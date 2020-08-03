Goprep GTSE Exam 2020 Registration, Steps To Attempt And Scholarship Details

Goprep launched an online mode of Talent Search Examination (GTSE) which will provide scholarships for students between class 8th to class 12th. Students who wish to prepare ahead for NEET, JEE examinations in the future can register for the national level examinations. In the examinations, top 1000 students are awarded prizes and GTSE scholarships as well. As per reports, students willing to appear for the GTSE 2020 edition can fill the form through the online links. Students can also take the exams through a laptop or desktop as per the reports.
Also Read | Maharashtra: Mother-son Duo From Baramati Conquer SSC Exams Together
Students can follow the link below to https://auth.aglasem.com/login?action=login&url=https://goprep.co/goprep-talent-search-examination-2020?utm_source=Aglasem to login to the website through which they can complete all formalities. Applications and registrations are open at the moment, and students are urged to fill the forms at the earliest. Students must know that this is the only site for logging in.
There are several rounds of the exams which can be taken between the said dates. However, at the moment, around two registrations have begun and round one exam is live. There are slots to select, once you register for the exams. Students can select the time and date for the examinations from the available slots.
Also Read | IITE Conducts Entrance Exam; Over 9,300 Candidates Appear At 135 Centres Across Gujarat
Also Read | COVID-19 Warriors Of Assam Police Set Example, Donate Plasma Amid Surge In Cases In State
Also Read | 'Students Should Prepare For Final Year Exams, Not Harbour Any Misconception': UGC In SC