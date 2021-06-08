Govt Releases E-content Development Guidelines For Children With Disabilities; Check Here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on June 8 approved fresh guidelines for the Development of e-Content for Children with Disabilities. It came in line with a comprehensive initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘e-VIDYA’ on May 17, for the first time, an attempt was made to prepare guidelines for children with disabilities or children with special needs in order to ensure that education is inclusive. The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education had constituted a Committee of experts had compiled a report which was shared, presented, discussed and on Tuesday, accepted by the Ministry of Education.

Guidelines for developing e-content for students with blindness or visual impairment include text-based formats, colour contrast, etc. pic.twitter.com/UUtEdbIR4r — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 8, 2021

There are specific guidelines for different subject areas such as reading difficulties, development coordination disorder, etc. pic.twitter.com/9X2CElMH8N — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 8, 2021

Assistive technology, simplified lessons, multimodal evaluation, etc. are to be included in the e-content for different-abled students. pic.twitter.com/9xD2ReozD4 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 8, 2021

Based on our interaction with parents and organisations, in addition to ADTs, there are specific guidelines for the development of supplementary e-content for students with disabilities. pic.twitter.com/u6jRGjcLa5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 8, 2021

Salient features of e-content guidelines

As per the official release, the following are the salient highlights of the e-content guidelines for Children with Disabilities (CwDs) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN);

e-Content for CwDs should be developed based on the four principles namely: perceivable, operable, understandable and robust.

e-Content including text, tables, diagrams, visuals, audios, videos etc. should comply with accessibility standards: national standards (GIGW 2.0) and international standards (WCAG 2.1, E-Pub, DAISY etc).

Distribution platforms on which content is uploaded (e.g. DIKSHA) and Reading platforms/devices on which content is accessed and interacted (e.g. e-pathshala) must comply with technical standards

Reasonable pedagogical accommodations have been recommended to meet specific needs of CwDs

The technical standards and guidelines have been detailed out in Section 4 of the report.

The committee has also suggested that the textbooks should be adapted into Accessible Digital Textbooks (ADTs) in a phased manner. The content should also be provided in multiple formats including text, audio, video, sign language and others with turn on and turn off features. The official statement also said, “ADTs should provide flexibility to CwDs to respond to its content/exercises in multiple ways.”

“These guidelines will initiate the creation of high-quality content for digital education to children with Special needs. They are dynamic by nature, to be improved based on experience and advent of better technology,” it stated. Union Education Minister said, “We believe that no two children with Specific Learning Disability (SLD) are same. Each of them will have a different requirement and we have attempted to follow the UDL approach in order to facilitate mainstream inclusive classrooms.”

We believe that no two children with Specific Learning Disability (SLD) are same. Each of them will have a different requirement and we have attempted to follow the UDL approach in order to facilitate mainstream inclusive classrooms. pic.twitter.com/noFTfB0s3a — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 8, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/Representative