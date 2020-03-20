GK Questions March 20th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which of the following Indian actors/actresses has recently collaborated with WHO to spread awareness about COVID-19?

Varun Dhawan

Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone

2. Which Indian state uses robots to spread awareness of COVID-19 among the public?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Telangana

Odisha

3. Defence minister Rajnath Singh released a coffee table book title “Invincible’. The book is based on the life of --------------.

Manohar Parrikar

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

Sushma Swaraj

4. The football coach Francisco Garcia, who has recently passed away after contracting coronavirus, belonged to which country?

United States

Spain

South Korea

Thailand

5. Recently, a Rajya Sabha Member moved a resolution for the removal of which of the following words from the preamble of the constitution?

Socialism

Sovereign

Secular

None of these

6. Rishi Sunak, the finance minister of which country unveiled a 330 billion pound rescue package to help fight coronavirus?

Sri Lanka

Thailand

United Kingdom

Italy

7. The Indian government is using which of the following superheroes to spread awareness among kids about Coronavirus?

Shaktiman

Vaayu

Parmanu

Dhruva

8. Noel Quinn has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of which multi-national bank?

HSBC

NatWest

BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered

9. As per the recent notification from the Reserve Bank of India, PA is to be regulated by the central bank. What does PA stand for?

Payment Agency

Payment Aggregator

Payment Authority

Processing Authority

10. Which Indian state has set up a panel to study the proposal to pay cash directly to labourer’s bank accounts, to protect them from income loss due to COVID-19?

Odisha

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Telangana

Answers:

Answer- Priyanka Chopra

Answer- Kerala

Answer- Manohar Parrikar

Answer- Spain

Answer- Socialism

Answer- United Kingdom

Answer- Vaayu

Answer- HSBC

Answer- Payment Aggregator

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

