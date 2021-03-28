Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: 821 Vacancies For Steno, MTS, LDC, Driver And Others

Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: Goa Medical College has invited online applications for recruitment against 821 vacancies for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff, LDC, Jr Stenographer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Driver and others. Aspirants can apply online at www.gmc.goa.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 20.
Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancies
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 222
- Staff Nurse - 377
- Store Keeper - 05
- Lower Division Clerk - 74
- Medical Record Clerk - 13
- Junior Stenographer - 01
- Driver (Light Vehicle) - 02
- A.N.M. - 03
- Occupational Therapist - 08
- Physiotherapist - 09
- Speech Therapist - 03
- Medico Social Worker - 10
- Senior Technician - 06
- Anaesthetic Assistant - 07
- Orthopaedic Assistant - 03
- Junior Technician - 29
- Radiographic Technician - 07
- Pharmacist - 18
- E.C.G. Technician - 04
- Laboratory Assistant - 04
- Laboratory Technician - 07
- Barber - 01
- Dialysis Technician - 08
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse – Candidate should have a degree in B.Sc. Nursing; Registration certificate as Registered Nurse, or registered Midwife from State Council.
- Multi-Tasking Staff – Candidates should have passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/Institution.
- Store Keeper - Candidates should have completed Intermediate/Higher Secondary/Senior Cambridge and possess two years Experience
- Junior Stenographer - Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education. Candidates should have a speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in typing. Minimum three months certificate course in computers is required.
- Driver (Light Vehicle)- Candidates should have passed class 12th exam or ITI. They should know hwo to driving a light vehicle and have a valid driving licence
- A.N.M. - Candidates should have passed the class 12th with one and half years of training (Course) in Multipurpose or Health Workers Course/ 2 years of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife training. AND Registration with State Nursing Council.
- Anaesthetic Assistant - Candidates should have passed B.Sc. with Zoology or Botany as Principal Subject and Chemistry as Subsidiary or Chemistry as Principal subject with Zoology or Botany as subsidiary Subject.
- Orthopaedic Assistant -Candidates should have passed class 12th exam
- Radiographic Technician - Candidates should have passed the Matriculation exam
- Laboratory Assistant -Candidates should have passed class 12th
- Laboratory Technician- Candidates should have passed Matriculation with Chemistry as one of the subjects and have a diploma in lab technology from a govt recognised institution.
- Barber - Candidates should have passed SSCE (Class 12th)
- Dialysis Technician - Candidates should have aDegree (Science), PGDCG&MLT
- Junior Technician - Candidates should have passed B.Sc in Chemistry/ Microbiology from a recognized University.
- Pharmacist – Candidates should have a Diploma in Pharmacy from Board of Technical Education.
- Occupational Therapist – Candidates should have passed Intermediate/Higher Secondary/Senior Cambridge with Science Subjects or equivalent; Diploma in Occupational Therapy from a recognized Institution.
- Speech Therapist – Candidates should have passed B. Sc in Speech Therapy and Audiology from a recognised University or equivalent; At least one year’s experience in the management of speech disorders in a teaching Institution.
- ECG Technician – Candidates should have passed S.S.L.C. or equivalent.
- Medico Social Worker – Candidates should be a graduate from a recognized University with sociology as one of the subjects of study, or an equivalent qualification.
- Senior Technician – Candidates should have a B. Sc degree with Chemistry/Biochemistry/ Microbiology/Zoology/Biology from a recognised University with Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Genetics and Medical Laboratory Techniques (PGDCGMLT) or Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Techniques (PGDMLT) from a recognised University.
- Lower Division Clerk – Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent Qualification from a recognized institution.
- Medical Record Clerk – Candidates should have passed Matriculation or equivalent.
Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.