Google Scholarship Worth 1000 USD For Women In Engineering: Registrations To Close Today

Google scholarship for engineering students: Google will be closing the registration window for tech-giant scholarship for female candidates on Friday, December 10, 2021. The announcement of tech-giant scholarship for female candidates enrolled in computer sciences course was announced in November 2021. The eligibility to avail benefit of this scholarship is that applicants must be enrolled as full-time student in a bachelor’s degree for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applicants must also be in their second year of study at an accredited university in Asia Pacific country.

Generation Google Scholarship for Women: Overview

'Generation Google Scholarship for Women' is beneficial for those female applicants who want to pursue a career in the field of computer science. Selected candidates will receive $1,000 USD for the 2022-2023 school year. Interested applicants should make sure to go through eligibility criteria before proceeding with registration. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to apply.

The official website reads, "The scholarship will be awarded on the basis of strength of each candidate's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, innovation and academic performance. The program is open to students who meet all the minimum qualifications and we strongly encourage women interested in computer science to apply.”

Google Scholarship for Women: Eligibility details

Applicants should be currently enrolled as a full-time student in a Bachelor’s degree for the academic year 2021-2022 She should be studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field Applicants must demonstrate a strong academic record and must exemplify leadership and demonstrate a passion for improving the representation of underrepresented groups in computer science and technology

Instructions to be followed before applying

Candidates are advised to be ready with their contact information and details about current and intended universities before applying

Candidates will have to prepare a resume/CV highlighting technical projects and participation in community engagement. Academic transcripts from current institutions (and prior, if applicable)

Here is the direct link to apply