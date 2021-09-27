Govt Of India Invites Applications For Graphic, Video Editor & Social Media Expert Posts

MyGov which is the citizen engagement platform of Govt of India has announced its recruitment drive. The recruitment drive aims to hire a total of 18 candidates. The candidates will be hired for graphic designer, video editor & social media expert positions. For each position six candidates will be hired. in order to apply candidates should be able to mail their resume to careers@mygov.in.

Graphic Designer Position: Details

The total number of positions is 6. The recruitment drive has been started on September 24 and the last date to apply for the same is October 5, 2021. The graphic designers will be hired for MyGov Creative Team. The locations on which selected candidates will be posted are Lucknow and New Delhi.

Role Requirements and Eligibility

MyGov requires Graphic Designers who can create vibrant, informative designs. The designs will further be used for website and social media. Candidates should be able to create graphic designs based on current events. Candidates will have to work collaboratively with a creative team of researchers and content creators to produce contemporary graphics that will capture the imagination of readers. They will have to do online research and sourcing of data and design for the graphics. Candidate should be proficient in English and Hindi. Passionate about design with good knowledge in underlying principles. • A creative and curious individual who is a quick learner with a willingness to adapt creatively in a government culture.

Key Skill Sets and education requirements

Motion Graphics, Editing, After Effects, Special Effects, Sound Effects, Video Editing, Render, Website / Microsite Design, Web Banner Design, Social Media Post Design, Brochure & Magazine Design

Education Requirements: Graduate in any discipline; Certificate courses in Graphic Designing/ Multi-Media/ Video Creation/Editing To apply, please fill in the form given below and upload your CV.

Social Media Manager: Requirements

Presentation of various economic, governance, development and public policy issues (combining online sources, interviews and studies) on social media platforms

Analyse and summarise the topic, present and arrange the data and information in an interesting manner for different platforms;

Create content for our/client’s social media platforms and other channels for disseminating information relevant to citizens

Proofread and edit content including articles, blogs, posts, tweets etc.

Conduct simple keyword research and use SEO guidelines to increase web traffic

Promote MyGov/Client content on social media

Video Editor: Details

MyGov requires accomplished Video Editors who can create vibrant, informative short videos for MyGov subscribers and general readers, and generate novel content for the website and social media. Videos are posted on social media sites and websites. Candidates should have ability to conceptualize, create, and edit videos/short films for the Ministry/Department. Candidate should also be able to source footage from authorized sources.