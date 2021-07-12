Goa Board 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared After 5 Pm, Here's Step-by-step Guide To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Goa Board 10th Result 2021 is scheduled to be declared today. As per the official announcement, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE SSC result in online mode after 5 pm today. Here is the direct link to official announcement. Goa State did not conduct board exams this year due to COVID-19 situation in the country. Marks have been allotted to students on the basis of internal assessment. Class 10th results once declared will be uploaded on the official website which is gbshse.gov.in. Students can also opt for SMS option to view their results over text.
Students who will fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for re-examination. Appearing for re-exam will be mandatory as they will have to clear that for generating results. This year's internal assessment was conducted by schools with an objective criterion that was developed by State Board. Students who will be unsatisfied with their marks will have an opportunity to appear in another exam. However, date of re-exam has not been announced yet as it depends on the COVID situation.
For students taking the class 10 examinations privately who have no internal assessment, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said, "the government may hold a one-day or three-day examination. Similar examinations may also be held for students wanting to opt for the Science stream or diploma courses. While the tentative date for this will be towards the end of July." He further said that students will get at least 15-days time to prepare before the date of examination.