GK Questions March 12, 2020: National And International Affairs

GK questions:

1. Which is the most abundant mineral in the human body?

a. Calcium

b. Zinc

c. Iron

d. Lead

2. How many maximum members can be in Lok Sabha?

a. 550

b. 552

c. 557

d. 558

3. Which of the following country is the world’s largest tea exporter?

a. Sri Lanka

b. Kenya

c. China

d. India

4. When was the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" sung for the first time?

a. December 1911

b. January 1911

c. December 1913

d. January 1913

5. In which country was the Azad Hind Fauj established?

a. India

b. Russia

c. Germany

d. Singapore

6. In which city was India's first National Police Museum established?

a. Chennai

b. Kolkata

c. Delhi

d. Nagpur

7. When was the Sabarmati Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi?

a. 1910

b. 1912

c. 1914

d. 1915

8. On which of the following dates Bhagat Singh was hanged?

a. March 23, 1931

b. April 23, 1931

c. 3. March 19, 1934

d. 4. April 19, 1934

9. In which state is the Manas National Park located?

a. Rajasthan

b. Haryana

c. Assam

d. West Bengal

10. Which of the following South Asian countries was never taken by any European power?

a. Laos

b. Vietnam

c. Burma

d. Thailand

GK Answers:

1. A

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the human body. It contributes 1.5 to 2% of the total body weight.

2. B

The maximum strength of the Lok Sabha house is 552 members. At present, the strength is 545

3. C

As per latest reports, the world’s largest tea exporter in China. The country holds 23 per cent of tea exports worldwide.

4. A

The anthem was first sung on December 27, 1911, in Calcutta. It was officially accepted as the Indian National Anthem by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

5. D

Azad Hind Fauj was established in Singapore. It was established during World War 2.

6. C

India has a national police museum in Delhi. It was a step taken by the Central Government in 2018.

7. D

The Sabarmati Ashram was established by Mahatma Gandhi on June 25, 1915. The Ashram is also known as Gandhi Ashram.

8. A

Bhagat Singh was hanged in Lahore on March 23, 1931. He fought for India against the British.

9. C

Manas National Park is in Assam. The park is also called Manas Wildlife Sanctuary.

10.D

One of the South Asian countries never taken by any European power is Siam (Thailand). The Siamese king Rama V managed to fend off such powers through skilful diplomacy.