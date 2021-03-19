GPAT Final Answer Key 2021 Released At Gpat.nta.nic.in, Result Likely To Be Declared Soon

GPAT 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NIA) Thursday released the final answer key of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test GPAT 2021 on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can head to the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in to download the answer key. With the release of the final answer key, candidates can expect the GPAT results soon. Here is how to download the GPAT Final Answer key.

How to download the GPAT Final Answer key?

Visit the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage in the ‘Additional Links’ section, candidates will be able to find a link that reads, “Final Answer Key of GPAT 2021.”

Once you click on the link a pdf will open with GPAT final answer key 2021.

Feel free to download the answer key. Candidates must note that NTA has informed in a notification that the GPAT result will be based on the final answer key.

The agency has also released a notification saying that candidates can challenge the answer key by clicking on ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key.”

Here's a direct link to the GPAT Final answer key 2021.

GPAT-2021 was conducted by NTA on February 27. The duration of the exam was three hours. GPAT 2021 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2021-22. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their GPAT scores by following the steps given below.

How to check GPAT 2021 Results

Visit the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GPAT 2021 Results option’

Soon a login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials and click submit

Your NTA GPAT 2021 Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout for future reference.

More about the GPAT

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. According to the official website, till 2018, the Test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The NTA is conducting this Test since 2019. This Test is meant to facilitate institutions to select suitable Pharmacy graduates for admission into the Masters (M.Pharma) Program. GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions. The GPAT 2021 test is meant to test a candidates’ ability across various segments and is meant for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) Program in the Academic Session 2021-22.