi) Hydro-electric project, completed with the help of Japan, is on the river

Answer: Godavari

28. B. C. Roy Award is given in the field of -----------.

Answer- Medicine

29. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members

Answer- every month

30. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ----------------.

Answer- Jhelum and Chenab

