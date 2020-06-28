GK Questions 2020 For June 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?
2. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?
3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ----------.
4. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -----------.
5. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?
6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?
7. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?
8. Which minister from India attended the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square on June 24?
9. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?
10. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.
11. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of -------------.
12. Which of the following is used in pencils?
13. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?
14. The members of the panchayat are --------.
15. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ------------.
16. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.
17. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
18. In which decade with the first transatlantic radio broadcast occur?
19. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?
20. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ------.
21. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?
22. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ------------.
23. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is ---------.
24. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?
25. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?
26. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?
27. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?
28. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?
29. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?
30. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ------------------.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?
Answer- 3.1 %
2. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?
Answer- Operating System
3. Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York is the world's ----------.
Answer- Largest railway station
4. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -----------.
Answer- Bharat Muni
5. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?
Answer- 5.4%
6. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?
Answer- International Labour Organisation
7. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?
Answer- Hydrogen sulphide
8. Which minister from India attended the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square on June 24?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
9. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
10. Garampani sanctuary is located at ------------.
Answer- Diphu, Assam
11. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of -------------.
Answer- All of the above
12. Which of the following is used in pencils?
Answer- Graphite
13. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?
Answer- Aleksandar Vucic
14. The members of the panchayat are --------.
Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies
15. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ------------.
Answer- area
16. The hazards of radiation belts include -------------.
Answer- damage of solar cells of spacecraft
17. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
Answer- Karnataka Bank
18. In which decade with the first transatlantic radio broadcast occur?
Answer- 1900s
19. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?
Answer- 1880s
20. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ------.
Answer- Gujarat
21. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?
Answer- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
22. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ------------.
Answer- Kathmandu
23. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is ---------.
Answer- 2:3
24. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?
Answer- Aleksandar Vucic
25. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?
Answer- 50%
26. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?
Answer- All of the above
27. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?
Answer- ASEAN
28. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?
Answer- Mercury
29. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?
Answer- China
30. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ------------------.
Answer- High courts
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs