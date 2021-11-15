GPSC Prelims Admit Card For Deputy Director & Other Posts Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

GPSC Prelims exam 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission has released the GPSC prelims admit card 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021. The hall tickets can be accessed by the registered candidates at the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. To be noted that this admit card is for the Preliminary Examination which is scheduled to begin on November 23, 2021.

The hall tickets have been released for GPSC Deputy Director post, Employee's State Insurance Scheme, Radiologist Class 1, Employees State Insurance Scheme posts. Admit cards for Pediatrician, Class 1, Employees State Insurance Scheme, and Tutor Prosthodontics & Crown and Bridge have also been released. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to download the admit card here. For more details about the exam, candidates can visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Prelims 2021: Important Dates

GPSC Prelims hall tickets have been released on November 15, 2021

GPSC Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted between November 23 and November 25, 2021

GPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the Call Letter tab and then click on the link that reads "Preliminary Exam Call Letter"

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter details like application number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details, download and take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download call letters

Candidates should know that admit card is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the exam venue. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with admit cards, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof to the centre. Candidates must also make sure to follow all the COVID guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitisers. Those who manage to clear the Prelims exam will be eligible to sit for Mains exams. Candidates are further advised to keep visiting the official website for being updated about the Prelims and Mains exam.