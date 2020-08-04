Goa Minister Launches Online Admissions For ITI And Student Data Management System

Goa Skill Development Minister Vishwajit P Rane announced the launch of online admissions for ITI and student data management system on August 3, with admission processes gradually shifting to online mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) has digitised the entire admission process, making the manual admission process redundant.

The launch ceremony was held in the presence of the minister along with CR Garg (IAS, Secretary for SDE), Dipak Desai (Director, SDE), and Revathi Majumdar (CEO, GEL). The event was live-streamed on Rane’s official Facebook page where a presentation related to the online admissions was shown.

Rane said in a Facebook post that the Directorate of SDE has been making concentrated efforts towards the implementation of an “efficient and transparent mechanism” to transform the system, by leveraging the benefits of information technology. He added that the online admissions to ITI and student data management system are aimed at bringing forth efficiency in the admission process and manage crucial student data.

“Our aim is to bring Goa one step closer to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Digital India and Skill India,” he wrote.

Read: DU To Begin Academic Session From Aug 10 With Online Classes For UG And PG Students

Read: COVID-19 Digital Push: Railways Moves Over 5 Lakh Files, 12 Lakh Documents Online

Pre-filling of trade preferences

According to the department, the key benefits of online admission process include an easy, intuitive and time-saving method of submission of the application form as well as hassle-free round with algorithmic-based conduction process. Applicants do not need to buy the hardcopy of the prospectus from designated centres.

It will allow pre-filling of trade preferences, instead of waiting on the day of the counselling rounds. It will generate student registration numbers in bulk and will also send a periodic alert to the concerned authorities regarding the student absenteeism. The data management system will have a complete history of the student right from the admission to placement. The upcoming projects in the pipeline include international skilling institute, advanced healthcare-related courses, and a world-class culinary institute.

Read: Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2020: Online Portal Gets 'know Your Eligibility' Feature

Read: CAT 2020: CAT Exam Notification Out Now; Check Form Filling Dates, Online Links & More

(Image: Facebook / @visrane)