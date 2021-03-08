GPSC Final Key Released For Associate Professor, Dentistry, General State Service Exams

GPSC final answer key has been released today on March 8. The final answer can be accessed from the official website of GPSC at https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/. The Gujarat Public Service Commission released the final answer key for the posts of Associate Professor, Dentistry, and General State Service, Class-I. Candidates who had appeared for the Prelims exam for these posts under Advt No.72/2019-20 on its official website can check the final answer key for the exam that was conducted on December 12, 2020. Read on to know more about GPSC final key 2021.

How to check GPSC final key 2021?

GPSC 2021 had conducted the preliminary exam for Associate Professor, Dentistry, and General State Service, Class-I posts last year. Read on to know the steps to check the final answer key. The final answers for questions from 1 to 200 are available on the official website.

Candidates can check the "Latest News/ Events" section on the GPSC official site's homepage. The latest notification released on the website will be available in this section. Check out the notification released on March 8.

Visit the website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission at https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/.

Click on the link, "Associate Professor, Dentistry, General State Service, and Class-1 GPSC 2021 Final Answer Key".

You will get redirected to a new window.

Check and download the GPSC 2021 Final Answer Key PDF.

Here is the direct link - Click here

GPSC 2021 news and updates

GPSC website had also shared some recent notification regarding their other exams. On March 8, the Guidelines on "10/2019-20 Important Notice regarding Mains Examination" was uploaded on the website. A few days ago, the exam syllabus for "Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-3, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Class-3 Board / Corporation" was also released. Candidates can check the details for the same on the official website. GPSC has also shared the list of the forthcoming exams that would be conducted by the board. The upcoming exams slated for March and April 2021 are -

Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 | General Administrative Department - Exam on March 21, 2021

Range Forest Officer, Class-2 | FOREST and ENVIRONMENT DEPARTMENT - Exam on April 4, 2021

Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 | General Administrative Department - Exam on April 18, 2021

