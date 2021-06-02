'Good Decision': Manish Sisodia Welcomes CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancellation

After PM Modi announced the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the move calling it a big relief for students. The Education Minister opined that looking at a child's overall performance over the years, was a better way to judge them than view their abilities based on a 3-hour examination. He however added that an option should be derived for those who still wanted to appear for the exams later.

"We were demanding this for a very long time. In the meeting with Chief Ministers, I had also said the same thing that this is not the time to conduct exams it is the time to keep the children safe this is a good decision. The children did not want the exams however there were at least 10-15% of them who wanted the exams to not be held now but scheduled later. They feel they can get better scores than their last 2-3 years so this option should also be given to them," said Manish Sisodia.

"In the meeting, I had proposed an Option-Zero that there should be no exam and children have the option that after 2-3 months if they want they can re-schedule it then. In this crisis, Universities now have the option to admit children based on their performance over the last 2-3 years. This way of judging is a better way since the child will be admitted based on his merit rather than his 3-hour exam marks," the Delhi Minister added.

CBSE Class 12 Exams canceled

The Government of India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Given the prevailing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government deemed it appropriate to cancel the exams talking about how the COVID-19 had affected the academic calendar and caused immense anxiety among students, parents, and teachers.

How will CBSE Results be calculated?

The CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criterion in a time-bound manner. The Board will devise a 3 point plan for students. Average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools will be calculated and an objective method of preparing the results will be opted. However, students who do not agree with this method and wish to take the CBSE Class 12 exam will get an opportunity to appear for the exam. The exam will be held later when the situation is conducive.