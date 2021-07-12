Goa Board 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared After 5 Pm, Here's Step-by-step Guide To Check

Goa Board 10th Result 2021 is scheduled to be declared today. As per the official announcement, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE SSC result in online mode after 5 pm today. Here is the direct link to official announcement. Goa State did not conduct board exams this year due to COVID-19 situation in the country. Marks have been allotted to students on the basis of internal assessment. Class 10th results once declared will be uploaded on the official website which is gbshse.gov.in. Students can also opt for SMS option to view their results over text.

How to know if results have been declared?

Candidates waiting for results are advised to keep checking the official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Students can also check the GBSHCE official Twitter account after 5 pm for all updates

Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021: How to Check

Candidates will have to visit gbshse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘recent announcements' section and then click on ‘GOA SSC Examination Results 2021’

Enter your seat number or your name and click on view results button

GBSHSE Result 2021 for class 10th will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details and take a printout for future reference

Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021: What next?

Students who will fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for re-examination. Appearing for re-exam will be mandatory as they will have to clear that for generating results. This year's internal assessment was conducted by schools with an objective criterion that was developed by State Board. Students who will be unsatisfied with their marks will have an opportunity to appear in another exam. However, date of re-exam has not been announced yet as it depends on the COVID situation.