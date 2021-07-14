Goa 12th Result 2021 Results To Be Announced Soon Or Later This Week : GBSHSE

Goa 12th Result 2021, will be available on the official website of the board soon this week. Earlier this week on Monday, July 12, the Goa State Board had declared the results for the students of 10th standard. Students who had registered themselves for class 12 exams will be able to check their results on gbhse.gov.in. A total of 19200 students had registered for the class 12 exam.

The board examinations were cancelled this year in sight of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and the state. GBSHSE has prepared Goa 12th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment and evaluation criteria shared on their website.

Evaluation Process



According to the Marks Tabulation policy for Goa Board Class 12 Result 2021, the GBSHSE plans to adopt 30:30:40 marks tabulation policy to prepare the Goa 12th Result 2021 based on internal assessment. In the theory portion of the Goa HSSC Exam 2021, marks would be awarded to students in the ratio of 30:30:40, where the weightage of Class 10 would be 30% of the average mark of the best three performing subjects. 30% of Class 11 Final Marks in theory papers and 40% of the Class 12 Unit Test, FT, Midterm and Periodical test.

How to check your GBSHSE results?

To check the Goa board class 12 examinations results, students are required to first click on the result link provided on the official website and enter the examination roll number and registration id in the result link

Visit the official website of GBSHSE i.e., gbshse.gov.in

Enter the seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window.

Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2021.

Download the result and save it for further reference. Students can also take a printout of the result.

The marks tabulation policy announced by the Goa Board also talks about the Special Exam choice that will be provided to the students. In case any student is not satisfied with the marks allotted to them on the basis of the Evaluation Criteria discussed above, they will be allowed to appear for a special exam and prove themselves in a regular offline exam. This special exam would be organized by the board later on, after the declaration of Goa HSSC Result 2021 based on evaluation criteria once the situation around the pandemic improves. Reports have indicated that the Goa Class 12 Result 2021 will be announced by the board on or before July 31, 2021.

