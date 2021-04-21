Goa Board Exam Postponed: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed Due To COVID, Says CM Sawant

In view of an increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Goa Board has decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The Goa Board Exams 2021 were scheduled to begin on April 24. As per the official announcement, Goa Board will announce the new dates of the exam 15 days in advance. The decision was announced by the chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant.

Earlier on Monday, a senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte had urged the government to postpone the board exams. He had said that the Pramod Sawant government must postpone these exams, being conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, for the safety of students. On Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had ruled out rescheduling the board examinations and had said all precautions would be in place.

Board Exams Postponed/ Cancelled

In the light of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE, ICSE and over 12 state boards have already postponed or cancelled their board exams. CBSE had on April 14 announced to postpone the class 12 board exams and cancel the class 10 exams after PM Modi chaired a meeting with ministers and officials to look into the matter. Following the decision other states like Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and many other states have announced to postpone or cancel the board exams. Students of the Goa Board have been demanding to postpone their exams for the last few days on Twitter. Considering the demands and safety of the students and teachers, the Goa government has announced to postpone the board exams. The exams will be held when the situation is conducive for exams.