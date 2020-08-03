Goprep GTSE Exam 2020 Registration, Steps To Attempt And Scholarship Details

Goprep launched an online mode of Talent Search Examination (GTSE) which will provide scholarships for students between class 8th to class 12th. Students who wish to prepare ahead for NEET, JEE examinations in the future can register for the national level examinations. In the examinations, top 1000 students are awarded prizes and GTSE scholarships as well. As per reports, students willing to appear for the GTSE 2020 edition can fill the form through the online links. Students can also take the exams through a laptop or desktop as per the reports.

Students can follow the link below to https://auth.aglasem.com/login?action=login&url=https://goprep.co/goprep-talent-search-examination-2020?utm_source=Aglasem to login to the website through which they can complete all formalities. Applications and registrations are open at the moment, and students are urged to fill the forms at the earliest. Students must know that this is the only site for logging in.

There are several rounds of the exams which can be taken between the said dates. However, at the moment, around two registrations have begun and round one exam is live. There are slots to select, once you register for the exams. Students can select the time and date for the examinations from the available slots.

Here is everything to know about GTSE exam 2020 registration

For GTSE exam 2020 registration, there are some prerequisites for Goprep-

Students Name Valid email ID Phone Number Students must be in any of the classes between class 8th and class 12th to appear for Goprep

Steps to complete Goprep GTSE exam registration-

Students must register for the exam by finishing all formalities At the log in the gateway, fill the above-mentioned details like students name, email ID, phone number. Students can then select the class they are studying in. Next tab is to select the GTSE Exam type i.e. JEE or NEET and click on the Next button. Students will have to verify the phone number through the OTP. Enter the OTP that has been sent to the mobile number. Beware of any fraudulent sites as the registration is completely free.

Steps to attempt GTSE Exam

There will be ‘Attempt Now’ tab on the main page after logging in. Enter all the credentials that are asked on the leading page and make sure all details that are given out are proper Go through all the directions properly and click continue. You are all set to attempt the GTSE Exam now.

