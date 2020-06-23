GK Questions 2020 For June 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?
2. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?
3. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?
4. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?
5. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?
6. What is the name of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister who resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies?
7. The fifth state of matter has been observed by the scientists for the first time in space. What is the name of the fifth state of matter?
8. Deepak Kumar Nayak, Project Assistant of INTACH with Rabindra Rana, heritage enthusiast of Odisha located the 500-year-old submerged temple in which river?
9. The Competition Commission of India approves acquisition by MacRitchie Investments Pte.Lt in 91 Streets Media Technologies Private Limited, Ascent Health and API Holdings Lt Who is chairman of Competition Commission of India?
10. In accordance with the "SIPRI Yearbook 2020-Armaments, Disarmament and International Security", from 2019 there is an increase in the nuclear weapons stockpile of India and Chin Where are SIPRI Headquarters located?
11. Which State/UT Government on June 16, 2020, directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals?
12. Former cricketer Matt Beresford Poore (all-rounder- right-hand batsman and off-spinner) passed away at 90. He was from which country?
13. RBI in its Discussion Paper on 'Governance in Commercial Banks in India' proposed to set the upper age limit of CEOs and whole-time directors belonging to the promoter group of banks to 70 years and maximum tenure of how many years?
14. India has joined as a founding member and launched the GPAI. What is the full form of P in GPAI?
15. India with 12 other countries lead which initiative launched by the United Nations on 21st May 2020, to fight the spreading of misinformation about COVID-19 with fact-based accurate information?
16. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?
17. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?
18. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?
19. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?
20. Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has installed an Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine, 1st of its kind at which station?
21. Which state signed 12 MoUs with 12 domestic and foreign companies for Foreign Direct Investment worth over Rs 16,000 crores?
22. India & China got engaged into a violent face-off on 15th June night when the troops of both the armies fired at each other in which valley in Ladakh?
23. Which Payments did Bank launch 'Suraksha Salary Account' for the micro, small and medium enterprises?
24. India has pledged to construct an Rs.2.33 crore sanitation facility at the Pashupatinath Temple complex in which country?
25. Which country hands over a first shipment of 100 ventilators to Indian Red Cross Society?
26. World wind day is observed on which day every year?
27. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report, India received how much foreign investment in 2019?
28. Who launched the Indian Gas Exchange in an e-ceremony on 15 June?
29. Who developed the body screening facility "FebriEye thermal cameras" set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to effectively scan passengers for symptoms of COVID-19?
30. Which Bank has launched 'Insta Flexicash', an online overdraft facility for its pre-approved salary account customers?
Answer- Maharashtra
Answer- Klara and the Sun
Answer- Mumbai
Answer- Rs 1/- per pad
Answer- 45 million
Answer- Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev
Answer- Bose-Einstein condensates
Answer- Mahanadi River
Answer- Ashok Kumar Gupta
Answer- Stockholm
Answer- Delhi
Answer- New Zealand
Answer- 10 years
Answer- Partnership
Answer- Verified
Answer- India
Answer- 8 state
Answer- IM Vijayan
Answer- DK Jain
Answer- Nagpur station
Answer- Maharashtra
Answer- Galwan Valley
Answer- Airtel Payments Bank
Answer- Nepal
Answer- USA
Answer- 15 June
Answer- USD 51 billion
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
Answer- Vehant Technologies
Answer- ICICI Bank
