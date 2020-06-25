GK Questions 2020 For June 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 25, 2020

1.In order to strengthen the SEBIs enforcement mechanism the SEBI committee headed by which former Supreme Court Judge has proposed a method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors?

Anil Dave

M. Y. Eqbal

D. K. Jain

T. S. Thakur

2. Serum Institute of India, signs a new supply agreement with UNICEF and Vaccine alliance Gavi's procurement partner to supply which vaccine to low income countries all over the world?

Choler Vaxchor

Human Papillomavirus

Hepatitis A Vaccine

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

3. Which Indian startups were featured in the List of Technology Pioneers of 2020, released by the World Economic Forum?

Instamojo and Shuttl

Stellapps and ZestMoney

Unacademy and Shuttl

Haptik and ZestMoney

4. Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP state budget for Rs 2.24 lakh crore for the FY20-21. Who is the Governor of Andhra Pradesh?

Jagdish Mukhi

Phagu Chauhan

Biswabhusan Harichandan

Mishra

5. The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the 4th Asian Youth Para Games will take place in which country?

Bahrain

Taiwan

Mongolia

Japan

6. What was the name of former Lok Sabha Member and the founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank who passed away due to illness at the age of 80 in Nashik, Maharashtra?

Sir Sassoon J. David

Ms Padmaja Chunduru

Madhavrao Balwant Patil

M. Ramaswami Chettiar

7. Which state Government has promulgated the Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance 2020 which allowed it to defer salaries and pensions of its employees, pensioner, institution, any person?

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

8. Which bank in partnership with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company has launched a health insurance policy?

Karnataka Bank

City Union Bank

Bank of India

UCO Bank

9. Tata AIA Life Insurance partnered with which company to offer Aadhaar-based paperless offline e-Know Your Customer service?

SMC International Limited

HDFC Bank Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

East Consultancy Services

10. Which Indian bank is set to fully digitise its lending operations including home, agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, personal and auto loans?

Bank of India

Indian Bank

Bank of Baroda

Punjab and Sind Bank

11. P.R. Vithal Baru passed away at 93 in Hyderabad due to old age-related ailments. He was a famous person of which field?

Singer

Politician

Actor

Economist

12. Which country will serve as the president of the United Nation Security Council (15-Member) for the month of August 2021?

South Africa

Estonia

Belgium

India

13. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set up a Project Development Cell under whom to attract investment in clean energy, especially in the solar sector?

Pankaj Patel

Balesh Sharma

Amitesh Kumar Sinha

Varun Berry

14. International Day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict is observed on which day?

19 June 2020

17 June 2020

16 June 2020

18 June 2020

15. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?

Rajasthan

Punjab

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

16. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?

Klara and the Sun

Death in Her Hands

My Dark Vanessa

The Glass Hotel

17. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is loccated in which city?

Surat

Ahmedabad

Delhi

Mumbai

18. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?

₹ 15/- per pad

₹ 1/- per pad

₹ 5/- per pad

₹ 10/- per pad

19. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?

40 million

35 million

25 million

45 million

20. Who is the writer of the novel - A Burning?

Vikram Seth

Ravinder Singh

Megha Majumdar

Amish Tripathi

21. India was elected unopposed for the 8th term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for how many years starting January 2021?

2 years

3 years

5 years

1 year

22. Who will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June 2020 from Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar?

Raj Nath Singh

Narendra Modi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Amit Shah

23. Which institute received permission to carry out Phase III randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety, and tolerability of antiviral drugs Umifenovir?

Employees' State Insurance Corporation

CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute

The Indian Council of Medical Research

All India Institute Of Medical Science

24. Indian economy is to grow by how much per cent in 2021-22 according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook report?

6%

7%

8%

5%

25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the two-stage electronic auction of how many coal blocks for commercial mining through video-conference?

41

31

34

51

26. Dinu Ranadive passed away at 95 in his residency in Dadar, Maharashtra due to illness. He was a famous person of which profession?

Doctor

Actor

Freedom fighter

Economist

27. Who has been named as Photographer of the Year in the professional category in 2020 Sony World Photography Awards?

Steve McCurry

Mario Testino

Pablo Albarenga

Annie Leibovitz

28. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Metso Oyj's minerals business by which company under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002?

Barrick Gold

Newmont Mining

Outotec Oyj

Fresnillo

29. Which institute has developed a herbal infusion technology, as a source of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayas?

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

30. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?

Brazil

India

Germany

Russia

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1.In order to strengthen the SEBIs enforcement mechanism the SEBI committee headed by which former Supreme Court Judge has proposed a method of quantification of profit made by the defaulter and loss caused to investors?

Answer- Anil Dave

2. Serum Institute of India, signs a new supply agreement with UNICEF and Vaccine alliance Gavi's procurement partner to supply which vaccine to low income countries all over the world?

Answer- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

3. Which Indian startups were featured in the List of Technology Pioneers of 2020, released by the World Economic Forum?

Answer- Stellapps and ZestMoney

4. Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath presented the AP state budget for Rs 2.24 lakh crore for the FY20-21. Who is the Governor of Andhra Pradesh?

Answer- Biswabhusan Harichandan

5. The Asian Paralympic Committee announced that the 4th Asian Youth Para Games will take place in which country?

Answer- Bahrain

6. What was the name of former Lok Sabha Member and the founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank who passed away due to illness at the age of 80 in Nashik, Maharashtra?

Answer- Madhavrao Balwant Patil

7. Which state Government has promulgated the Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance 2020 which allowed it to defer salaries and pensions of its employees, pensioner, institution, any person?

Answer- Telangana

8. Which bank in partnership with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company has launched a health insurance policy?

Answer- Karnataka Bank

9. Tata AIA Life Insurance partnered with which company to offer Aadhaar-based paperless offline e-Know Your Customer service?

Answer- East Consultancy Services

10. Which Indian bank is set to fully digitise its lending operations including home, agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, personal and auto loans?

Answer- Bank of Baroda

11. P.R. Vithal Baru passed away at 93 in Hyderabad due to old age-related ailments. He was a famous person in which field?

Answer- Economist

12. Which country will serve as the president of the United Nation Security Council (15-Member) for the month of August 2021?

Answer- India

13. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set up a Project Development Cell under whom to attract investment in clean energy, especially in the solar sector?

Answer- Amitesh Kumar Sinha

14. International Day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict is observed on which day?

Answer- 19 June 2020

15. China's Great Wall Motor Company signs MoU with which Indian state govt. to invest $1 billion in the state?

Answer- Maharashtra

16. What is the name of a novel written by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro?

Answer- Klara and the Sun

17. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched a project in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees. Headquarters of KVIC is located in which city?

Answer- Mumbai

18. Sanitary Napkin is being made available in more than 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country at what price?

Answer- ₹ 1/- per pad

19. According to the report titled "Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Food Security and Nutrition" released by FAO, how many people fell into acute food insecurity since February 2020?

Answer- 45 million

20. Who is the writer of the novel - A Burning?

Answer- Megha Majumdar

21. India was elected unopposed for the 8th term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for how many years starting January 2021?

Answer- 2 years

22. Who will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20 June 2020 from Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar?

Answer- Narendra Modi

23. Which institute received permission to carry out Phase III randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety, and tolerability of antiviral drugs Umifenovir?

Answer- CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute

24. Indian economy is to grow by how much per cent in 2021-22 according to ADB's Asian Development Outlook report?

Answer- 5%

25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the two-stage electronic auction of how many coal blocks for commercial mining through video-conference?

Answer- 41

26. Dinu Ranadive passed away at 95 in his residency in Dadar, Maharashtra due to illness. He was a famous person of which profession?

Answer- Freedom fighter

27. Who has been named as Photographer of the Year in the professional category in 2020 Sony World Photography Awards?

Answer- Pablo Albarenga

28. The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Metso Oyj's minerals business by which company under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002?

Answer- Outotec Oyj

29. Which institute has developed a herbal infusion technology, as a source of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayas?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

30. Which country was the second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019?

Answer- India

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs