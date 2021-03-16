GPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For 1427 Vacancies Of Medical Officer & Others

Gujarat Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1427 vacancies for various posts of Medical Officers and other posts in the medical field. The Gujarat Public Service Commission has invited applications from the interested and eligible candidates as part of its GPSC medical officer recruitment drive. The official GPSC notification for the recruitment has been released on the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the details about the GPSC medical officer recruitment.
GPSC recruitment 2021
The recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 1427 posts. The posts that are on offer are Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor among others. The commission has invited online applications for the GPSC vacancy on its official website. The posts that are on offer are in Gujarat. The online registration for the recruitment drive for these 1427 posts has started from today March 16, 2021. The last date to fill the application forms is March 31, 2021. Here is a look at the detailed list of posts and the number of vacancies on offer and the official GPSC notification.
GPSC Vacancy Details
Gujarat Medical Services
- Medical Officer - 1000 Posts
- Radiotherapy Tutor - 01 Post
- Ophthalmology Tutor - 03 Posts
- Radiology Tutor - 20 Posts
- Microbiology Tutor - 02 Posts
- Forensic Tutor - 11 Posts
- Anesthesiology Tutor - 16 Posts
- Bio-Chemistry Tutor - 06 Posts
- Physiology Tutor - 16 Posts
- Dy. Section Officer (Law side) - 19 posts
- State Tax Inspector - 243 posts
- Chief Chemist - 1 post
- Agriculture Engineer - 4 posts
Lecturer
- Community Medicine - 1 post
- Repertory - 1 post
- Practice of Medicine - 1 post
Professor
- Cardiology - 03 Posts
- Neurology (Neuro Medicine) - 5 posts
- Pediatric Surgery - 2 posts
Associate Professor
- T.B. & Chest Diseases - 3 posts
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - 1 post
- Nephrology - 3 posts
See the official GPSC notification for this recruitment drive, HERE
Assistant Professor
- General Medicine - 22 posts
- Pediatrics - 7 posts
- T.B. & Chest Diseases - 9 posts
- Radiotherapy - 2 posts
- Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) - 3 posts
- Cardiology - 3 posts
- Neurology (Neuro Medicine) - 2 posts
- Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - 3 posts
- Urology - 6 posts
- Surgical Oncology - 1 post
- Medical Oncology - 1 post
- Infectious Diseases - 2 posts
- Industry Officer - 4 posts
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the GPSC 2021 at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the GPSC recruitment 2021.
Image Credits: Shutterstock
