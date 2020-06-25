GK Questions 2020 For June 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1.In order to strengthen the SEBIs enforcement mechanism the SEBI committee headed by which former Supreme Court Judge has proposed a method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors?
Answer- Anil Dave
2. Serum Institute of India, signs a new supply agreement with UNICEF and Vaccine alliance Gavi's procurement partner to supply which vaccine to low income countries all over the world?
Answer- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine
3. Which Indian startups were featured in the List of Technology Pioneers of 2020, released by the World Economic Forum?
Answer- Stellapps and ZestMoney
4. Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP state budget for Rs 2.24 lakh crore for the FY20-21. Who is the Governor of Andhra Pradesh?
Answer- Biswabhusan Harichandan
5. The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the 4th Asian Youth Para Games will take place in which country?
Answer- Bahrain
6. What was the name of former Lok Sabha Member and the founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank who passed away due to illness at the age of 80 in Nashik, Maharashtra?
Answer- Madhavrao Balwant Patil
7. Which state Government has promulgated the Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance 2020 which allowed it to defer salaries and pensions of its employees, pensioner, institution, any person?
Answer- Telangana
8. Which bank in partnership with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company has launched a health insurance policy?
Answer- Karnataka Bank
9. Tata AIA Life Insurance partnered with which company to offer Aadhaar-based paperless offline e-Know Your Customer service?
Answer- East Consultancy Services
10. Which Indian bank is set to fully digitise its lending operations including home, agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, personal and auto loans?
Answer- Bank of Baroda
11. P.R. Vithal Baru passed away at 93 in Hyderabad due to old age-related ailments. He was a famous person in which field?
Answer- Economist
12. Which country will serve as the president of the United Nation Security Council (15-Member) for the month of August 2021?
Answer- India
13. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set up a Project Development Cell under whom to attract investment in clean energy, especially in the solar sector?
Answer- Amitesh Kumar Sinha
14. International Day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict is observed on which day?
Answer- 19 June 2020
15. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?
Answer- Maharashtra
16. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?
Answer- Klara and the Sun
17. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?
Answer- Mumbai
18. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?
Answer- ₹ 1/- per pad
19. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?
Answer- 45 million
20. Who is the writer of the novel - A Burning?
Answer- Megha Majumdar
21. India was elected unopposed for the 8th term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for how many years starting January 2021?
Answer- 2 years
22. Who will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June 2020 from Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar?
Answer- Narendra Modi
23. Which institute received permission to carry out Phase III randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety, and tolerability of antiviral drugs Umifenovir?
Answer- CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute
24. Indian economy is to grow by how much per cent in 2021-22 according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook report?
Answer- 5%
25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the two-stage electronic auction of how many coal blocks for commercial mining through video-conference?
Answer- 41
26. Dinu Ranadive passed away at 95 in his residency in Dadar, Maharashtra due to illness. He was a famous person of which profession?
Answer- Freedom fighter
27. Who has been named as Photographer of the Year in the professional category in 2020 Sony World Photography Awards?
Answer- Pablo Albarenga
28. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Metso Oyj's minerals business by which company under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002?
Answer- Outotec Oyj
29. Which institute has developed a herbal infusion technology, as a source of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayas?
Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
30. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?
Answer- India
