Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 55 Police Constable Driver Posts

Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Government of Goa has released information about its recent recruitment drive. The drive aims to recruit candidates for the position of Police Constable Driver Grade 3. Interested candidates can apply for Goa Police constable recruitment for drivers by October 21, 2021. In order to apply, candidates will first have to check the eligibility and requirements for the position. Candidates will have to download their application form from any of the official websites mentioned below

Goa constable recruitment: Websites to check

citizen.goapolice.gov.in goa.gov.in

Goa Police recruitment notification states that 55 candidates will be hired to fill vacancies of Police constable drivers. They will be selected on the basis of marks they obtain in the written test. After being selected, candidates will have to undergo training for a specific period.

Important Dates

The notification has been released on September 21, 2021

Deadline to submit the form is October 21, 2021

Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 55 Posts

Seats for Unreserved - 26

Seats for candidates falling under Scheduled Tribe - 8

Other Backward Class - 19 seats

Economically Weaker Class - 2 seats

Eligibility

Those who have represented a state or the country in the National or National Competition in any of the Games/Sports.

Those who have represented their university in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board.

Those who have represented the State School Teams in the National Sports/Games for School conducted by the All India Schools Games Federation in any of Games/Sports prescribed in the advertisement.

Those who have been awarded national awards in Physical Efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Steps to apply

Interested candidates will have to submit applications to the Police Headquarters, Panaji- Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, Vasco Police Station, This has to be done on or before 21 October 2021. No applications will be accepted after the due date. candidates falling under General Category will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fee. SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Serviceman will have to pay Rs. 100 as fee.