GK Questions 2020 For June 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?
2. Which of the following factors are responsible for the rapid growth of sugar production in south India as compared to north India?
I. Higher per acre field of sugarcane
II. Higher sucrose content of sugarcane
III. Lower labour cost
IV. Longer crushing period
3. Which Bank has joined hands with Delhi-based fintech startup Affordplan, to launch a co-branded healthcare card called 'Swasth Card'?
4. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?
5. International Widows' Day is observed on which day?
6. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent ------------.
7. Who has been selected for the 2020 Peace Prize by the Board of Trustees of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade?
8. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?
9. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?
10. The centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in South Africa was celebrated in ---------.
11. Who wrote the line: ' A thing of beauty is a joy forever'?
12. United Nations Public Service Day is observed on which day?
13. Which state government has signed a tripartite agreement with the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Educational Consultants India Limited to set up smart classrooms in 100 schools with a cost of Rs 1.85 crore?
14. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
15. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?
16. On June 19, 2020, A meteorite-like object weighing around 2.78kg has fallen from the sky in which is Indian state resulting in a one-foot deep crater in the earth?
17. Which organisation in collaboration with International Transport Forum will launch the "Decarbonising Transport in India" project on 24 June?
18. Union Minister of State of Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh has sanctioned how much fund for augmentation of a healthcare facility in the eight North Eastern States?
19. Who has been re-nominated as a Part-Time Non-Official Director on RBI Central board for 2 years from 3rd March 2020?
20. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?
21. International Olympic Day is observed on which day?
22. The pass located at the southern end of the Nilgiri Hills in south India is called ----------.
23. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?
24. Which bank partnered with four insurers namely, SBI Life Insurance Company, the Oriental Insurance Company and Religare Health Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company to offer various insurance products for its customers?
25. Tripitaka's are sacred books of --------------.
26. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?
27. The United Nations World Food Programme India has joined hands with the institute to support state and national governments in achieving food and nutrition security?
28. January 15 is celebrated as the ---------------.
29. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?
30. The Fifteenth Finance Commission commission has recommended the grant of how much amount for the period FY 2020-21 for Rural Local Bodies?
Answer- 3.1 %
Answer- I, II and IV
Answer- Yes Bank Limited
Answer- 5.4%
Answer- 23 June
Answer- Nirvana
Answer- Amartya Kumar Sen
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Answer- Aleksandar Vucic
Answer- May 1993
Answer- John Keats
Answer- 23 June
Answer- Rajasthan
Answer- Karnataka Bank
Answer- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Answer- Rajasthan
Answer- NITI Aayog
Answer- Rs.190 crore
Answer- Natarajan Chandrasekaran
Answer- 50%
Answer- 23 June
Answer- The Palghat gap
Answer- China
Answer- UCO Bank
Answer- Buddhists
Answer- 3
Answer- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Answer- Army Day
Answer- Shooting
Answer- ₹ 60,750 cr
