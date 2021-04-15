Goa To Conduct 10th &12th Std Boards Exams As Per Schedule With COVID Protocols In Place

After CBSE, many State and other boards came forward to announce the cancellation or postponement of class 10th and 12 examinations, with the exception of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which announced that it would go forward with the class 10th and 12 examinations as per schedule. The Board outlined that the 10th and 12 examinations will be conducted with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

Speaking to the media, the president of the board Bhagirath Shetye, said, "As of now Goa Board 12th exams will be held from April 24. There is no change. Every examination centre will have a thermal scanner, social distancing will be enforced, face masks are compulsory. Only 12 students will be allowed per examination hall. If it is a bigger hall, up to 17 students will be allowed,”

NSUI criticizes the decision

The board's decision to conduct board exams for class 10th and 12th has received a lot of backlashes, especially from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), which had earlier demanded that the exams be either cancelled or postponed. The President of the student body Naushad Chowdhuri outlining the COVID-19 situation in the State, said, "It is very unfortunate that instead of putting Covid management into place the Chief Minister wants to conduct 10th and 12th board exams, in Goa patients are struggling to get admitted, beds are full, patients are sleeping on the floor in GMC."

“In this situation, CM should first focus and work in the management of covid and make sure that this situation comes under control and once the Covid-19 number comes down he should think of conducting board exams and if still, CM want to do away with these board exams then he should conduct these exams online instead of conducting them offline,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Goa recorded the highest single-day spike in the last 24 hours, with 757 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 64,572.

(Credits-PTI/PIXABAY)