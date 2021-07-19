Last Updated:

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 To Be Declared Today At 5 Pm, Here's How To Check

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: Goa Board will release the HSSC Class 12th results today. The results will be declared at 5 pm today. Here's how to check the result

Nandini Verma
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will on Monday declare the results of the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) or class 12th students. The students who were enrolled for the Goa Board class 12th exam will be able to check their Goa HSSC Results online. The Goa HSSC Results will be available at 5 pm today.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021

This year, a total of 18,195 students studied in Class 12 of the Goa board. The Goa Board had to cancel the higher secondary school certificate or Goa Board class 12th exams in view of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam could not be held considering the safety of students amid the pandemic. However, the students will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The students will be allotted marks based on internal assessments.

Earlier on Sunday, July 18, the chairman of Goa Board Bhagirath Shetye had said that the Goa Board will formally release the Goa HSSC Results on July 19 at 5 pm. The Goa board results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Shetye said, adding that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other features of the results.

How to check Goa Board 12th Result 2021

  • Visit the official website- www.gbshse.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Goa Board Exam Results 2021
  • A login page will open on the display screen 
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout 

