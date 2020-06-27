GK Questions 2020 For June 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Top GK Questions for June 27, 2020

1.P.R. Vithal Baru passed away at 93 in Hyderabad due to old age-related ailments. He was a famous person of which field?

Singer

Politician

Actor

Economist

2. Which country will serve as the president of the United Nation Security Council (15-Member) for the month of August 2021?

South Africa

Estonia

Belgium

India

3. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set up a Project Development Cell under whom to attract investment in clean energy, especially in the solar sector?

Pankaj Patel

Balesh Sharma

Amitesh Kumar Sinha

Varun Berry

4. International Day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict is observed on which day?

19 June 2020

17 June 2020

16 June 2020

18 June 2020

5. Following reports of relaxation in lockdown by various major economies around the world, on 19th June 2020, the WHO has warned that this could lead to a new and dangerous phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. Who is Director-General of WHO?

Tedros Adhanom

Guy Ryder

Bishar Abdirahman Hussein

Petteri Taalas

6. What is the nickname of the 66-million-year-old egg (second-largest egg in the world) found in Antarctica's Seymour Island?

The Sphere

The Thing

The Egg

The Rock

7. Which Metro has decided to convert a station into a "She-Man" station that will have special facilities and employment for the transgender community?

Noida-Greater Noida Metro

Jaipur Metro

Kolkata Metro

Delhi Metro

8. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index released on 20 June 2020 what is Mukesh Ambani rank in world's top richest people?

6

9

15

18

9. What was the theme of the International Day of Yoga 2020?

Yoga for Everyone - Yoga at Home

Yoga for Health - Yoga in Life

Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home

Yoga for Corona - Yoga in Life

10. World Hydrography Day is observed every year on which day?

June 21

June 20

June 22

June 19

11. Vidyaben Shah passed away around the age of 97 in her residence in New Delhi. She was a famous person of which profession?

Politician

Actor

Social worker

Singer

12. Mount Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 6km into the sky. Mount Merapi is located in which country?

Indonesia

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

13. Indian officials have participated in the 32nd special Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) plenary meeting 2020. How many countries are a member of EAG?

9

6

7

5

14. Which country will set up a "national security agency" in Hong Kong to administer a new law aimed at cracking down on dissent?

US

Russia

China

India

15. What is India's position in the largest holder of US government securities at the end of April 2020 with a holding worth USD 157.4 billion?

6th

12th

8th

4th

16. On which day Manipur observes the 19th Great June Uprising Day?

June 16 2020

June 17 2020

June 19 2020

June 18 2020

17. The Reserve Bank of India on 19th June 2020 has extended the regulatory restrictions imposed on PMC Bank by how many months?

9

3

12

6

18. Which State/UTs had made 5 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for all positive patients of Covid-19?

Punjab

Chandigarh

Haryana

Delhi

19. JSW Cement, a part of JSW Group, signed which former Indian cricketer as their brand ambassadors for their marketing campaign Leaders Choice in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha?

Irfan Pathan

Sunil Gavaskar

Sourav Ganguly

Aakash Chopra

20. What is the name of the mobile application launched by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to help residents in the city to know about the availability of the ICU beds and Ventilators?

Venti-ICU

Mum-Air

Air-Venti

Corona-Care

21. The 25th National Reading Day was celebrated on which day?

June 21

June 19

June 20

June 18

22. Approximately how many people have received Rs 65,454 crore in financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package?

42 crore

82 crore

22 crore

62 crore

23. What was the theme of World Refugee Day?

Every Refugee Counts

Every Action Counts

Refugee in Corona

Action in Pandemic

24. Which Bank has approved dollar 1.05 billion for three projects in Bangladesh to create quality jobs and accelerate economic recovery in the wake of the Corona pandemic?

New Development Bank

World Bank

International Monetary Fund

Asian Development Bank

25. India witnessed a rare celestial event, an annular solar eclipse on which day?

21 June

20 June

19 June

18 June

26. Hyundai Motor India Limited partnered with which bank to offer industry 1st online auto retail financing on its end-to-end online automotive retail platform, 'Click to Buy' to the customers?

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

DCB Bank

Federal Bank

27. Which Indian company became the first Indian company to reach a market capitalisation of Rs 11 trillion?

Infosys

Reliance Industries Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation

Tata Power

28. The Reserve Bank of India raised the withdrawal limit from Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank to how much Rs from ₹ 50,000?

₹ 5 lakh

₹ 1 lakh

₹ 2 lakh

₹ 75000

29. Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has inked MoU with which organisation to make latter as the implementation Agency for PM SVANidhi - a Special Micro-Credit Facility for Street Vendors?

RRB

NABARD

SIDBI

EXIM Bank

30. Who has launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal, developed by National Informatics Centre, Mines Informatics Division?

Amit Shah

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

V. Sadananda Gowda

Pralhad Joshi

GK 2020 Answer

1.P.R. Vithal Baru passed away at 93 in Hyderabad due to old age-related ailments. He was a famous person in which field?

Answer- Economist

2. Which country will serve as the president of the United Nation Security Council (15-Member) for the month of August 2021?

Answer- India

3. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set up a Project Development Cell under whom to attract investment in clean energy, especially in the solar sector?

Answer- Amitesh Kumar Sinha

4. International Day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict is observed on which day?

Answer- 19 June 2020

5. Following reports of relaxation in lockdown by various major economies around the world, on 19th June 2020, the WHO has warned that this could lead to a new and dangerous phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. Who is Director-General of WHO?

Answer- Tedros Adhanom

6. What is the nickname of the 66-million-year-old egg (second-largest egg in the world) found in Antarctica's Seymour Island?

Answer- The Thing

7. Which Metro has decided to convert a station into a "She-Man" station that will have special facilities and employment for the transgender community?

Answer- Noida-Greater Noida Metro

8. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index released on 20 June 2020 what is Mukesh Ambani rank in world's top richest people?

Answer- 9

9. What was the theme of the International Day of Yoga 2020?

Answer- Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home

10. World Hydrography Day is observed every year on which day?

Answer- June 21

11. Vidyaben Shah passed away around the age of 97 in her residence in New Delhi. She was a famous person in which profession?

Answer- Social worker

12. Mount Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 6km into the sky. Mount Merapi is located in which country?

Answer- Indonesia

13. Indian officials have participated in the 32nd special Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) plenary meeting 2020. How many countries are a member of EAG?

Answer- 9

14. Which country will set up a "national security agency" in Hong Kong to administer a new law aimed at cracking down on dissent?

Answer- China

15. What is India's position in the largest holder of US government securities at the end of April 2020 with a holding worth USD 157.4 billion?

Answer- 12th

16. On which day Manipur observes the 19th Great June Uprising Day?

Answer- June 18 2020

17. The Reserve Bank of India on 19th June 2020 has extended the regulatory restrictions imposed on PMC Bank by how many months?

Answer- 6

18. Which State/UTs had made 5 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for all positive patients of Covid-19?

Answer- Delhi

19. JSW Cement, a part of JSW Group, signed which former Indian cricketer as their brand ambassadors for their marketing campaign Leaders Choice in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha?

Answer- Sourav Ganguly

20. What is the name of the mobile application launched by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to help residents in the city to know about the availability of the ICU beds and Ventilators?

Answer- Air-Venti

21. The 25th National Reading Day was celebrated on which day?

Answer- June 19

22. Approximately how many people have received ₹ 65,454 crore in financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package?

Answer- 42 crore

23. What was the theme of World Refugee Day?

Answer- Every Action Counts

24. Which Bank has approved dollar 1.05 billion for three projects in Bangladesh to create quality jobs and accelerate economic recovery in the wake of the Corona pandemic?

Answer- World Bank

25. India witnessed a rare celestial event, an annular solar eclipse on which day?

Answer- 21 June

26. Hyundai Motor India Limited partnered with which bank to offer industry 1st online auto retail financing on its end-to-end online automotive retail platform, 'Click to Buy' to the customers?

Answer- HDFC Bank

27. Which Indian company became the first Indian company to reach a market capitalisation of Rs 11 trillion?

Answer- Reliance Industries Ltd

28. The Reserve Bank of India raised the withdrawal limit from Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank to how much Rs from ₹ 50,000?

Answer- ₹ 1 lakh

29. Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has inked MoU with which organisation to make latter as the implementation Agency for PM SVANidhi - a Special Micro-Credit Facility for Street Vendors?

Answer- SIDBI

30. Who has launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal, developed by National Informatics Centre, Mines Informatics Division?

Answer- Pralhad Joshi

