GK Questions 2020 For June 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. World Day Against Child Labour is observed on which day every year?
2. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
3. Which state launched mobile-based app 'Ghar Ghar Nigrani' app through video conference to conduct house-to-house surveillance in the state to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic?
4. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit which Indian state on June 14?
5. Who is appointed as the brand ambassador of Bihar's Khadi by the Government of Bihar?
6. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?
8. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?
9. Which of the following concept related to the limit beyond stars suffer internal collapse?
10. Which company will buy 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹4,546.80 crore?
11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 6th virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States/UTs on which date through video conferencing?
12. The Market Share of the companies is increased by increasing ------------.
13. A “Target Group‟ means -------------.
14. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?
15. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?
16. Who invented the internet?
17. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
18. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?
19. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?
20. Who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UTI Asset Management Company?
21. Who has been appointed as the new Associate Administrator of Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate of NASA?
22. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?
23. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Celebration Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on which day?
24. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?
25. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?
26. What country is also known as Persia?
27. What name is given to the northeast part of China?
28. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?
29. Selling process includes --------------.
30. An increase in the quantity supplied suggests -----------.
Answer- 12 June
2. Which Article is related with "Abolition of Untouchability"?
Answer- Article 17
3. Which state launched mobile-based app 'Ghar Ghar Nigrani' app through video conference to conduct house-to-house surveillance in the state to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Punjab
4. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit which Indian state on June 14?
Answer- Gujarat
5. Who is appointed as the brand ambassador of Bihar's Khadi by the Government of Bihar?
Answer- Pankaj Tripathi
6. How many Indian Institutions were among the top two-hundred ranks in 17th edition of the QS World University Rankings 2021?
Answer- 3
8. The highest ever allocation of funds of how much worth made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the current Financial Year 2020-2021?
Answer- Rs. 1,01,500
9. Which of the following concept related to the limit beyond stars suffer internal collapse?
Answer- Chandrasekhar limit
10. Which company will buy 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹4,546.80 crore?
Answer- Texas Pacific Group
11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 6th virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States/UTs on which date through video conferencing?
Answer- June 16-17
12. The Market Share of the companies is increased by increasing ------------.
Answer- Sales Volumes
13. A “Target Group‟ means -------------.
Answer- A group of persons at whom sales should be focused
14. Who has won the prestigious 2020 World Food Prize, which is considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in the field of agriculture?
Answer- Rattan Lal
15. Which State's CM announced the phase 2 and phase 3 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme to fill 115 dams with Narmada water by August 15, 2020, and March 2021?
Answer- Gujarat
16. Who invented the internet?
Answer- Robert E. Kahn and Vint Cerf
17. How many bills were passed in Rajya Sabha in the winter session of Parliament?
Answer- 15
18. According to the recently passed Constitution amendment bill, the reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended by how many years?
Answer- 10 years
19. Who receives the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday 2020 for her service to Indian music and dance?
Answer- Shobha Sekhar
20. Who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UTI Asset Management Company?
Answer- Imtaiyazur Rahman
21. Who has been appointed as the new Associate Administrator of Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate of NASA?
Answer- Kathy Lueders
22. Which State recently has approved a proposal to rename the state's Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry' with the aim to play an active role in climate change mitigation?
Answer- Maharashtra
23. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Celebration Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on which day?
Answer- June 19
24. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?
Answer- 13 June
25. According to the "Poonam Avlokkan" survey, the population of the Asiatic lion at the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat has seen a commendable rise to approximately how much per cent?
Answer- 29%
26. What country is also known as Persia?
Answer- Iran
27. What name is given to the northeast part of China?
Answer- Manchuria
28. According to Economic Outlook, June 2020 by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, India's GDP can further decelerate to what per cent in case of second Covid-19 outbreak?
Answer- -7.3%
29. Selling process includes --------------.
Answer- Lead generation
30. An increase in the quantity supplied suggests -----------.
Answer- a rightward shift of the supply curve
