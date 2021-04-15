Last Updated:

Goa To Conduct 10th &12th Std Boards Exams As Per Schedule With COVID Protocols In Place

Despite Goa reporting the highest single-day spike, the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to go forward with exams as per schedule.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Goa

PTI/PIXABAY


After CBSE, many State and other boards came forward to announce the cancellation or postponement of class 10th and 12 examinations, with the exception of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which announced that it would go forward with the class 10th and 12 examinations as per schedule. The Board outlined that the 10th and 12 examinations will be conducted with all COVID-19 protocols in place. 

Speaking to the media, the president of the board Bhagirath Shetye, said, "As of now Goa Board 12th exams will be held from April 24. There is no change. Every examination centre will have a thermal scanner, social distancing will be enforced, face masks are compulsory. Only 12 students will be allowed per examination hall. If it is a bigger hall, up to 17 students will be allowed,”

NSUI criticizes the decision

The board's decision to conduct board exams for class 10th and 12th has received a lot of backlashes, especially from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), which had earlier demanded that the exams be either cancelled or postponed. The President of the student body Naushad Chowdhuri outlining the COVID-19 situation in the State, said, "It is very unfortunate that instead of putting Covid management into place the Chief Minister wants to conduct 10th and 12th board exams, in Goa patients are struggling to get admitted, beds are full, patients are sleeping on the floor in GMC."

READ | Tamil Nadu Government cancels 10th Board Exams, after CBSE decision amid COVID-19 surge

“In this situation, CM should first focus and work in the management of covid and make sure that this situation comes under control and once the Covid-19 number comes down he should think of conducting board exams and if still, CM want to do away with these board exams then he should conduct these exams online instead of conducting them offline,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Goa recorded the highest single-day spike in the last 24 hours, with 757 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 64,572. 

(Credits-PTI/PIXABAY)

READ | After CBSE, IB Board goes the 'non-examination route' amid surge in COVID-19 cases
READ | 'Decision for betterment of students,': Punjab Education Minister on no-exam route by govt
READ | NEET-PG postponed in view of rising number of COVID cases; here's how netizens reacted

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND