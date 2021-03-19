GPAT Final Answer Key 2021 Released At Gpat.nta.nic.in, Result Likely To Be Declared Soon

Quick links:
GPAT 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NIA) Thursday released the final answer key of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test GPAT 2021 on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can head to the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in to download the answer key. With the release of the final answer key, candidates can expect the GPAT results soon. Here is how to download the GPAT Final Answer key.
GPAT-2021 was conducted by NTA on February 27. The duration of the exam was three hours. GPAT 2021 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2021-22. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their GPAT scores by following the steps given below.
The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. According to the official website, till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. This Test is meant to facilitate institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Masters (M.Pharma) Program. GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions. The GPAT 2021 test is meant to test a candidates’ ability across various segments and is meant for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) Program in the Academic Session 2021-22.