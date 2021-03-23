GPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections Till March 29

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 preliminary exams. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the GPSC prelims answer key from the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. GPSC had conducted the recruitment exams on March 21.

How to download GPSC Prelims answer key:

Visit the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, under the 'Latest news/events' tab click on the link that reads 'Provisional Key (Prelim) 26/2020-21 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 View attachment'.

A new page will open

Click on the link that reads 'Provisional Key (Prelim) - 26/2020-21 - PAK-26-202021r.pdf'

A PDF file will open

Check the instructions and answer key in the file

How to Raise objections against GPSC prelims answer key?

Candidates are invited to raise objections against any key. The window to challenge the GPSC prelims answer key will be open till March 29. Candidates will have to fill the format available on the official website to challenge the answer key. GPSC has also given some important instructions for the candidates who wish to challenge the GPSC prelims answer keys. Read the instructions here.