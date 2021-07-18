Goa Board 12th Result 2021: GBSHSE HSSC Result Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check

Goa Board on Sunday morning released GBSHSE results. Goa Board 12th Result 2021 is now uploaded on the official website. 19,200 registered students can download the same from gbhse.gov.in by following the easy steps mentioned below.

Board Canceled class 10th and 12th exams

Goa Board like many other State Board cancelled Board exams this year for classes 10th and 12th. The board examinations were cancelled this year insight of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state and the country. GBSHSE has prepared Goa 12th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment and evaluation criteria shared on their website. On Monday, July 12, the Goa State Board had declared the results for the students studying in 10th standard.

Evaluation Process: Details

Goa Board recently released Marks Tabulation policy for Goa Board Class 12 Result 2021. GBSHSE adopted 30:30:40 criteria to prepare the Goa 12th Result 2021 based on internal assessment. In the theory portion, marks have been awarded to students in the ratio of 30:30:40, where the weightage of Class 10 has been 30% of the average mark of the best three performing subjects. 30% of Class 11 final marks in theory papers and 40% of the Class 12 unit test, midterm, and periodical test have been considered.

How to check GBSHSE results?

Registered candidates should visit the official website of GBSHSE that is gbshse.gov.in

Click on 'Click here for GOA BOARD EXAM RESULTS'

A new tab will be opened, click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2021

Select among SSC Results 2021 and HSSC Results 2021

The candidate should enter his/her seat number, school index number, birth date, first name, fill the captcha and click on get results

Results will be displayed, download and take a printout for further reference

OR here is the direct link to check GBSHSE HSSC results

Goa Board to announce special exam date

Considering the fact that some students may not be satisfied with their results, Goa Board will conduct special exams. The marks tabulation policy too had this information. The policy says, "Special Exam choice that will be provided to the students. In case any student is not satisfied with the marks allotted to them on the basis of the Evaluation Criteria discussed above, they will be allowed to appear for a special exam and prove themselves in a regular offline exam". To be considered that this special exam will be conducted by State Board. However, dates for the same have not been announced yet.