GK Questions 2020 For June 24 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Which state launched Karmo Bhumi, a job portal to help Information Technology professionals who have lost their jobs after the outbreak of COVID-19 and returned to the state?
2. The Union Civil Aviation Minister stated on June 16, 2020, that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. Who is the current Union Civil Aviation Minister?
3. Who has been appointed as auditors of Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund for the next three years?
4. Who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister?
5. Which Housing Finance Company launched SARAL, a special affordable housing loan scheme to finance homes in urban and rural areas?
6. Which state/UTs approved the Agriculture Production Department's proposal to change its nomenclature to "Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department"?
7. Who inaugurated and flagged off India's first Infectious disease diagnostic lab for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India?
8. Who was elected as the president of the 75th United Nations General Assembly?
9. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?
10. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?
11. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?
12. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?
13. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?
14. In accordance with the "SIPRI Yearbook 2020-Armaments, Disarmament and International Security", from 2019 there is an increase in the nuclear weapons stockpile of India and Chin Where are SIPRI Headquarters located?
15. Which state signed 12 MoUs with 12 domestic and foreign companies for Foreign Direct Investment worth over Rs 16,000 crores?
16. India & China got engaged into a violent face-off on 15th June night when the troops of both the armies fired at each other in which valley in Ladakh?
17. Which Payments did Bank launch 'Suraksha Salary Account' for the micro, small and medium enterprises?
18. India has pledged to construct an Rs.2.33 crore sanitation facility at the Pashupatinath Temple complex in which country?
19. Who is the writer of the novel - A Burning?
20. India was elected unopposed for the 8th term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for how many years starting January 2021?
21. Who will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June 2020 from Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar?
22. Which institute received permission to carry out Phase III randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety, and tolerability of antiviral drugs Umifenovir?
23. Indian economy is to grow by how much per cent in 2021-22 according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook report?
24. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?
25. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?
26. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?
27. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?
28. What is the name of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister who resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies?
29. The fifth state of matter has been observed by the scientists for the first time in space. What is the name of the fifth state of matter?
30. Deepak Kumar Nayak, Project Assistant of INTACH with Rabindra Rana, heritage enthusiast of Odisha located the 500-year-old submerged temple in which river?
1. Which state launched Karmo Bhumi, a job portal to help Information Technology professionals who have lost their jobs after the outbreak of COVID-19 and returned to the state?
Answer- West Bengal
2. The Union Civil Aviation Minister stated on June 16, 2020, that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. Who is the current Union Civil Aviation Minister?
Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri
3. Who has been appointed as auditors of Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund for the next three years?
Answer- SARC & Associates
4. Who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister?
Answer- Kubatbek Boronov
5. Which Housing Finance Company launched SARAL, a special affordable housing loan scheme to finance homes in urban and rural areas?
Answer- ICICI Home Finance Company Limited
6. Which state/UTs approved the Agriculture Production Department's proposal to change its nomenclature to "Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department"?
Answer- Jammu & Kashmir
7. Who inaugurated and flagged off India's first Infectious disease diagnostic lab for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India?
Answer- Dr Harsh Vardhan
8. Who was elected as the president of the 75th United Nations General Assembly?
Answer- Volkan Bozkir
9. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?
Answer- 45 million
10. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?
Answer- India
11. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?
Answer- 8 state
12. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?
Answer- IM Vijayan
13. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?
Answer- DK Jain
14. In accordance with the "SIPRI Yearbook 2020-Armaments, Disarmament and International Security", from 2019 there is an increase in the nuclear weapons stockpile of India and Chin Where is SIPRI Headquarters located?
Answer- Stockholm
15. Which state signed 12 MoUs with 12 domestic and foreign companies for Foreign Direct Investment worth over Rs 16,000 crores?
Answer- Maharashtra
16. India & China got engaged into a violent face-off on 15th June night when the troops of both the armies fired at each other in which valley in Ladakh?
Answer- Galwan Valley
17. Which Payments did Bank launch 'Suraksha Salary Account' for the micro, small and medium enterprises?
Answer- Airtel Payments Bank
18. India has pledged to construct an Rs.2.33 crore sanitation facility at the Pashupatinath Temple complex in which country?
Answer- Nepal
19. Who is the writer of the novel - A Burning?
Answer- Megha Majumdar
20. India was elected unopposed for the 8th term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for how many years starting January 2021?
Answer- 2 years
21. Who will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June 2020 from Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar?
Answer- Narendra Modi
22. Which institute received permission to carry out Phase III randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety, and tolerability of antiviral drugs Umifenovir?
Answer- CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute
23. Indian economy is to grow by how much per cent in 2021-22 according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook report?
Answer- 5%
24. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?
Answer- Maharashtra
25. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?
Answer- Klara and the Sun
26. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?
Answer- Mumbai
27. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?
Answer- Rs 1/- per pad
28. What is the name of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister who resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies?
Answer- Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev
29. The fifth state of matter has been observed by the scientists for the first time in space. What is the name of the fifth state of matter?
Answer- Bose-Einstein condensates
30. Deepak Kumar Nayak, Project Assistant of INTACH with Rabindra Rana, heritage enthusiast of Odisha located the 500-year-old submerged temple in which river?
Answer- Mahanadi River
