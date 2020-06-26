GK Questions 2020 For June 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 27, 2020

1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

3.1 %

3.9 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

2. Which of the following factors are responsible for the rapid growth of sugar production in south India as compared to north India?

I. Higher per acre field of sugarcane

II. Higher sucrose content of sugarcane

III. Lower labour cost

IV. Longer crushing period

I and II

I, II and III

I, III and IV

I, II and IV

3. Which Bank has joined hands with Delhi-based fintech startup Affordplan, to launch a co-branded healthcare card called 'Swasth Card'?

ICICI Bank

Yes Bank Limited

Federal Bank

HDFC Bank

4. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

4.4%

2.4%

3.4%

5.4%

5. International Widows' Day is observed on which day?

19 June

23 June

20 June

21 June

6. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent ------------.

Nirvana

Sangha

Buddha

Dhamma

7. Who has been selected for the 2020 Peace Prize by the Board of Trustees of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade?

Jagdish Bhagwati

Amartya Kumar Sen

Avinash Dixit

Surjit Bhalla

8. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?

Ramvilas Paswan

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narendra Singh Tomar

9. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Ana Brnabic

Aleksandar Vucic

Oliver Ivanovic

Ivica Dacic

10. The centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in South Africa was celebrated in ---------.

May 1993

August 1993

July 1993

September 1993

11. Who wrote the line: ' A thing of beauty is a joy forever'?

John Keats

Robert Browing

P.Shelley

William Wordsworth

12. United Nations Public Service Day is observed on which day?

21 June

22 June

23 June

24 June

13. Which state government has signed a tripartite agreement with the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Educational Consultants India Limited to set up smart classrooms in 100 schools with a cost of Rs 1.85 crore?

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Punjab

14. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Karnataka Bank

RBL Bank

Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

15. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?

Prakash Javadekar

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

16. On June 19, 2020, A meteorite-like object weighing around 2.78kg has fallen from the sky in which is Indian state resulting in a one-foot deep crater in the earth?

Rajasthan

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

17. Which organisation in collaboration with International Transport Forum will launch the "Decarbonising Transport in India" project on 24 June?

Central Road Research Institute

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Ministry of Civil Aviation

NITI Aayog

18. Union Minister of State of Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh has sanctioned how much fund for augmentation of a healthcare facility in the eight North Eastern States?

₹.190 crore

₹.390 crore

₹.290 crore

₹.490 crore

19. Who has been re-nominated as a Part-Time Non-Official Director on RBI Central board for 2 years from 3rd March 2020?

Surjit Bhalla

Rajiv Kumar

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Jagdish Bhagwati

20. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?

20%

50%

30%

10%

21. International Olympic Day is observed on which day?

23 June

20 June

22 June

18 June

22. The pass located at the southern end of the Nilgiri Hills in south India is called ----------.

The Palghat gap

The Bhorghat pass

The Thalgat pass

The Bolan pass

23. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

China

Australia

France

New Zealand

24. Which bank partnered with four insurers namely, SBI Life Insurance Company, the Oriental Insurance Company and Religare Health Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company to offer various insurance products for its customers?

ICICI Bank

Yes Bank Limited

Federal Bank

UCO Bank

25. Tripitaka's are sacred books of --------------.

Buddhists

Hindus

Jains

None of the above

26. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?

7

3

2

5

27. The United Nations World Food Programme India has joined hands with the institute to support state and national governments in achieving food and nutrition security?

Institute of Food Security

Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Information Technology

28. January 15 is celebrated as the ---------------.

Republic Day

Ugadi

Teachers' Day

Army Day

29. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?

Boxing

Shooting

Cricket

Tennis

30. The Fifteenth Finance Commission commission has recommended the grant of how much amount for the period FY 2020-21 for Rural Local Bodies?

₹ 70,750 cr

₹ 60,750 cr

₹ 65,750 cr

₹ 55,750 cr

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

Answer- 3.1 %

2. Which of the following factors are responsible for the rapid growth of sugar production in south India as compared to north India?

Answer- I, II and IV

3. Which Bank has joined hands with Delhi-based fintech startup Affordplan, to launch a co-branded healthcare card called 'Swasth Card'?

Answer- Yes Bank Limited

4. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

Answer- 5.4%

5. International Widows' Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 23 June

6. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent ------------.

Answer- Nirvana

7. Who has been selected for the 2020 Peace Prize by the Board of Trustees of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade?

Answer- Amartya Kumar Sen

8. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

9. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Answer- Aleksandar Vucic

10. The centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in South Africa was celebrated in ---------.

Answer- May 1993

11. Who wrote the line: ' A thing of beauty is a joy forever'?

Answer- John Keats

12. United Nations Public Service Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 23 June

13. Which state government has signed a tripartite agreement with the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Educational Consultants India Limited to set up smart classrooms in 100 schools with a cost of Rs 1.85 crore?

Answer- Rajasthan

14. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Answer- Karnataka Bank

15. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?

Answer- Harsimrat Kaur Badal

16. On June 19, 2020, A meteorite-like object weighing around 2.78kg has fallen from the sky in which is Indian state resulting in a one-foot deep crater in the earth?

Answer- Rajasthan

17. Which organisation in collaboration with International Transport Forum will launch the "Decarbonising Transport in India" project on 24 June?

Answer- NITI Aayog

18. Union Minister of State of Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh has sanctioned how much fund for augmentation of a healthcare facility in the eight North Eastern States?

Answer- Rs.190 crore

19. Who has been re-nominated as a Part-Time Non-Official Director on RBI Central board for 2 years from 3rd March 2020?

Answer- Natarajan Chandrasekaran

20. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?

Answer- 50%

21. International Olympic Day is observed on which day?

Answer- 23 June

22. The pass located at the southern end of the Nilgiri Hills in south India is called ----------.

Answer- The Palghat gap

23. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

Answer- China

24. Which bank partnered with four insurers namely, SBI Life Insurance Company, the Oriental Insurance Company and Religare Health Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company to offer various insurance products for its customers?

Answer- UCO Bank

25. Tripitaka's are sacred books of --------------.

Answer- Buddhists

26. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?

Answer- 3

27. The United Nations World Food Programme India has joined hands with the institute to support state and national governments in achieving food and nutrition security?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

28. January 15 is celebrated as the ---------------.

Answer- Army Day

29. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?

Answer- Shooting

30. The Fifteenth Finance Commission commission has recommended the grant of how much amount for the period FY 2020-21 for Rural Local Bodies?

Answer- ₹ 60,750 cr

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs