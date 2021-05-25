GPSC Prelims 2021 Final Answer Key Out: Here's How To Check It On Gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), on May 24, released the final answer key for GPSC Prelims 2021 Gujarat Administrative services class - I, Gujarat Civil Services, Class - I, class - II, and Gujarat Municipal Chief officer service class II exams. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/ - to access the GPSC Prelims 2021 answer key. The final answer key is with reference to the GPSC examination that took place on March 21. Here's a tutorial on how to find the answer key on the website.

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, under the section of 'Latest News/Events', click on View All to access all the latest notifications.

Scroll down to find the link of 'Final Key (Prelim) - 26/2020-21'.

The details of the link will be provided as follows - Final Key (Prelim) 26/2020-21 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Click on 'View Attachment' that is provided against the description.

A new page will open up where links for Provisional Answer Key and Final Answer Key will be displayed in a table format.

Click on the link that reads 'Final Key (Prelim) - 26/2020-21 - FAK-26-2020-21.pdf'

The GPSC Prelims 2021 answer key PDF file will open up.

Candidates are requested to download the same for future reference as the link may go off the website in due course.

About GPSC

The Gujarat Public Service Commission, widely addressed as GPSC, is an exam conducting body of the Gujarat Government, holding exams for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class- 1 and Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 across the state. The process of the examination is divided into three parts i.e. Preliminary, Mains Examinations and Personality Test. If the candidate manages to clear all rounds, he/she will be allotted a particular service vis-a-vis Dy. Collector, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Mamlatdar, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer etc. according to his/her rank. Those who qualify for the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class- 1 and Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 examinations are qualified to be gazetted officers to the Govt. of Gujarat.

