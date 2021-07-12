Goa Board 10th Result 2021: 99.72% Students Promoted, Here's Direct Link To Check

Goa Board 10th Result 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released class 10th results at 5 pm today. The results have been declared online and are available on the official website of the Board - gbshse.gov.in. Candidates who were waiting for the results can check their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and security code. This year, out of 23,967 students who were in class 10th, 23,900 will be promoted to class 11th while 67 other students who failed will have to appear for a re-exam.

Goa Board 10th result: How to Check

Candidates will have to visit gbshse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘recent announcements' section and then click on ‘GOA SSC Examination Results 2021’

OR here is the direct link to view GBSHSE SSC Result 2021

Enter your seat number or your name, enter captcha and click on view results button

GBSHSE Result 2021 for class 10th will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details and take a printout for future reference

What about students who are unsatisfied with marks?

Students who because of any reason failed in one or two subjects will have to appear for re-examination. Appearing for re-exam will be mandatory as they will have to clear that for generating results. Internal assessment in year 2021 was conducted by schools with an objective criterion that was developed by State Board. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks will have an opportunity to appear in another exam. However, the date of re-exam has not been announced yet as it depends on the COVID situation.

For students taking the class 10 examinations privately who have no internal assessment, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said, "the government may hold a one-day or three-day examination. Similar examinations may also be held for students wanting to opt for the Science stream or diploma courses. While the tentative date for this will be towards the end of July." He further said that students will get at least 15-days time to prepare before the date of examination.