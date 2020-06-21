GK Questions 2020 For June 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 21, 2020

1. The Union Health Ministry has included the use of which anti-viral drug as part of "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 patients?

Trizivir

Peramivir

Remdesivir

Indinavir

2. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

3. Which state launched mobile-based app 'Ghar Ghar nigrani' app through video conference to conduct house-to-house surveillance in the state to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic?

Punjab

Haryana

Rajasthan

Bihar

4. The National Anti-Doping Agency has issued notices to which Indian cricketers for not disclosing their whereabouts?

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

5. Which State/UT Government on June 16, 2020, directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals?

Delhi

Haryana

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

6. Former cricketer Matt Beresford Poore(all-rounder- right-hand batsman and off-spinner)passed away at 90. He was from which country?

Ireland

Australia

South Africa

New Zealand

7. The National Anti-Doping Agency has issued notices to which Indian cricketers for not disclosing their whereabouts?

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

8. Which organisation has developed a sanitizing chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces?

DRDO

CSIR

ICMR

IIT

9. Which company signs concession agreement with AP govt. for developing greenfield Bhogapuram international airport?

GMR

IRB

L&T IDPL

Hindustan Construction Company

10. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit which Indian state on June 14?

Haryana

Gujarat

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

11. Which company will buy 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms Ltd for Rs. 4,546.80 crore?

McKesson

CVS Health

Texas Pacific Group

Walmart

12. RBI in its Discussion Paper on 'Governance in Commercial Banks in India' proposed to set the upper age limit of CEOs and whole-time directors belonging to the promoter group of banks to 70 years and maximum tenure of how many years?

10 years

15 years

5 years

7 years

13. India has joined as a founding member and launched the GPAI. What is the full form of P in GPAI?

Programme

Partnership

Plan

Purposed

14. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?

Shiva Thapa

Gaurav Solanki

Amit Panghal

Lovlina Borgohain

15. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?

12 June

10 June

11 June

13 June

16. The government of which country has decided to scrutinize the Muse-Mandalay railway project connecting Mandalay with the capital city of Yunnan province in China?

Bhutan

Myanmar

Nepal

Bangladesh

17. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Celebration Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on which day?

June 19

June 15

June 13

June 16

18. Who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UTI Asset Management Company?

Salil Parekh

Shantanu Narayen

Sanjay Jha

Imtaiyazur Rahman

19. India with 12 other countries lead which initiative launched by the United Nations on 21st May 2020, to fight the spreading of misinformation about COVID-19 with fact-based accurate information?

Verified

Factcheck

Original

Accurate

20. World wind day is observed on which day every year?

13 June

12 June

15 June

14 June

21. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?

Quarraisha Abdool Karim

Elizabeth Blackburn

Napoleone Ferrara

Sydney Brenner

22. Government of India has launched which portal, for the healthcare supply chain that provides real-time availability of critical supplies?

Aarogyapath

Aarogyasupplies

Aarogyachain

Aarogyaportal

23. India's foreign exchange reserves have surged by how much dollars to cross the half-a-trillion mark for the first time?

6.22 billion dollars

5.22 billion dollars

7.22 billion dollars

8.22 billion dollars

24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 6th virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States/UTs on which date through video conferencing?

June 18-19

June 16-17

June 20-21

June 22-24

25. Which Bollywood Actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra?

Arjun Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput

Varun Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan

26. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report, India received how much foreign investment in 2019?

USD 71 billion

USD 51 billion

USD 61 billion

USD 41 billion

27. Who launched the Indian Gas Exchange in an e-ceremony on 15 June?

Dharmendra Pradhan

V. Sadananda Gowda

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramvilas Paswan

28. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched how many days Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India?

15 day

30 day

25 day

20 day

29. The Grand Anicut Dam will be opened on June 16th in which state?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Tamilnadu

Karnataka

30. Which country's parliament, passes bill to include India's territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its new map?

China

Bhutan

Nepal

Bangladesh

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. The Union Health Ministry has included the use of which anti-viral drug as part of "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency-use in its updated Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 patients?

Answer- Remdesivir

2. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

3. Which state launched mobile-based app 'Ghar Ghar nigrani' app through video conference to conduct house-to-house surveillance in the state to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Punjab

4. The National Anti-Doping Agency has issued notices to which Indian cricketers for not disclosing their whereabouts?

Answer- Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja

5. Which State/UT Government on June 16, 2020, directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals?

Answer- Delhi

6. Former cricketer Matt Beresford Poore(all-rounder- right-hand batsman and off-spinner)passed away at 90. He was from which country?

Answer- New Zealand

7. The National Anti-Doping Agency has issued notices to which Indian cricketers for not disclosing their whereabouts?

Answer- Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja

8. Which organisation has developed a sanitizing chamber named 'GermiKlean' to sanitise uniforms of security forces?

Answer- DRDO

9. Which company signs concession agreement with AP govt. for developing greenfield Bhogapuram international airport?

Answer- GMR

10. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit which Indian state on June 14?

Answer- Gujarat

11. Which company will buy 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms Ltd for Rs 4,546.80 crore?

Answer- Texas Pacific Group

12. RBI in its Discussion Paper on 'Governance in Commercial Banks in India' proposed to set the upper age limit of CEOs and whole-time directors belonging to the promoter group of banks to 70 years and maximum tenure of how many years?

Answer- 10 years

13. India has joined as a founding member and launched the GPAI. What is the full form of P in GPAI?

Answer- Partnership

14. Who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India?

Answer- Amit Panghal

15. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 13 June

16. The government of which country has decided to scrutinize the Muse-Mandalay railway project connecting Mandalay with the capital city of Yunnan province in China?

Answer- Myanmar

17. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Celebration Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on which day?

Answer- June 19

18. Who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UTI Asset Management Company?

Answer- Imtaiyazur Rahman

19. India with 12 other countries lead which initiative launched by the United Nations on 21st May 2020, to fight the spreading of misinformation about COVID-19 with fact-based accurate information?

Answer- Verified

20. World wind day is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 15 June

21. Who has won a 2020 Christophe Merieux Prize for her work at the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa with a prize amount of € 500,000?

Answer- Quarraisha Abdool Karim

22. Government of India has launched which portal, for the healthcare supply chain that provides real-time availability of critical supplies?

Answer- Aarogyapath

23. India's foreign exchange reserves have surged by how much dollars to cross the half-a-trillion mark for the first time?

Answer- 8.22 billion dollars

24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 6th virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States/UTs on which date through video conferencing?

Answer- June 16-17

25. Which Bollywood Actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra?

Answer- Sushant Singh Rajput

26. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report, India received how much foreign investment in 2019?

Answer- USD 51 billion

27. Who launched the Indian Gas Exchange in an e-ceremony on 15 June?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

28. Kiren Rijiju inaugurated & launched how many days Khelo India Community Coach Development programme, an online development programme to equip 15,000 Physical Education Teachers and community coaches across India?

Answer- 25 day

29. The Grand Anicut Dam will be opened on June 16th in which state?

Answer- Tamilnadu

30. Which country's parliament, passes bill to include India's territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in its new map?

Answer- Nepal

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs