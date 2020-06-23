GK Questions 2020 For June 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 23, 2020

1. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?

Rajasthan

Punjab

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

2. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?

Klara and the Sun

Death in Her Hands

My Dark Vanessa

The Glass Hotel

3. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?

Surat

Ahmedabad

Delhi

Mumbai

4. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?

₹ 15/- per pad

₹ 1/- per pad

₹ 5/- per pad

₹ 10/- per pad

5. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?

40 million

35 million

25 million

45 million

6. What is the name of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister who resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies?

Askar Akayev

Roza Otunbayeva

Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev

Kurmanbek Bakiyev

7. The fifth state of matter has been observed by the scientists for the first time in space. What is the name of the fifth state of matter?

Bose-Einstein condensates

Plasma

Gas

Solid

8. Deepak Kumar Nayak, Project Assistant of INTACH with Rabindra Rana, heritage enthusiast of Odisha located the 500-year-old submerged temple in which river?

Hooghly River

Mahanadi River

Kosi River

Subarnarekha River

9. The Competition Commission of India approves acquisition by MacRitchie Investments Pte.Lt in 91 Streets Media Technologies Private Limited, Ascent Health and API Holdings Lt Who is chairman of Competition Commission of India?

Jeet Thayil

Ramesh Abhishek

Navin Verma

Ashok Kumar Gupta

10. In accordance with the "SIPRI Yearbook 2020-Armaments, Disarmament and International Security", from 2019 there is an increase in the nuclear weapons stockpile of India and Chin Where are SIPRI Headquarters located?

Vienna

Berlin

Edinburgh

Stockholm

11. Which State/UT Government on June 16, 2020, directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals?

Delhi

Haryana

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

12. Former cricketer Matt Beresford Poore (all-rounder- right-hand batsman and off-spinner) passed away at 90. He was from which country?

Ireland

Australia

South Africa

New Zealand

13. RBI in its Discussion Paper on 'Governance in Commercial Banks in India' proposed to set the upper age limit of CEOs and whole-time directors belonging to the promoter group of banks to 70 years and maximum tenure of how many years?

10 years

15 years

5 years

7 years

14. India has joined as a founding member and launched the GPAI. What is the full form of P in GPAI?

Programme

Partnership

Plan

Purposed

15. India with 12 other countries lead which initiative launched by the United Nations on 21st May 2020, to fight the spreading of misinformation about COVID-19 with fact-based accurate information?

Verified

Factcheck

Original

Accurate

16. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?

Brazil

India

Germany

Russia

17. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?

9 state

4 state

8 state

6 state

18. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?

Anirudh Thapa

Udanta Singh

IM Vijayan

Gouramangi Singh

19. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?

Ananga Kumar Patnaik

Abhay Manohar Sapre

DK Jain

Jasti Chelameswar

20. Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has installed an Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine, 1st of its kind at which station?

Mahalaxmi station

Chinchpokli station

Nagpur station

Juinagar station

21. Which state signed 12 MoUs with 12 domestic and foreign companies for Foreign Direct Investment worth over Rs 16,000 crores?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

22. India & China got engaged into a violent face-off on 15th June night when the troops of both the armies fired at each other in which valley in Ladakh?

Nubra Valley

Galwan Valley

Dha Hanu valley

Markha valley

23. Which Payments did Bank launch 'Suraksha Salary Account' for the micro, small and medium enterprises?

Jio Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

India Post Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank

24. India has pledged to construct an Rs.2.33 crore sanitation facility at the Pashupatinath Temple complex in which country?

Bangladesh

Nepal

Bhutan

China

25. Which country hands over a first shipment of 100 ventilators to Indian Red Cross Society?

USA

UK

France

Germany

26. World wind day is observed on which day every year?

13 June

12 June

15 June

14 June

27. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report, India received how much foreign investment in 2019?

USD 71 billion

USD 51 billion

USD 61 billion

USD 41 billion

28. Who launched the Indian Gas Exchange in an e-ceremony on 15 June?

Dharmendra Pradhan

V. Sadananda Gowda

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramvilas Paswan

29. Who developed the body screening facility "FebriEye thermal cameras" set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to effectively scan passengers for symptoms of COVID-19?

Vehant Technologies

UST Global

Thirdware Solutions

Sasken Technologies

30. Which Bank has launched 'Insta Flexicash', an online overdraft facility for its pre-approved salary account customers?

IDBI Bank

HDFC Bank

Federal Bank

ICICI Bank

GK 2020 Answer

1. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?

Answer- Maharashtra

2. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?

Answer- Klara and the Sun

3. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?

Answer- Mumbai

4. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?

Answer- Rs 1/- per pad

5. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?

Answer- 45 million

6. What is the name of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister who resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies?

Answer- Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev

7. The fifth state of matter has been observed by the scientists for the first time in space. What is the name of the fifth state of matter?

Answer- Bose-Einstein condensates

8. Deepak Kumar Nayak, Project Assistant of INTACH with Rabindra Rana, heritage enthusiast of Odisha located the 500-year-old submerged temple in which river?

Answer- Mahanadi River

9. The Competition Commission of India approves acquisition by MacRitchie Investments Pte.Lt in 91 Streets Media Technologies Private Limited, Ascent Health and API Holdings Lt Who is chairman of Competition Commission of India?

Answer- Ashok Kumar Gupta

10. In accordance with the "SIPRI Yearbook 2020-Armaments, Disarmament and International Security", from 2019 there is an increase in the nuclear weapons stockpile of India and Chin Where are SIPRI Headquarters located?

Answer- Stockholm

11. Which State/UT Government on June 16, 2020, directed its Public Works Department to set up CCTV cameras in all COVID wards in its dedicated coronavirus hospitals?

Answer- Delhi

12. Former cricketer Matt Beresford Poore(all-rounder- right-hand batsman and off-spinner)passed away at 90. He was from which country?

Answer- New Zealand

13. RBI in its Discussion Paper on 'Governance in Commercial Banks in India' proposed to set the upper age limit of CEOs and whole-time directors belonging to the promoter group of banks to 70 years and maximum tenure of how many years?

Answer- 10 years

14. India has joined as a founding member and launched the GPAI. What is the full form of P in GPAI?

Answer- Partnership

15. India with 12 other countries lead which initiative launched by the United Nations on 21st May 2020, to fight the spreading of misinformation about COVID-19 with fact-based accurate information?

Answer- Verified

16. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?

Answer- India

17. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?

Answer- 8 state

18. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?

Answer- IM Vijayan

19. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?

Answer- DK Jain

20. Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has installed an Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine, 1st of its kind at which station?

Answer- Nagpur station

21. Which state signed 12 MoUs with 12 domestic and foreign companies for Foreign Direct Investment worth over Rs 16,000 crores?

Answer- Maharashtra

22. India & China got engaged into a violent face-off on 15th June night when the troops of both the armies fired at each other in which valley in Ladakh?

Answer- Galwan Valley

23. Which Payments did Bank launch 'Suraksha Salary Account' for the micro, small and medium enterprises?

Answer- Airtel Payments Bank

24. India has pledged to construct an Rs.2.33 crore sanitation facility at the Pashupatinath Temple complex in which country?

Answer- Nepal

25. Which country hands over a first shipment of 100 ventilators to Indian Red Cross Society?

Answer- USA

26. World wind day is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 15 June

27. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report, India received how much foreign investment in 2019?

Answer- USD 51 billion

28. Who launched the Indian Gas Exchange in an e-ceremony on 15 June?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

29. Who developed the body screening facility "FebriEye thermal cameras" set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai to effectively scan passengers for symptoms of COVID-19?

Answer- Vehant Technologies

30. Which Bank has launched 'Insta Flexicash', an online overdraft facility for its pre-approved salary account customers?

Answer- ICICI Bank

