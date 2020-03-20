The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions March 20th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 20, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Also Read: GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which of the following Indian actors/actresses has recently collaborated with WHO to spread awareness about COVID-19?

  • Varun Dhawan
  • Priyanka Chopra
  • Salman Khan
  • Deepika Padukone

2. Which Indian state uses robots to spread awareness of COVID-19 among the public?

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Kerala
  • Telangana
  • Odisha

3. Defence minister Rajnath Singh released a coffee table book title “Invincible’. The book is based on the life of --------------.

  • Manohar Parrikar
  • Amit Shah
  • Narendra Modi
  • Sushma Swaraj

4. The football coach Francisco Garcia, who has recently passed away after contracting coronavirus, belonged to which country?

  • United States
  • Spain
  • South Korea
  • Thailand

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

5. Recently, a Rajya Sabha Member moved a resolution for the removal of which of the following words from the preamble of the constitution?

  • Socialism
  • Sovereign
  • Secular
  • None of these

6. Rishi Sunak, the finance minister of which country unveiled a 330 billion pound rescue package to help fight coronavirus?

  • Sri Lanka
  • Thailand
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy

7. The Indian government is using which of the following superheroes to spread awareness among kids about Coronavirus?

  • Shaktiman
  • Vaayu
  • Parmanu
  • Dhruva

8. Noel Quinn has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of which multi-national bank?

  • HSBC
  • NatWest
  • BNP Paribas
  • Standard Chartered

9. As per the recent notification from the Reserve Bank of India, PA is to be regulated by the central bank. What does PA stand for?

  • Payment Agency
  • Payment Aggregator
  • Payment Authority
  • Processing Authority

10.  Which Indian state has set up a panel to study the proposal to pay cash directly to labourer’s bank accounts, to protect them from income loss due to COVID-19?

  • Odisha
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Kerala
  • Telangana

Also Read: GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  • Answer- Priyanka Chopra
  • Answer- Kerala
  • Answer- Manohar Parrikar
  • Answer- Spain
  • Answer- Socialism
  • Answer- United Kingdom
  • Answer- Vaayu
  • Answer- HSBC
  • Answer- Payment Aggregator
  • Answer- Uttar Pradesh

Also Read: GK Questions March 17, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE