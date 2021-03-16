GPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For 1427 Vacancies Of Medical Officer & Others

Gujarat Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1427 vacancies for various posts of Medical Officers and other posts in the medical field. The Gujarat Public Service Commission has invited applications from the interested and eligible candidates as part of its GPSC medical officer recruitment drive. The official GPSC notification for the recruitment has been released on the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the details about the GPSC medical officer recruitment.

GPSC recruitment 2021

The recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 1427 posts. The posts that are on offer are Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor among others. The commission has invited online applications for the GPSC vacancy on its official website. The posts that are on offer are in Gujarat. The online registration for the recruitment drive for these 1427 posts has started from today March 16, 2021. The last date to fill the application forms is March 31, 2021. Here is a look at the detailed list of posts and the number of vacancies on offer and the official GPSC notification.

GPSC Vacancy Details

Gujarat Medical Services

Medical Officer - 1000 Posts

Radiotherapy Tutor - 01 Post

Ophthalmology Tutor - 03 Posts

Radiology Tutor - 20 Posts

Microbiology Tutor - 02 Posts

Forensic Tutor - 11 Posts

Anesthesiology Tutor - 16 Posts

Bio-Chemistry Tutor - 06 Posts

Physiology Tutor - 16 Posts

Dy. Section Officer (Law side) - 19 posts

State Tax Inspector - 243 posts

Chief Chemist - 1 post

Agriculture Engineer - 4 posts

Lecturer

Community Medicine - 1 post

Repertory - 1 post

Practice of Medicine - 1 post

Professor

Cardiology - 03 Posts

Neurology (Neuro Medicine) - 5 posts

Pediatric Surgery - 2 posts

Associate Professor

T.B. & Chest Diseases - 3 posts

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - 1 post

Nephrology - 3 posts

See the official GPSC notification for this recruitment drive, HERE

Assistant Professor

General Medicine - 22 posts

Pediatrics - 7 posts

T.B. & Chest Diseases - 9 posts

Radiotherapy - 2 posts

Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) - 3 posts

Cardiology - 3 posts

Neurology (Neuro Medicine) - 2 posts

Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - 3 posts

Urology - 6 posts

Surgical Oncology - 1 post

Medical Oncology - 1 post

Infectious Diseases - 2 posts

Industry Officer - 4 posts

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the GPSC 2021 at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the GPSC recruitment 2021.

