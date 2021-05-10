GMAT Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know The Overall Requirements To Apply For GMAT

The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is a multiple-choice, computer-based standardized exam that is classified as an important part of the business school application process. Students who are interested in seeking international MBA programmes are required to take the GMAT as an entrance exam. To determine whether or not the student is qualified for a seat in a business school, the respective varsities check their GMAT scores along with the academic record and work experience, hereby reinforcing its importance. It must be noted that there's no specific GMAT exam date allotted for students as they are free to choose when they want to attempt the test. If you're considering taking up the GMAT this year, it is important to know the GMAT eligibility criteria 2021. The eligibility criteria for GMAT includes 5 factors, which is elaborated below.

GMAT Eligibility Criteria 2021

Nationality

People of all nationalities are allowed to take the GMAT. While the rules for every candidate identifying in their respective countries remains the same, the guidelines regarding how the test is conducted may vary from country to country. For instance, Indian GMAT takers are required to carry their passport as ID proof before attempting the exam.

Age

The age limit has been prescribed as 13 years and above. Candidates identifying in the age bracket of 13 to 18 years must procure a permission letter signed by their parents or guardian before attempting the test. This rule does not apply for candidates above 18 years of age as they can admit themselves by simply registering for GMAT online.

Academic Scores

No minimum academic score is taken into consideration for the GMAT. However, please do not confuse this with the eligibility criteria for B-Schools as your academic score will be evaluated along with your GMAT score during the selection process.

Work Experience

Candidates need not require a minimum or maximum amount of work experience to qualify for taking the GMAT. However, the same rule does not stand for the B School selection process as a few schools may keep a threshold for a minimum work experience. The selection process will also take into consideration your profile, number of years, achievements, etc.

Number of Attempts

Please note that candidates are allowed a total of 5 attempts in the period of 12 months. Furthermore, candidates can take the GMAT once every 16 calendar days. In a lifetime, candidates cannot attempt the GMAT more than 8 times. Lastly, if a candidate secures a GMAT 800, which is the highest possible score, they must wait for at least 5 years before their next attempt.

GMAT Exam Pattern

Section Questions Duration Quantitative Reasoning 31 62 Minutes Verbal Reasoning 36 65 Minutes Integrated Reasoning 12 30 Minutes

GMAT Syllabus includes Table Analysis, Multi-Source Reasoning, Graphics Interpretation, Data Sufficiency, Problem Solving, questions on Geometry, Elementary Algebra, Arithmetic, Linear equations, Ratio Proportions, Permutation and combinations, Properties of Integers, etc.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK