Govt Approves Affiliation Of 100 Schools With Sainik School Society

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the affiliation of 100 schools in government and private sectors with Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence, according to an official statement.

Beginning from the academic year 2022-23, approximately 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in class VI in such 100 affiliated schools, it added.

At present the existing 33 Sainik Schools have admission capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

The government is inviting proposals from government and private schools, NGOs to apply for affiliation of existing or new schools to the Sainik Schools Society.

"It is believed that integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board plus curriculum is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skillful youth and well-rounded citizens.

“The students from these Schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields," the statement said.

