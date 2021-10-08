Goa: Schools Get Nod For Offline Mode Class XI-XII Exams

The Goa Education Department on Friday gave permission to higher secondary schools to hold Class XI and XII examinations in offline mode.

In a circular issued during the day, Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar said requests to hold these examinations in offline mode had come in from many schools and permission was being given on condition that pandemic norms will be adhered to strictly.

“Only vaccinated staff shall be allowed in the school premises. Those who cannot produce vaccination certificate shall be allowed after producing the negative report of RTPCR test. Such report shall be valid for seven days and a fresh report shall be produced after seventh day,” the circular read.

It added that the number of students, who will have to wear a mask at all times, will be limited to 50 per cent of the capacity of the classroom, with seating arrangement to be made keeping in mind social distancing.

"Every student and staff shall be checked for body temperature before entering the school premises. which shall be sanitized every day prior to opening," the circular further said.

