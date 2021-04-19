Govt Increased No. Of IITs, IIMs To Provide More Opportunities To Youth: Ramesh Pokhriyal

With an objective to bestow greater opportunities to youth in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' On April 19 announced that the government has increased the number of Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Central Universities.

In a virtually organised annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak, in accordance with a press release, he said that the government in the last few years has increased the number of IIMs, IITs and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities for the youth to get a high-quality education. Acknowledging IIM Rohtak's improvised educational rankings, he mentioned that Indian educational institutions are ascending their position in world rankings as well.

Congratulating the students, he encouraged them to work hard and strive to contribute to the nation and society at large. The Education Minister urged the students to optimise their talent and contribute meaningfully in realising the India@75 mission and wished well for their future endeavours.

He further brought light on IIM Rohtak's gender and academic diversity in its student population. Pokhriyal added, "The efforts of the Institute in this direction will help in realising the Prime Minister's vision of 'Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao' mission. He appreciated the Institute's efforts in providing impetus to research and policy work and empowering women in management education in recent years.

Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA- LLB) will be offered by IIM Rohtak commencing this academic year. The institute is the first and only IIM to have introduced this program.