GPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections Till March 29

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 preliminary exams. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the GPSC prelims answer key from the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. GPSC had conducted the recruitment exams on March 21.
How to download GPSC Prelims answer key:
- Visit the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, under the 'Latest news/events' tab click on the link that reads 'Provisional Key (Prelim) 26/2020-21 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 View attachment'.
- A new page will open
- Click on the link that reads 'Provisional Key (Prelim) - 26/2020-21 - PAK-26-202021r.pdf'
- A PDF file will open
- Check the instructions and answer key in the file
How to Raise objections against GPSC prelims answer key?
Candidates are invited to raise objections against any key. The window to challenge the GPSC prelims answer key will be open till March 29. Candidates will have to fill the format available on the official website to challenge the answer key. GPSC has also given some important instructions for the candidates who wish to challenge the GPSC prelims answer keys. Read the instructions here.
- All the suggestions should be submitted through the online objection submission system only. Physical submission of suggestions will not be considered.
- Question wise suggestion to be submitted in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the website / online objection submission system.
- All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper.
- Suggestions regarding question nos. and options other than provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) shall not be considered.
- Objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him in his answer sheet. Objections shall not be considered, in case, if responses are given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions differ.
- Objection for each question should be made on a separate sheet. Objection for more than one question in a single sheet shall not be considered.
(Image: PTI)
