Goa Common Entrance Exam Test Application Date Postponed; Check Official Notification Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has decided to postpone the application process for the Goa Common Entrance Exam Test (GCET). The exams that were previously scheduled to start in June, have now been postponed. Read on to know more details about the Goa Common Entrance Test postponed.

Goa Common Entrance Test Postponed

The official notification was for the GCET 2021 postponed was posted on the official GCET website. As per the notification, acceptance of applications for the GCET has been postponed. The application process was due to being on May 17th as per the notification. You can take a look at the official GCET application here. The application reads:

Acceptance ofGCET 2021 application forms from 17th May 2021 is deferred. Fresh schedule of acceptance, with details, shall be duly notified on this website.

The GCET 2021 was scheduled to start on June 15 till June 16. The GCET candidates were set to appear for three separate exams - Physics, Chemistry and Maths. The exam was set to be conducted across 15 centres in Goa. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the GCET website for updates on Goa Common Entrance Exam Test.

In other news, Goa University has announced that they will not be conducting the UG and PG exams in offline mode till at least June 16, 2021, as released in a circular issued by the Goa University. The decision to postpone/cancel the offline exams has been taken keeping in mind the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The notification has also mentioned that some of these exams will be conducted online soon, whereas the remaining exams will be conducted physically at a later date. A 15-day period of notice will be given to the students before the beginning of the exams. Moreover, it has also been announced that the physical exams will not be conducted before June 28, 2021.

According to an article by the Edexlive website, the semester classes for the general colleges will be over on June 5. The university exams were scheduled to run from June 7 to July 17, 2021. However, Goa University had to postpone the exams due to the ongoing pandemic. The new dates for the exams will be provided soon.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK