GK Questions 2020 For June 24 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 24, 2020

1. Which state launched Karmo Bhumi, a job portal to help Information Technology professionals who have lost their jobs after the outbreak of COVID-19 and returned to the state?

West Bengal

Odisha

Assam

Sikkim

2. The Union Civil Aviation Minister stated on June 16, 2020, that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. Who is the current Union Civil Aviation Minister?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Shripad Yesso Naik

Hardeep Singh Puri

Dharmendra Pradhan

3. Who has been appointed as auditors of Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund for the next three years?

Oportuno Corporate Solutions

Ravi Varshney & Associates

SARC & Associates

RPMG & Associates

4. Who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister?

Askar Akayev

Roza Otunbayeva

Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev

Kubatbek Boronov

5. Which Housing Finance Company launched SARAL, a special affordable housing loan scheme to finance homes in urban and rural areas?

L&T Housing Finance Limited

Ind Bank Housing Ltd

ICICI Home Finance Company Limited

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

6. Which state/UTs approved the Agriculture Production Department's proposal to change its nomenclature to "Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department"?

Punjab

Jammu & Kashmir

Haryana

Delhi

7. Who inaugurated and flagged off India's first Infectious disease diagnostic lab for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India?

Nirmala Sitharaman

V. Sadananda Gowda

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Dr Harsh Vardhan

8. Who was elected as the president of the 75th United Nations General Assembly?

Ahmet Davutoglu

Volkan Bozkir

Abdullah Gul

Omer Celik

9. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?

40 million

35 million

25 million

45 million

10. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?

Brazil

India

Germany

Russia

11. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?

9 state

4 state

8 state

6 state

12. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?

Anirudh Thapa

Udanta Singh

IM Vijayan

Gouramangi Singh

13. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?

Ananga Kumar Patnaik

Abhay Manohar Sapre

DK Jain

Jasti Chelameswar

14. In accordance with the "SIPRI Yearbook 2020-Armaments, Disarmament and International Security", from 2019 there is an increase in the nuclear weapons stockpile of India and Chin Where are SIPRI Headquarters located?

Vienna

Berlin

Edinburgh

Stockholm

15. Which state signed 12 MoUs with 12 domestic and foreign companies for Foreign Direct Investment worth over Rs 16,000 crores?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Tamil Nadu

16. India & China got engaged into a violent face-off on 15th June night when the troops of both the armies fired at each other in which valley in Ladakh?

Nubra Valley

Galwan Valley

Dha Hanu valley

Markha valley

17. Which Payments did Bank launch 'Suraksha Salary Account' for the micro, small and medium enterprises?

Jio Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

India Post Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank

18. India has pledged to construct an Rs.2.33 crore sanitation facility at the Pashupatinath Temple complex in which country?

Bangladesh

Nepal

Bhutan

China

19. Who is the writer of the novel - A Burning?

Vikram Seth

Ravinder Singh

Megha Majumdar

Amish Tripathi

20. India was elected unopposed for the 8th term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for how many years starting January 2021?

2 years

3 years

5 years

1 year

21. Who will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June 2020 from Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar?

Raj Nath Singh

Narendra Modi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Amit Shah

22. Which institute received permission to carry out Phase III randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety, and tolerability of antiviral drugs Umifenovir?

Employees' State Insurance Corporation

CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute

The Indian Council of Medical Research

All India Institute Of Medical Science

23. Indian economy is to grow by how much per cent in 2021-22 according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook report?

6%

7%

8%

5%

24. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?

Rajasthan

Punjab

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

25. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?

Klara and the Sun

Death in Her Hands

My Dark Vanessa

The Glass Hotel

26. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?

Surat

Ahmedabad

Delhi

Mumbai

27. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?

₹ 15/- per pad

₹ 1/- per pad

₹ 5/- per pad

₹ 10/- per pad

28. What is the name of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister who resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies?

Askar Akayev

Roza Otunbayeva

Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev

Kurmanbek Bakiyev

29. The fifth state of matter has been observed by the scientists for the first time in space. What is the name of the fifth state of matter?

Bose-Einstein condensates

Plasma

Gas

Solid

30. Deepak Kumar Nayak, Project Assistant of INTACH with Rabindra Rana, heritage enthusiast of Odisha located the 500-year-old submerged temple in which river?

Hooghly River

Mahanadi River

Kosi River

Subarnarekha River

GK 2020 Answer

1. Which state launched Karmo Bhumi, a job portal to help Information Technology professionals who have lost their jobs after the outbreak of COVID-19 and returned to the state?

Answer- West Bengal

2. The Union Civil Aviation Minister stated on June 16, 2020, that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. Who is the current Union Civil Aviation Minister?

Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri

3. Who has been appointed as auditors of Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund for the next three years?

Answer- SARC & Associates

4. Who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister?

Answer- Kubatbek Boronov

5. Which Housing Finance Company launched SARAL, a special affordable housing loan scheme to finance homes in urban and rural areas?

Answer- ICICI Home Finance Company Limited

6. Which state/UTs approved the Agriculture Production Department's proposal to change its nomenclature to "Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department"?

Answer- Jammu & Kashmir

7. Who inaugurated and flagged off India's first Infectious disease diagnostic lab for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India?

Answer- Dr Harsh Vardhan

8. Who was elected as the president of the 75th United Nations General Assembly?

Answer- Volkan Bozkir

9. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?

Answer- 45 million

10. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?

Answer- India

11. The Sports Ministry prepared to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme and identified how many sports facilities to upgrade as KISCE?

Answer- 8 state

12. The All India Football Federation recommended which former Indian football team captain for Padma Shri?

Answer- IM Vijayan

13. The tenure of which former supreme court judge as the ethics officer and ombudsman of BCCI got a 1-year extension in June 2020?

Answer- DK Jain

14. In accordance with the "SIPRI Yearbook 2020-Armaments, Disarmament and International Security", from 2019 there is an increase in the nuclear weapons stockpile of India and Chin Where is SIPRI Headquarters located?

Answer- Stockholm

15. Which state signed 12 MoUs with 12 domestic and foreign companies for Foreign Direct Investment worth over Rs 16,000 crores?

Answer- Maharashtra

16. India & China got engaged into a violent face-off on 15th June night when the troops of both the armies fired at each other in which valley in Ladakh?

Answer- Galwan Valley

17. Which Payments did Bank launch 'Suraksha Salary Account' for the micro, small and medium enterprises?

Answer- Airtel Payments Bank

18. India has pledged to construct an Rs.2.33 crore sanitation facility at the Pashupatinath Temple complex in which country?

Answer- Nepal

19. Who is the writer of the novel - A Burning?

Answer- Megha Majumdar

20. India was elected unopposed for the 8th term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for how many years starting January 2021?

Answer- 2 years

21. Who will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June 2020 from Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar?

Answer- Narendra Modi

22. Which institute received permission to carry out Phase III randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety, and tolerability of antiviral drugs Umifenovir?

Answer- CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute

23. Indian economy is to grow by how much per cent in 2021-22 according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook report?

Answer- 5%

24. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?

Answer- Maharashtra

25. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?

Answer- Klara and the Sun

26. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?

Answer- Mumbai

27. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?

Answer- Rs 1/- per pad

28. What is the name of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister who resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies?

Answer- Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev

29. The fifth state of matter has been observed by the scientists for the first time in space. What is the name of the fifth state of matter?

Answer- Bose-Einstein condensates

30. Deepak Kumar Nayak, Project Assistant of INTACH with Rabindra Rana, heritage enthusiast of Odisha located the 500-year-old submerged temple in which river?

Answer- Mahanadi River

