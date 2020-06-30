GK Questions 2020 For June 30 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?
2. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?
3. Who inaugurated two important Bridges namely Devika and Puneja in Udhampur and Doda districts respectively in Jammu & Kashmir through the virtual platform?
4. Which state is set to launch a 100-day employment scheme "Mukhyamantri SHRAMIK Yojna" to enhance the livelihood and security of urban poor?
5. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?
6. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?
7. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?
8. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?
9. Which state introduced the Nishtha Vidyut Mitra Scheme for women empowerment?
10. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?
11. Who hosted the Russia-India-China Foreign Minister-level virtual conference following the cross border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley?
12. 45th edition of Toronto International Film Festival 2020, which is to be held virtually will be held on which dates?
13. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
14. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?
15. Which company has signed an agreement to acquire the 49% of stake in Odisha Power Generation Corporation?
16. Who launched the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Sub-ordinate debt which is also called the "Distressed Assets Fund-Sub-ordinate Debt for MSMEs" to provide Rs 20000 crore guarantee cover to two lakh MSMEs?
17. Who has launched 'eBloodServices' mobile app developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India for easy access to blood needed for transfusion?
18. The International Day of the Seafarer is observed annually on which date as a tribute to the Seafarers and sailors who are essential to global trade and transport?
19. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?
20. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?
21. Which company in partnership with US Gold Currency Inc. and Block fills introduced the world's first monetary gold-backed US Gold digital currency in India, Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East and Africa?
22. Who released the annual TB Report 2020 through a virtual event on 24 June?
23. The Cabinet has also approved a scheme for interest subvention of how much per cent for a period of 12 months to all Shishu loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to eligible borrowers?
24. IMF in the June 2020 update "A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery" of its flagship World Economic Outlook, has predicted that the Indian economy will have how much per cent contraction in 2020?
25. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?
26. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?
27. Which state has signed an agreement with Reliance Jio TV to benefit around 52 lakh rural students during the COVID-19 pandemic?
28. Who released a report titled "Lives Upended How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian children"?
29. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government?
30. Who becomes the 1st female president of Marylebone Cricket Club in 233 years?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. According to Moody's Global Macro Outlook report for June 2020, there will be a contraction of how much per cent in India's gross domestic product in 2020?
Answer- 3.1 %
2. According to SBI report per capita, income will decline by how much per cent during 2020-21?
Answer- 5.4%
3. Who inaugurated two important Bridges namely Devika and Puneja in Udhampur and Doda districts respectively in Jammu & Kashmir through the virtual platform?
Answer- Jitendra Singh
4. Which state is set to launch a 100-day employment scheme "Mukhyamantri SHRAMIK Yojna" to enhance the livelihood and security of urban poor?
Answer- Jharkhand
5. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?
Answer- Shripad Naik
6. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?
Answer- $ 121.27 million
7. Who launched an initiative 'YUKTI 2.0' to help systematically assimilate technologies having commercial potential and information related to incubated startups in higher education institutions?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
8. Who won the controversial parliamentary election in Serbia?
Answer- Aleksandar Vucic
9. Which state introduced the Nishtha Vidyut Mitra Scheme for women empowerment?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
10. Which country's court ordered the Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages for causing ovarian cancer by talcum powder?
Answer- USA
11. Who hosted the Russia-India-China Foreign Minister-level virtual conference following the cross border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley?
Answer- Russia
12. 45th edition of Toronto International Film Festival 2020, which is to be held virtually will be held on which dates?
Answer- September 10-19
13. Which Bank launched a new product 'KBL Micro Mitra' for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises?
Answer- Karnataka Bank
14. Who has launched the Food Processing Edition of the Exclusive Investment Forum hosted by Invest India?
Answer- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
15. Which company has signed an agreement to acquire the 49% of stake in Odisha Power Generation Corporation?
Answer- Adani Power Ltd
16. Who launched the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Sub-ordinate debt which is also called the "Distressed Assets Fund-Sub-ordinate Debt for MSMEs" to provide Rs 20000 crore guarantee cover to two lakh MSMEs?
Answer- Nitin Gadkari
17. Who has launched 'eBloodServices' mobile app developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India for easy access to blood needed for transfusion?
Answer- Harsh Vardhan
18. The International Day of the Seafarer is observed annually on which date as a tribute to the Seafarers and sailors who are essential to global trade and transport?
Answer- June 25
19. India asks Pakistan to reduce High Commission staff by how much per cent within a week?
Answer- 50%
20. Which country has successfully launched the last Satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is a rival for the Global Positioning System of the US, to become a major space power?
Answer- China
21. Which company in partnership with US Gold Currency Inc. and Block fills introduced the world's first monetary gold-backed US Gold digital currency in India, Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East and Africa?
Answer- IBMC Financial Professionals Group
22. Who released the annual TB Report 2020 through a virtual event on 24 June?
Answer- Harsh Vardhan
23. The Cabinet has also approved a scheme for interest subvention of how much per cent for a period of 12 months to all Shishu loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to eligible borrowers?
Answer- 2%
24. IMF in the June 2020 update "A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery" of its flagship World Economic Outlook, has predicted that the Indian economy will have how much per cent contraction in 2020?
Answer- 4.5 %
25. India has retained and consolidated its position at which number in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) for 2017?
Answer- 3
26. Pournima Zanane, a licensed coach of which sport who suffered from cancer for the past 2 years passed away at the age of 42 in Pune, Maharashtra?
Answer- Shooting
27. Which state has signed an agreement with Reliance Jio TV to benefit around 52 lakh rural students during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Haryana
28. Who released a report titled "Lives Upended How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian children"?
Answer- UNICEF
29. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra government?
Answer- Sanjay Kumar
30. Who becomes the 1st female president of Marylebone Cricket Club in 233 years?
Answer- Clare Connor
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs