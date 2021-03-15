GPAT Result 2021, Final Answer Key To Be Released Today At Gpat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results today, March 15. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their scores at gpat.nta.nic.in. According to the official calendar on NTA's website, the GPAT 2021 result will be declared by March 15. NTA will also release the GPAT final answer key along with the results.

GPAT 2021 final answer key

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key for GPAT 2021 on March 7. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till March 9. Considering the valid objections. a panel of subject experts will revise the answer key. GPAT 2021 result is based on the final answer key.

GPAT-2021 was organized by NTA on February 27. The duration of the exam was three hours. GAPT 2021 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2021-22. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their GPAT scores by following the steps given below.

How to check GPAT 2021 Results

Visit the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GPAT 2021 Results' A login page will appear on the screen Key in the required login credentials and submit Your NTA GPAT 2021 Results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

By following these steps, candidates will be able to download their rank card/ scorecard from the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. They will then have to apply for admissions separately to the participating institutes which accept GPAT scores. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges. The institutes will accordingly schedule and conduct the counseling of the candidates for admission. NTA does not conduct the counseling, hence, candidates must visit the website of the respective institutes for updates.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)