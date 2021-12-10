Google Scholarship Worth 1000 USD For Women In Engineering: Registrations To Close Today

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/PTI
Google scholarship for engineering students: Google will be closing the registration window for tech-giant scholarship for female candidates on Friday, December 10, 2021. The announcement of tech-giant scholarship for female candidates enrolled in computer sciences course was announced in November 2021. The eligibility to avail benefit of this scholarship is that applicants must be enrolled as full-time student in a bachelor’s degree for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applicants must also be in their second year of study at an accredited university in Asia Pacific country.
'Generation Google Scholarship for Women' is beneficial for those female applicants who want to pursue a career in the field of computer science. Selected candidates will receive $1,000 USD for the 2022-2023 school year. Interested applicants should make sure to go through eligibility criteria before proceeding with registration. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to apply.
The official website reads, "The scholarship will be awarded on the basis of strength of each candidate's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, innovation and academic performance. The program is open to students who meet all the minimum qualifications and we strongly encourage women interested in computer science to apply.”
Official notice reads, “ Enrollment will be verified after the winners are selected, and all scholarship payments will be made directly to the student to be used towards tuition and education-related expenses. We will withhold the award for any scholar who no longer meets the eligibility requirements and revoke the award for any scholar who does not maintain the eligibility requirements. Selected recipients will receive instructions from Google on how to receive the award."