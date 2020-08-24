GMDC Recruitment 2020 Invites Applications For 70 Junior Overman & Mine Sirdar Posts

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC) has issued a notification inviting applications for the 70 Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman posts. These posts are filled as a contract basis and the candidates who fulfil the required criteria mentioned by the GMDC can apply for these posts at www.gmdcltd.com. Candidates can submit the form lastly by September 10, 2020. Read on for more info. on GMDC vacancy and their latest recruitment notification.

GMDC recruitment 2020

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) recently shared a notification for Junior Overman recruitment 2020. The last date for the same is on/before 10-09-2020.

Job Location - Gujarat

Total Vacancies - 20

Maximum age - 45 years (as on March 1, 2020)

Qualification - Candidate needs to have Mine Sirdar/ Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate from DGMS, Dhanbad.

See whole notification by pasting this URL on your web browser - https://cache.careers360.mobi/media/uploads/froala_editor/files/gdmc-junior-overman-recruitment-2020.pdf.pdf

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) recently shared a notification for Mine Sirdar recruitment 2020. The last date for the same is on/before 10-09-2020.

Job Location - Gujarat

Total Vacancies - 50

Maximum age - 45 years (as on August 1, 2020)

Qualification - Candidate should have Mine Sirdar/ Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate from DGMS, Dhanbad.

See whole notification by pasting this URL on your web browser -https://cache.careers360.mobi/media/uploads/froala_editor/files/gdmc-mine-sirdar-recruitment-2020.pdf

How to apply for GMDC Recruitment 2020?

Visit the GMDC website at gmdcltd.com

Check the GMDC career section and click on GMRICS link

Read the complete GMDC Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman recruitment 2020

Download the GMDC Mine Sirdar or Junior Overman application forms to apply for posts in the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.

Fill the asked details on the GMDC application form

Submit the GMDC recruitment 2020 form along with the relevant documents asked.

Candidates selected for the Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman posts will be posted at various mines in Gujarat state. Candidates would be appointed for a period of 11 months on a contract basis. Candidates will be paid a remuneration of Rs.20000/- and are not entitled to any other benefits. Candidates need to send their application form attached with self-certified xerox copy of the required documents and send it by post to the address that is mentioned on the notification. Candidates also need to send their statutory certificate on the GMRICS@gmdcltd.com website as well. The last date for applying for these posts is by September 10th. See notification by pasting this URL: https://cache.careers360.mobi/media/uploads/froala_editor/files/gdmc-junior-overman-recruitment-2020.pdf.pdf

