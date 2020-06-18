GK Questions 2020 For June 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 18, 2020

1.Scientists from which university has witnessed a birth of a new planet by using photographs of the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research instrument on the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile?

University of Amsterdam

University of Cambridge

King's College London

PSL University in France

2. Which company partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation to provide its training partners access to Digital Glass Room, to enable online vocational skills training for millions of students across the country?

Infosys Lt

TCS iON

HCL Technologies Ltd

Wipro Ltd

3. The government of India has approved how much fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

₹ 1,828.92 crore

₹ 1,328.92 crore

₹ 1,228.92 crore

₹ 1,728.92 crore

4. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Himachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

5. World Day Against Child Labour is observed on which day every year?

11 June

12 June

10 June

9 June

6. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?

5

3

2

4

7. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?

₹ 2,01,500

₹ 3,01,500

₹ 1,01,500

₹ 4,01,500

8. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?

Rattan Lal

Salman Akhtar

Naresh Dalal

Nita Ahuja

9. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?

Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

10. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?

Jasraj

Shobha Sekhar

Anoushka Shankar

Shivkumar Sharma

11. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, informed that Former European high jump champion Alexander Shustov of Russia banned for how many years for the use of a banned substance?

1

2

4

3

12. Which state produced the highest amount of wheat in the current year?

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Uttar Pradesh

13. Which city launched "She Triumphs through Respect, Equality, and Empowerment(STREE)", a programme to support and empower women victims of domestic violence and abuse?

Chennai

Bangalore

Ahmedabad

Hyderabad

14. Which Indian Organisation becomes the first Organisation in the Construction Sector to become fully digitalised utilising the cloud and artificial intelligence?

GMR

PWD

CIDC

NHAI

15. Vaidyanathan passed away at the age of 88 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was famous?

Doctor

Economist

Politician

Actor

16. The Reserve Bank of India has restricted which Bank from granting fresh loans and accepting deposits for six months from June 10, 2020?

Karur Vysya Bank

South Indian Bank

People's Co-operative Bank

RBL Bank

17. Which institute has developed a new low-cost and low-tech Reverse Transcription nested PCR (RT-nPCR) test required to test for the COVID-19 testing?

National Institute of Hydrology

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune

18. Researchers from which institute have developed an anti-microbial five-layered face mask?

IIT-Ropar

IIT-BHU

IIT-Indore

IIT-Palakkad

19. Which Indian company entered into a partnership with First Alliance Bank Ltd in Zambia, Africa, to provide a mobile point of sale solution to small and medium enterprises and other businesses?

Posiflex Technology

Mindscape Computing

ePaisa

Ginesys

20. The Gargo International, the Delhi based lubricant company under the RG group appoints which Bollywood actor as the brand ambassador?

Amitabh Bachchan

Sonu Sood

Ranveer Singh

Aamir Khan

21. According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change annual report 2019-20 how much forest lands were diverted to other projects in 22 states between January 1 and November 6, 2019?

10,467.83 hectares

9,467.83 hectares

11,467.83 hectares

8,467.83 hectares

22. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Kerala

23. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Prakash Javadekar

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

24. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Prantae Solutions

VST Mobility Solutions

MetroMedi Solutions

Practo

25. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

50

60

70

80

26. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

27. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Lebanon

Jordan

Ukraine

Tajikistan

28. Which bank has constituted an 8-member panel of leading experts in economics, finance, and health to help ministers, central bank governors identify solutions for Southeast Asian economies to recover after the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Asian Development Bank

New Development Bank

IMF

World Bank

29. Which Indian company directly and through its affiliate entities, has acquired an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata Limited, Bangladesh?

Balaji Group

Bharti Airtel

Tata Motors

Adani Group

30. The Department of School Education and Literacy has collaborated with Fit India under the "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" initiative to produce a series of special films to promote how many indigenous sports of India?

8

9

7

10

GK 2020 Answer

1.Scientists from which university has witnessed a birth of a new planet by using photographs of the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research instrument on the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile?

Answer- PSL University in France

2. Which company partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation to provide its training partners access to Digital Glass Room, to enable online vocational skills training for millions of students across the country?

Answer- TCS iON

3. The government of India has approved how much fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

Answer- ₹1,828.92 crore

4. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

5. World Day Against Child Labour is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 12 June

6. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?

Answer- 3

7. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?

Answer- ₹1,01,500

8. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?

Answer- Rattan Lal

9. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?

Answer- Gujarat

10. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?

Answer- Shobha Sekhar

11. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, informed that Former European high jump champion Alexander Shustov of Russia banned for how many years for the use of a banned substance?

Answer- 4

12. Which state produced the highest amount of wheat in the current year?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

13. Which city launched "She Triumphs through Respect, Equality, and Empowerment(STREE)", a programme to support and empower women victims of domestic violence and abuse?

Answer- Option D

14. Which Indian Organisation becomes the first Organisation in the Construction Sector to become fully digitalised utilising the cloud and artificial intelligence?

Answer- NHAI

15. Vaidyanathan passed away at the age of 88 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was famous?

Answer- Economist

16. The Reserve Bank of India has restricted which Bank from granting fresh loans and accepting deposits for six months from June 10, 2020?

Answer- People's Co-operative Bank

17. Which institute has developed a new low-cost and low-tech Reverse Transcription nested PCR (RT-nPCR) test required to test for the COVID-19 testing?

Answer- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

18. Researchers from which institute have developed an anti-microbial five-layered face mask?

Answer- IIT-BHU

19. Which Indian company entered into a partnership with First Alliance Bank Ltd in Zambia, Africa, to provide a mobile point of sale solution to small and medium enterprises and other businesses?

Answer- ePaisa

20. The Gargo International, the Delhi based lubricant company under the RG group appoints which Bollywood actor as the brand ambassador?

Answer- Sonu Sood

21. According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change annual report 2019-20 how much forest lands were diverted to other projects in 22 states between January 1 and November 6, 2019?

Answer- 11,467.83 hectares

22. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

23. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

24. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- VST Mobility Solutions

25. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

Answer- 60

26. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

27. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Answer- Ukraine

28. Which bank has constituted an 8-member panel of leading experts in economics, finance, and health to help ministers, central bank governors identify solutions for Southeast Asian economies to recover after the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

29. Which Indian company directly and through its affiliate entities, has acquired an additional 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata Limited, Bangladesh?

Answer- Bharti Airtel

30. The Department of School Education and Literacy has collaborated with Fit India under the "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" initiative to produce a series of special films to promote how many indigenous sports of India?

Answer- 10

