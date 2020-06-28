GK Questions 2020 For June 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 28, 2020

1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

3.1 %

3.9 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

2. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?

Order of Significance

Open Software

Operating System

Optical Sensor

3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ----------.

Largest railway station

Highest railway station

Longest railway station

None of the above

4. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -----------.

Nara Muni

Bharat Muni

Abhinav Gupta

Tandu Muni

5. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

4.4%

2.4%

3.4%

5.4%

6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

International Labour Organisation

Security Council

International Court of Justice

General Assembly

7. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Oxygen

Hydrogen sulphide

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

8. Which minister from India attended the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square on June 24?

Rajnath Singh

Jitendra Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

9. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?

Ramvilas Paswan

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narendra Singh Tomar

10. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.

Junagarh, Gujarat

Diphu, Assam

Kohima, Nagaland

Gangtok, Sikkim

11. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of -------------.

it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution

it has to operate within the limits prescribed by the Constitution

the Supreme Court can declare laws passed by parliament as unconstitutional if they contravene the provisions of the Constitution

All of the above

12. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Graphite

Silicon

Charcoal

Phosphorous

13. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Ana Brnabic

Aleksandar Vucic

Oliver Ivanovic

Ivica Dacic

14. The members of the panchayat are --------.

nominated by the district officer

the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

nominated by local self-government minister of the state

nominated by the block development organization

15. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ------------.

shape

area

baring

distance

16. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.

deterioration of electronic circuits

damage of solar cells of spacecraft

adverse effect on living organisms

All of the above

17. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Karnataka Bank

RBL Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

18. In which decade with the first transatlantic radio broadcast occur?

1850s

1860s

1870s

1900s

19. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?

1850s

1880s

1930s

1950s

20. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ------.

Punjab

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

21. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?

Prakash Javadekar

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

22. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ------------.

Dhaka

New Delhi

Colombo

Kathmandu

23. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is ---------.

3:5

2:3

2:4

3:4

24. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Ana Brnabic

Aleksandar Vucic

Oliver Ivanovic

Ivica Dacic

25. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?

20%

50%

30%

10%

26. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Physics and Chemistry

Physiology or Medicine

Literature, Peace and Economics

All of the above

27. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

ILO

WHO

ASEAN

All of the above

28. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Tin

Mercury

Lead

Zinc

29. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

China

Australia

France

New Zealand

30. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ------------------.

Parliament

Supreme Court

High courts

Election Commission

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

Answer- 3.1 %

2. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?

Answer- Operating System

3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ----------.

Answer- Largest railway station

4. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -----------.

Answer- Bharat Muni

5. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

Answer- 5.4%

6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

Answer- International Labour Organisation

7. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Answer- Hydrogen sulphide

8. Which minister from India attended the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square on June 24?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

9. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

10. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.

Answer- Diphu, Assam

11. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of -------------.

Answer- All of the above

12. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Answer- Graphite

13. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Answer- Aleksandar Vucic

14. The members of the panchayat are --------.

Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

15. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ------------.

Answer- area

16. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.

Answer- damage of solar cells of spacecraft

17. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Answer- Karnataka Bank

18. In which decade with the first transatlantic radio broadcast occur?

Answer- 1900s

19. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?

Answer- 1880s

20. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ------.

Answer- Gujarat

21. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?

Answer- Harsimrat Kaur Badal

22. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ------------.

Answer- Kathmandu

23. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is ---------.

Answer- 2:3

24. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Answer- Aleksandar Vucic

25. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?

Answer- 50%

26. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Answer- All of the above

27. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

Answer- ASEAN

28. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Answer- Mercury

29. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

Answer- China

30. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ------------------.

Answer- High courts

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs