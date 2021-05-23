Goa Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, To Take Decision On Class 12 Board Exams In 2 Days

Amid COVID-19, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the cancellation of Class 10 board exams in the state, while also announcing that a decision on Class 12 board exams will be taken in the next two days. While students who were to appear for the class 10 exams will be promoted on basis of internal exams, the CM also informed that students who would be taking admission in Class 11th Science and Diploma will have to take a one-day exam - the duration of which will be three hours with objective type questions.

Class 10 exams of Goa Board stand cancelled, due to prevailing COVID19 situation in the state. Class 10 students to be promoted to next class based on marks obtained in internal assessment. Decision on Class 12 exams to be taken in the next 2 days: CM Pramod Sawant



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/KzvUrcXYUB — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

NSUI demands postponement of SSC & HCC Exams

Earlier, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Goa urged CM Pramod Sawant to postpone the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) exams until the entire student community is vaccinated against COVID-19. Goa NSUI State president Ahraz Mulla feared that if the exams are held without vaccination of the student community, it will probably lead to a third wave of the pandemic. Mulla in a statement alleged that Goa has a poor state of health facilities, threatening the lives of young students.

The NSUI demanded the Goa Chief Minister to open vaccination for all the people, regardless of age. Congress student wing also asked Sawant to ensure the availability of vaccines at the earliest before the third wave hits the country.

Mulla lashed out at the Centre for exporting the vaccines rather than focusing on the children of India. He urged the government to postpone all the examinations until vaccination.

"The Prime Minister had the courtesy to send the vaccine across the world but did not think of the children of Goa or India. Vaccination has to be the priority before holding any entrance or board exams in India. In the interest of the younger generation, and largely of Goa, we strongly demand the government to act swiftly and postpone all exams until vaccination," he added.

Hitting out at CM Sawant Mulla said that while opposition parties are devoted to helping the people of Goa, the Chief Minister should "stop sleeping comfortably because it is clearly visible that he is snoring".

Education Ministry's meeting concluded

The high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded after 5 hours. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank thanked all the ministers and officers who attended the meeting today. As per the decision taken in the meeting, the CBSE class 12 exam will not be cancelled. The date and format of the exam will be announced on June 1.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting with all States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries & Chairpersons of State Examination Boards & stakeholders to discuss proposals for conduction of Class XII exams & entrance exams for professional courses pic.twitter.com/tdrN1EXdte — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Goa

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Goa on Sunday reported 1,085 new COVID-19 cases with 2693 recoveries and 39 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 18,243 with 1,24,255 total recoveries and 2,341 deaths

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)