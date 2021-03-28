Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: 821 Vacancies For Steno, MTS, LDC, Driver And Others

Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: Goa Medical College has invited online applications for recruitment against 821 vacancies for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff, LDC, Jr Stenographer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Driver and others. Aspirants can apply online at www.gmc.goa.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 20.

Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancies

Multi-Tasking Staff - 222

Staff Nurse - 377

Store Keeper - 05

Lower Division Clerk - 74

Medical Record Clerk - 13

Junior Stenographer - 01

Driver (Light Vehicle) - 02

A.N.M. - 03

Occupational Therapist - 08

Physiotherapist - 09

Speech Therapist - 03

Medico Social Worker - 10

Senior Technician - 06

Anaesthetic Assistant - 07

Orthopaedic Assistant - 03

Junior Technician - 29

Radiographic Technician - 07

Pharmacist - 18

E.C.G. Technician - 04

Laboratory Assistant - 04

Laboratory Technician - 07

Barber - 01

Dialysis Technician - 08

Educational Qualification: