GK Questions 2020 For June 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 30, 2020

1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

3.1 %

3.9 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

2. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

4.4%

2.4%

3.4%

5.4%

3. Who inaugurated two important Bridges namely Devika and Puneja in Udhampur and Doda districts respectively in Jammu & Kashmir through the virtual platform?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Jitendra Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

Raj Nath Singh

4. Which state is set to launch a 100-day employment scheme "Mukhyamantri SHRAMIK Yojna" to enhance the livelihood and security of urban poor?

Rajasthan

Haryana

Jharkhand

Bihar

5. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?

Shripad Naik

Narendra Singh Tomar

Raj Nath Singh

V. Sadananda Gowda

6. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?

$ 100.27 million

$ 156.27 million

$ 121.27 million

$ 234.27 million

7. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?

Ramvilas Paswan

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Narendra Singh Tomar

8. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Ana Brnabic

Aleksandar Vucic

Oliver Ivanovic

Ivica Dacic

9. Which state introduced the Nishtha Vidyut Mitra Scheme for women empowerment?

Haryana

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

10. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?

Russia

China

USA

France

11. Who hosted the Russia-India-China Foreign Minister-level virtual conference following the cross border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley?

India

Russia

China

USA

12. 45th edition of Toronto International Film Festival 2020, which is to be held virtually will be held on which dates?

September 20-29

September 10-19

September 1-9

September 15-25

13. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Karnataka Bank

RBL Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

14. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?

Prakash Javadekar

V. Sadananda Gowda

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

15. Which company has signed an agreement to acquire the 49% of stake in Odisha Power Generation Corporation?

Eveready Industries India

Ballarpur Industries Limited

Adani Power Ltd

Aditya Birla Group

16. Who launched the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Sub-ordinate debt which is also called the "Distressed Assets Fund-Sub-ordinate Debt for MSMEs" to provide Rs 20000 crore guarantee cover to two lakh MSMEs?

Raj Nath Singh

Nitin Gadkari

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Amit Shah

17. Who has launched 'eBloodServices' mobile app developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India for easy access to blood needed for transfusion?

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Harsh Vardhan

18. The International Day of the Seafarer is observed annually on which date as a tribute to the Seafarers and sailors who are essential to global trade and transport?

June 25

June 23

June 24

June 22

19. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?

20%

50%

30%

10%

20. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

China

Australia

France

New Zealand

21. Which company in partnership with US Gold Currency Inc. and Block fills introduced the world's first monetary gold-backed US Gold digital currency in India, Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East and Africa?

IBMC Financial Professionals Group

Visionary Related Entertainment

Rockwell Collins

Marriott International

22. Who released the annual TB Report 2020 through a virtual event on 24 June?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Jitendra Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

Harsh Vardhan

23. The Cabinet has also approved a scheme for interest subvention of how much per cent for a period of 12 months to all Shishu loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to eligible borrowers?

4%

3%

2%

1%

24. IMF in the June 2020 update "A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery" of its flagship World Economic Outlook, has predicted that the Indian economy will have how much per cent contraction in 2020?

2.5 %

3.5 %

5.5 %

4.5 %

25. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?

7

3

2

5

26. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?

Boxing

Shooting

Cricket

Tennis

27. Which state has signed an agreement with Reliance Jio TV to benefit around 52 lakh rural students during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Jharkhand

Rajasthan

Haryana

Delhi

28. Who released a report titled "Lives Upended How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian children"?

UNICEF

ECOSOC

UNCTAD

UNEP

29. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government?

Navin Verma

Sanjay Kumar

A Gitesh Sarma

Ruolkhumlien Buhril

30. Who becomes the 1st female president of Marylebone Cricket Club in 233 years?

Clare Connor

Meg Lanning

Marizanne Kapp

Smriti Mandhana

GK 2020 Answer

1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?

Answer- 3.1 %

2. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?

Answer- 5.4%

3. Who inaugurated two important Bridges namely Devika and Puneja in Udhampur and Doda districts respectively in Jammu & Kashmir through the virtual platform?

Answer- Jitendra Singh

4. Which state is set to launch a 100-day employment scheme "Mukhyamantri SHRAMIK Yojna" to enhance the livelihood and security of urban poor?

Answer- Jharkhand

5. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?

Answer- Shripad Naik

6. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?

Answer- $ 121.27 million

7. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

8. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?

Answer- Aleksandar Vucic

9. Which state introduced the Nishtha Vidyut Mitra Scheme for women empowerment?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

10. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?

Answer- USA

11. Who hosted the Russia-India-China Foreign Minister-level virtual conference following the cross border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley?

Answer- Russia

12. 45th edition of Toronto International Film Festival 2020, which is to be held virtually will be held on which dates?

Answer- September 10-19

13. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?

Answer- Karnataka Bank

14. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?

Answer- Harsimrat Kaur Badal

15. Which company has signed an agreement to acquire the 49% of stake in Odisha Power Generation Corporation?

Answer- Adani Power Ltd

16. Who launched the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Sub-ordinate debt which is also called the "Distressed Assets Fund-Sub-ordinate Debt for MSMEs" to provide Rs 20000 crore guarantee cover to two lakh MSMEs?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

17. Who has launched 'eBloodServices' mobile app developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India for easy access to blood needed for transfusion?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

18. The International Day of the Seafarer is observed annually on which date as a tribute to the Seafarers and sailors who are essential to global trade and transport?

Answer- June 25

19. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?

Answer- 50%

20. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?

Answer- China

21. Which company in partnership with US Gold Currency Inc. and Block fills introduced the world's first monetary gold-backed US Gold digital currency in India, Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East and Africa?

Answer- IBMC Financial Professionals Group

22. Who released the annual TB Report 2020 through a virtual event on 24 June?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

23. The Cabinet has also approved a scheme for interest subvention of how much per cent for a period of 12 months to all Shishu loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to eligible borrowers?

Answer- 2%

24. IMF in the June 2020 update "A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery" of its flagship World Economic Outlook, has predicted that the Indian economy will have how much per cent contraction in 2020?

Answer- 4.5 %

25. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?

Answer- 3

26. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?

Answer- Shooting

27. Which state has signed an agreement with Reliance Jio TV to benefit around 52 lakh rural students during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- Haryana

28. Who released a report titled "Lives Upended How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian children"?

Answer- UNICEF

29. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government?

Answer- Sanjay Kumar

30. Who becomes the 1st female president of Marylebone Cricket Club in 233 years?

Answer- Clare Connor

