Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 55 Police Constable Driver Posts

Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Government of Goa has released information about its recent recruitment drive. The drive aims to recruit candidates for the position of Police Constable Driver Grade 3. Interested candidates can apply for Goa Police constable recruitment for drivers by October 21, 2021. In order to apply, candidates will first have to check the eligibility and requirements for the position. Candidates will have to download their application form from any of the official websites mentioned below
Goa Police recruitment notification states that 55 candidates will be hired to fill vacancies of Police constable drivers. They will be selected on the basis of marks they obtain in the written test. After being selected, candidates will have to undergo training for a specific period.
Interested candidates will have to submit applications to the Police Headquarters, Panaji- Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, Vasco Police Station, This has to be done on or before 21 October 2021. No applications will be accepted after the due date. candidates falling under General Category will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fee. SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Serviceman will have to pay Rs. 100 as fee.